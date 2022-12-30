ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Olean ended Thursday’s portion of the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase with perhaps the day’s best performance.

On a date that featured six inter-state matchups, the Olean and Bradford boys closed the event’s first act with a classic one. Olean’s 3-point shooting made the difference in a 71-39 victory, as the Huskies enjoyed a smooth shooting night while Bradford’s offense struggled.

