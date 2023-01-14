(EDITOR'S NOTE: Rich Rhodes of the Jeffersonian Democrat (Brookville) contributed to this report.)
BROOKVILLE — Ratcheting up the defensive pressure once again, the Brookville boys basketball team rolled to a 49-28 District 9 League win over Bradford Friday night.
That’s the fourth straight foe that the 10-2 Raiders have held to under 30 points and sixth for the season as they ran their winning streak to seven straight games. Bradford finished the game with a 9-0 run.
Clayton Cook was the only player on either side to reach double figures, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals. He was outrebounded by Bradford, 13-12, despite playing just five minutes in the second half.
Of course, that meant the Raiders plowed their way to a 39-13 rebound advantage while limiting the Owls (4-10, 1-2 league) to 33 percent (12-for-36) shooting.
Chase Wineberg led the Owls with nine points and four of his team’s rebounds. Brendan Warner hit two 3-pointers in the first half and finished with eight points.
Brookville, which improved to 4-1 in the D9 League going into Monday’s home game with DuBois, trailed 5-4 in the early going when Warner nailed a 3-pointer at the 5:52 mark of the first quarter.
By the end of the first half, the Raiders led 20-10 as they outscored the Owls 11-5 in the second quarter as they forced seven turnovers. Kellan Haines’ basket closed the half to give the Raiders a double-figure lead that wouldn’t go less than 10 the rest of the way.
Two baskets into the fourth, the clock started rolling when Pete’s basket was followed by Marshall’s good-and-one shot made it 49-19 at the 6:41 mark.
AT BROOKVILLE Bradford (28)
Ward 1 0-0 2, Reese 0 0-2 0, Franz 2 1-2 5, Warner 3 0-0 8, Wineberg 4 1-3 9, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Gleason 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 0-2 0. Totals
: 12 2-8 28.
Brookville (49)Haines 1 2-2 4, Peterson 1 3-4 6, Pete 3 1-3 8, Cook 8 1-1 17, Marshall 3 2-4 8, Kornbau 1 0-0 2, Hetrick 0 4-4 4. Totals
: 17 13-20 49. Bradford 5 10 19 28 Brookville 9 20 46 49
Three-point goals:
Bradford 2 (Warner 2), Brookville 2 (Peterson, Pete)
Coudersport 54,
Austin 39
COUDERSPORT — Reilly Streich’s clutch double-double powered Coudersport over Austin, as his 9-of-10 performance from the free throw line in the fourth quarter helped his team hold off the Panthers.
Streich totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds for Coudy, while Drew VanWhy had 15 points and four steals. Micah Batson added 11 points, three steals and four assists for Coudy, while Jacob Hooftallen led Austin with 13 points.
AT COUDERSPORT Austin (39)
J. Hooftallen 5 2-10 13, Shupe 3 0-0 8, D. Hooftallen 3 2-2 9, Stuckey 1 0-0 3, Ogden 3 0-0 6. Totals:
15 4-12 39
Coudersport (54)Batson 3 4-8 11, Myers 1 0-0 2, Streich 2 9-10 14, Skillman 1 0-0 3, VanWHy 6 0-0 15, Howard 3 3-9 9. Totals
: 16 16-27 54 Austin 5 18 30 39 Coudersport 13 19 35 54
Three-point goals: Austin 5 (J. Hooftallen, Shupe 2, D. Hooftallen, Stuckey), Coudy 6 (Batson, Streich, Skillman, VanWhy 3); Total fouls: Austin 19, Coudy 12; fouled out:
J. Hooftallen (Austin)
Port Allegany 63,
Galeton 47
PORT ALLEGANY — Finishing off their three-game week at home, the Gators turned to their depth for the win against Galeton, having every player on their roster able to find points.
While everyone made their way into the score books, Drew Evens carried the offensive effort with 11 points, also collecting three steals and three assists. Henry Troupe who finished with a team-high three 3-pointers and nine points.
AT PORT ALLEGANY Galeton (47)
Cimino 8 0-0 22, Sykora 3 0-0 8, Martin 2 0-0 4, Pagano 2 0-0 4, Zur 2 0-0 4, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Whiffle 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 19 1-4 47
Port Allegany (63)Evens 3 3-4 11, Troupe 3 0-0 9, Funk 2 2-2 7, Moses 3 1-2 7, Button 4 0-1 8, Klawuhn 1 1-2 3, Archer 1 4-6 6, Ruding 2 0-0 4, Causer 1 0-0 3, Crowe 1 0-1 2, Wilfong 1 1-1 3. Totals
: 22 12-19 63 Galeton 17 27 35 47 Port Allegany 17 38 48 63
Three-point goals: Galeton 8 (Camino 6, Sykora 2), Port 7 (Troupe 3, Evens 2, Funk, Causer); Total fouls: Galeton 17, Port 10; fouled out:
none
Elk County Catholic 55, St. Marys 45
ST MARYS — Jordan Wasko and Adam Straub led the way for the Crusaders as ECC won a closely contested game against District 9 League opponent St. Marys.
Wasko led the Crusaders with 18 points alongside Straub’s 14. For the Dutchmen, Anthony Nedzinksi poured in 25 points, including four 3-pointers, but was unable to carry St. Marys to a win. Tanner Fox also ended in double digits with 12 points.
AT ST MARYS Elk County Catholic (55)
Wasko 7 2-3 18, Straub 3 8-8 14, O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 2 1-2 5, Anderson 1 2-2 4, Wortman 2 2-2 6, Nussbaum 3 0-1 6. Totals
: 19 15-20 55 St. Marys (45)
Nedzinski 8 4-7 25, Fox 5 2-3 12, Schutz 2 0-1 5, Gavazzi 0 2-2 2, Coudreit 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 16 8-13 45. Elk County Catholic 8 21 41 55 St. Marys 12 15 26 45
Three-point goals: ECC 2 (Wasko), St. Marys (Nedzinski 4, Schutz),; Total fouls: ECC , St. Marys 19; fouled out:
none
Johnsonburg 49, Ridgway 30
JOHNSONBURG — The Rams put on a team-first scoring showcase against Ridgway, with eight players making their way into the score books. The offensive production was led by Nick Meyers, who finished in double-digits with 11. Aaron Sorg scored a team-high 17 points for the Elkers.
AT JOHNSONBURG Ridgway (30)
Sorg 5 5-8 17, Benninger 3 1-2 9, Merritt 1 0-1 2, Beeler 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 10 6-13 30
Johnsonburg (49)Asti 2 2-2 6, Zimmerman 2 0-0 5, Jackson 2 3-4 7, Hoffman 2 0-0 5, Stauffer 0 6-8 6, Meyers 3 4-4 11, Lobaugh 2 1-2 7, Lewis 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 14 16-20 49 Ridgway 4 12 21 30 Johnsonburg 12 20 34 49
Three-point goals: Rway (Benninger 2, Sorg 2), Jburg 5 (Zimmerman, Hoffman, Meyers, Lobaugh 2); Total fouls: Rway 15, Jburg 17; fouled out:
Sorg (Ridgway)
GIRLS
DuBois Central Catholic 44, Kane 31
KANE — Despite 13 points from Kane’s Maya Smith, the Lady Wolves fell to DuBois Central Catholic.
AT KANE DuBois Central Catholic (44)
Risser 9 4-5 21, Glensky 2 0-1 4, Frank 1 0-0 2, Hanes 1 1-4 3, Berta 3 0-0 6, Davidson 0 2-3 2, Jacob 3 0-1 6 Totals
: 18 7-15 44 Kane (31)
Jekielek 2 1-2 5, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Hillman 1 0-0 2, Smith 6 0-0 13, Tigani 1 0-0 2, Haight 1 0-2 2 , Danielson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 15 1-4 31 DuBois Catholic 9 22 29 44 Kane 4 10 24 31
Three-point goals: DCC 0, Kane 1 (Smith); Total fouls: DCC 12, Kane 15; fouled out: None.