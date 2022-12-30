ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Olean ended Thursday’s portion of the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase with perhaps the day’s best performance.
On a date that featured six inter-state matchups, the Olean and Bradford boys closed the event’s first act with a classic one. Olean’s 3-point shooting made the difference in a 71-39 victory, as the Huskies enjoyed a smooth shooting night while Bradford’s offense struggled.
Jack DeRose scored 23 points, Caidyn Tingley added 12 and nine different Huskies scored in the game.
“We’d had a couple nights this year where the shots didn’t go for us, so it’s nice to come off from a week layoff and see the ball go through the hoop,” Olean head coach Tim Kolasinski said.
Olean led comfortably for nearly three quarters.
DeRose and Thomas Bates broke a back-and-forth start with a pair of 3-pointers late in the first quarter. The shots were Olean third and fourth treys of the night, and they continued until the Huskies held a 21-point halftime lead.
Tingley, DeRose and Cade Anastasia combined for a 3-for-3 strech of 3-pointers in the third quarter that put Olean up twice by 27, indicating that it was, indeed, the Huskies’ night. The Owls continued to struggle from the field, but it may not have mattered if they hadn’t, as Olean connected on 15-of-27 attempts from distance.
“We had 13 turnovers in the first half and we aim for less than 10 in a game,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said. “All of a sudden, we were out of sorts and it goes from a seven-point game to 17. We were trying to get nine points back in one possession.”
Anastasia and Thomas Bates each finished with eight points for Olean and Isaiah Smith scored nine points. Chase Wineberg led Bradford with nine points while Jake Franz scored seven.
DeRose was recognized as Olean’s Most Valuable Player in the game and Wineberg was MVP for Bradford. Brendan Warner (Bradford) and Anastasia (Olean) received the sportsmanship award for their respective sides.
“We emphasize that we want to attack the basket and build our defense from the inside out,” Kolasinski said. “That hasn’t always been the case this saeson but we’re making an effort to get better in that regard and I think we did (Thursday). We want to take away drives to the basket and force perimeter shots.”
Olean improved to 4-3 and Bradford fell to 3-6. Both teams will play again Friday against another out-of-state foe, as the DeCerbo Showcase — organized by IAABO Board 121 — pivoted from tournament to showcase format this year.
Olean will play Port Allegany, which dropped its Thursday game with Allegany-Limestone.
“We feel we have a lot of quality players on our roster so one of our keys is to share the ball,” Kolasinski said. “If we can move the ball, we find good shots, and that’s our best chance to make shots. I was glad to see the guys bounce back from a loss and a week off. It was a good team win.”
Bradford will take on Wellsville Friday. The Lions dropped their first DeCerbo game to Otto-Eldred, which also beat Bradford three weeks ago at the Randy Stebbins Memorial.
“I hope to see a bunch of guys that want to rebound and recover,” Bennardi said. “Guys that come out with a fire in their eyes, forget about what happened (Thursday) and get a ‘W’ going into the new year.”
AT ALLEGANY, N.Y. Bradford (39)
Ward 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Franz 3 0-0 7, Warner 2 0-0 4, Wineberg 4 1-2 9, Fitton 1 0-0 2, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Taylor 0 1-2 1. Totals:
17 3-7 39
Olean (71)Evans 1 0-0 3, Tingley 4 1-2 12, Motley 1 1-2 3, DeRose 8 0-0 23, Anastasia 3 1-2 8, Vostli 1 0-1 2, Bates 3 1-2 8, Smith 4 0-1 9, Stitt 1 0-0 3. Totals:
26 4-10 71 Bradford 10 14 28 39 Olean 18 35 53 71
Three-point goals: Bradford 2 (Reese, Franz), Olean 15 (DeRose 7, Tingley 3, Evans, Anastasia, Bates, Smith, Stitt); Total fouls: Bradford 8, Olean 12; fouled out: None.