PORT ALLEGANY — Exceptional shooting for the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team, which included an almost perfect day at the free throw line, carries the Terrors to a 55-43 win over Port Allegany, continuing their undefeated season.
Despite a close contest early against the Gators, the Terrors were able to pull away in the second half with close-range shooting from Shene Thomas, who scored 12 points in the last two quarters.
“(Port) was allowing Shene (Thomas) to shoot. At halftime I told him ‘they’re giving you that shot, shoot it. Take the shot, have confidence and make it,’” said O-E head coach Derrick Franics. “He listened and he did.”
In tandem with Thomas’s scoring was the work at the freethrow line late in the game. Manning Splain went 8-8 in the fourth and Landon Francis shot 5-7, totaling 13 of the Terrors 24 fourth quarter points to seal the victory.
“I have the utmost confidence in (our guys) at the line. We practice scenarios every day, we put pressure on them where there’s consequences if you miss in practice,” said Derrick Francis. “We pride ourselves on freethrow shooting.”
Landon Francis, Thomas and Splain all landed in double-digit scoring against the Gators. Landon Francis held the top shot on the night with 19 points on 40 percent shooting with five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Thomas ended the game with 17 points, shooting 53 percent from the field, along with five rebounds and a block, followed by Splain who scored 12 points while also tallying four rebounds and three assists. While only scoring four points, Brax Caldwell cleaned the glass with 12 rebounds, also contributing a steal.
For the Gators, Jett Ruding and Noah Archer both recorded double-digit points, with Ruding scoring 13 points and Archer 12.
Francis 4 10-12 19, Thomas 89 1-1 17, Splain 2 8-8 12, Caldwell 2 0-0 4, Cousins 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 19-21 55
Ruding 5 1-5 13, Archer 5 0-1 12, Moses 3 2-2 8, Funk 0 3-4 3, Troupe 1 0-0 3, Button 1 0-0 2, Evens 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-11 43
Three-point goals: O-E 2 (Cousins, Francis), Port 5 (Ruding 2, Moses 2, Troupe); Total fouls: O-E 17, Port 18; fouled out: none
Northern Potter 49, Williamson 39
WILLIAMSON — Rebecca Martin carried the Lady Panthers girls basketball team to victory with a 21 point performance against the Lady Warriors. Along with her scoring, Martin grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. Molly Cady also ended with a double-double against the Lady Warriors, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Kayden Brown facilitated the ball for NoPo with 10 assists and Reagan Slauson led the team in steals with four.
The Lady Warrior’s offense circulated between Taylor Rae Jones, who led the offense with 19 points, and Olivia Maisner who scored 13 points in the game against the Lady Panthers.
Martin 8 2-3 21, Cady 6 0-4 12, Slauson 2 0-0 4, Thompson 2 0-2 4, Brown 2 0-1 4, Chapman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 2-10 49
Ta. Jones 7 2-4 19, Maisner 6 1-4 13, Ma. Jones 1 1-2 3, Te. Jones 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-10 39
Three-point goals: NoPo 3 (Martin 3), Williamson 3 (Jones 3); Total fouls: NoPo 13, Williamson 17; fouled out: none