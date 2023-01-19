PORT ALLEGANY — In a clash between the top two teams in the North Tier League, Otto-Eldred shook off a slow first half to pull out a 50-38 win over Port Allegany and remain the only undefeated team in the league.

The Lady Gators came prepared against the Lady Terrors. Forcing a turnover on the opening possession, Port then breezed by O-E’s full-court-press and found Kayleigha Dowell for a triple. The Lady Gators kept up their defense and physicality, refusing to allow any easy passes or shots close, instead sending shooters to the line.

