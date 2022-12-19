PORT ALLEGANY — Exceptional shooting for the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team, which included an almost perfect day at the free throw line, carries the Terrors to a 55-43 win over Port Allegany, continuing their undefeated season.

Despite a close contest early against the Gators, the Terrors were able to pull away in the second half with close-range shooting from Shene Thomas, who scored 12 points in the last two quarters.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos