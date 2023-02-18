PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the second consecutive season, the Bradford High boys basketball team’s season ended with a game against Punxsutawney.
Last year, it was in the District 9 playoffs. This season, the Owls won’t compete in the postseason, and finished their regular schedule with a 62-40 loss at Punxsy on Friday.
Chase Wineberg scored 16 points for Bradford, which finishes 6-16 overall and 2-8 in the District 9 League. Brendan Warner added 10 points in the loss.
“I would like to thank each and every one of them for their efforts, especially the seniors; Lucas Johnson, Jesse Taylor, Isaiah Fitton and Greg Tyler,” Bradford coach John Bennardi said. “Their contributions to the program have been immense. Also, I would like to recognize the effort and time of all the coaches in the program and the Booster Club. We will be back ready to go next year and we have a lot to build on.”
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY Bradford (40)
Reese 3 0-1 6, Franz 2 0-0 4, Warner 3 2-2 10, Wineberg 7 1-5 16, Fitton 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 16 8-8 40
Punxsutawney (62)Neeve 1 1-2 3, Presloid 3 0-0 6, Thomas 3 8-8 14, Weaver 8 2-3 10, Nesbitt 2 0-0 4, Hallman 1 0-0 4, Kengersky 3 1-3 7, Leisure 1 1-1 3. Totals
: 23 13-17 62 Bradford 14 21 34 40 Punxsutawney 11 31 43 62
Three-point goals: Bradford 3 (Warner 2, Wineberg), Punxsy 3 (Weaver 2, Hallman); Total fouls: Bradford 17, Punxsy 10; fouled out:
None.
GIRLS
ALLEGHENY MOUNTAIN LEAGUE SEMIFINALS
Elk County Catholic 45, DuBois Central Catholic 23
ST MARYS — Lucy Klawuhn and Emily Mourer each scored a game-high 13 points to lead Elk County Catholic on to Saturday’s AML final.
AT ST MARYS DuBois Central Catholic (23)
F. Jacob 2 0-2 4, Risser 2 0-0 4, Berta 1 2-4 5, Hanes 2 0-0 4, H. Jacob 1 2-2 4, Sebring 1 0-1 2. Totals
: 9 4-9 23
Elk County Catholic (45)Straub 3 0-0 6, Newton 4 0-0 8, Klawuhn 4 3-4 13, Alexander 0 4-4 4, Mourer 6 1-2 13, Breindel 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 17 9-12 45 DuBois Central Catholic 9 13 19 23 Elk County Catholic 17 31 42 45
Three-point goals: DCC 1 (Berta), ECC 2 (Klawuhn 2); Total fouls: DCC 10, ECC 10; fouled out:
None.
St. Marys 49, Kane 28
ST MARYS — A balanced scoring effort powered St. Marys into the AML final, as Izzy Catalone scored 13 points and Jayssa Snelick and Maura Caskey each scored 12 in a semifinal victory over Kane.
Mya Smith led Kane with 11 points.
AT ST MARYS Kane (28)
Jekielek 1 1-2 3, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Smith 4 1-2 11, Tigani 1 0-0 2, Haight 2 0-0 4, Danielson 1 0-0 2, Iak 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 12 2-4 28
St. Marys (49)Schneider 1 1-2 4, Hanslovan 3 0-0 6, Catalone 4 4-4 13, Eckels 0 2-2 2, Snelick 6 0-0 12, Caskey 5 2-5 12. Totals
: 19 9-13 49 Kane 7 14 23 28 St. Marys 17 23 39 49
Three-point goals: Kane 2 (Smith 2), St. Marys 2 (Schneider, Catalone); Total fouls: Kane 11, St. Marys 6; fouled out:
None.
NORTH TIER LEAGUE
Port Allegany 45,
Austin 18
AUSTIN — Evin Stauffer led Port Allegany past Austin in each side’s final regular season and final North Tier League game.
Stauffer turned in 16 points, 14 steals and seven rebounds, while Ella Moses added 15 points, nine steals and nine rebounds. Leigha Nelson had eight steals to go with five points and Brynn Evens added three points and seven rebounds.
Lily Clinger led Austin with eight points and six rebounds.
AT AUSTIN Port Allegany (45)
Stauffer 5 5-6 16, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Moses 3 9-15 15, Errick 1 0-2 2, Sauers 0 0-2 0, Dowel 1 2-2 4, Evens 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 13 17-29 45
Austin (18)
Brewer 1 0-0 2, Rees 1 2-2 4, Clinger 4 0-4 8, Lentz 1 0-0 3, McKeirnan 0 1-5 1.
Totals
: 7 3-11 18 Port Allegany 8 18 27 45 Austin 0 8 16 18
Three-point goals: Port 2 (Stauffer, Nelson), Austin 1 (Lentz); Total fouls: Port 14, Austin 22; fouled out:
Rees (Austin).
DISTRICT 9 LEAGUE
Punxsutawney 67, Bradford 24
Chloe Presloid knocked down nine 3-pointers on her way to a 36-point effort for Punxsutawney in Friday’s win over Bradford.
Kalie Dixon led the Lady Owls with 12 points. Bradford finishes the season 2-20.
AT BRADFORD Punxsutawney (67)
Presloid 11 5-6 36, D. Griebel 2 0-0 4, S. Griebel 1 0-0 3, Burkett 2 0-0 4, McMahon 10 0-0 20. Totals
: 26 5-6 67
Bradford (24)Benson 0 1-2 1, Ka. Dixon 3 4-7 12, Ko. Dixon 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Perischini 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 7 7-11 24 Punxsutawney 16 31 56 67 Bradford 7 10 18 24
Three-point goals: Punxsy 10 (Presloid 9, S. Griebel), Bradford 3 (Ka. Dixon 2, Perischini); Total fouls: Punxsy 11, Bradford 4; fouled out: None.