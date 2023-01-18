COUDERSPORT — The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team once again showed off its depth and ability to score from anywhere on the court as it torched Coudersport, 70-31.
Coming off a win against Smethport, where the Terrors scored 30 points in the first quarter all from triples, O-E continued their scoring showcase against the Falcons, this time by finding baskets via committee, as every single player on the roster made it to the scoring books.
Shene Thomas and Landon Francis carried the scoring load for O-E, both scoring 13 points each. Along with his points, Francis posted 11 assists and two steals while Thomas came away with eight rebounds, two steals and three assists.
Manning Splan and Brax Caldwell each scored 12 points, with Splain leading the Terrors in steals with five and Caldwell leading in rebounds with 13. Austin Cousins added 11 points, while Logan Maholic and Max Splain provided quality minutes off the bench.
For the Falcons, Reilly Streich led Coudy in points with 12.
AT COUDERSPORT Otto-Eldred (70)
Thomas 6 1-1 13, Francis 5 4-4 13, Man. Splain 5 0-0 12, Caldwell 5 2-2 12, Cousins 4 0-0 11, Maholic 3 0-0 6, Max Splain 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 28 7-7 70
Coudersport (31)Streich 4 4-4 12, Batson 1 0-0 3, Chen 2 0-0 5, Skillman 2 0-0 4, Culcey 1 0-0 2, Howard 2 1-4 5. Totals
: 12 5-11 31 Otto-Eldred 23 38 54 70 Coudersport 12 20 27 31
Three-point goals: O-E 9 (Cousins 3, Francis 3, Man. Splain 2, Max Splain), Coudy 2 (Chen, Batson); Total fouls: O-E 11, Coudy 8; fouled out:
None.
Port Allegany 62,
Austin 30
AUSTIN — Jett Ruding led the way for the Gators, scoring 18 points to seal a win against North Tier League opponent Austin.
Along with his 18 points, Ruding chipped in six assists while Braylon Button recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jarrod Funk scored six points with seven rebounds and three assists.
For the Panthers, Jacob Hooftallen led his team with 17 points in the loss.
AT AUSTIN Port Allegany (62)
Ruding 7 0-1 18, Button 5 1-3 11, Troupe 3 0-0 9, Funk 2 2-2 6, Moses 2 2-2 6, Evens 1 0-1 3, Archer 1 0-0 3, Causer 1 0-0 2, Wilfong 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 24 5-9 62
Austin (30)J. Hooftallen 7 3-7 17, D. Hooftallen 2 1-4 5, Stuckey 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 11 4-11 30 Port Allegany 14 25 39 62 Austin 6 10 17 30
Three-point goals: Port 9 (Ruding 4, Evens Archer, Troupe 3), Austin 2 (Stuckey, Nelson); Total fouls: Port 16, Austin 9; fouled out:
None.
St. Marys 38, Punxsutawney 30
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Dutchmen snuck out a close win against the Beavers, leading wire to wire with the help of Tanner Fox’s 13 points. Quin Gavazzi also ended in double-digit scoring with 10 points, while Anthony Nedzinski scored eight points.
The Beavers were led by Noah Kengersky, who ended with a team-high 13 points.
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY St. Marys (38)
Fox 6 1-2 13, Davis 1 0-0 2, Nedzinski 1 5-6 8, Mitchell 0 2-2 2, Gavazzi 3 2-4 10, Thorwart 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 12 10-14 38
Punxsutawney (30)Kengersky 4 2-2 13, Thomas 3 1-1 7, Heigley 1 0-0 2, Hallman 1 0-0 3, Weaver 2 1-2 5. Totals
: 11 4-5 30 St. Marys 6 19 24 38 Punxsutawney 4 11 16 30
Three-point goals: St. Marys 4 (Gavazzi 2, Thorwart, Nedzinski), Punxsy 4 (Kengersky 3, Hallman); Total fouls:
St. Marys 9, Punxsy 14; fouled out: None.
GIRLS
Elk County Catholic 32, Kane 14
KANE — The Lady Crusaders took home a comfortable win with balanced scoring, defeating Allegany Mountain North opponent Kane and improving their league record to 3-0.
Syd Alexander led ECC with a game-high 11 points, followed by Sami Straub’s six points in the win. For the Lady Wolves, Maya Smith led her team in scoring with four points.
AT KANE Elk County Catholic (32)
Straub 3 0-0 6, Newton 2 0-0 4, Alexander 4 2-2 11, Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Mover 1 0-0 2, Emmert 2 0-0 4, Pistner 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 14 2-2 32
Kane (14)Jekielek 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hillman 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 4-4 4, Tigania 1 0-2 2, Danielson 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 5 4-6 14 Elk County Catholic 4 22 30 32 Kane 4 6 8 14
Three-point goals: ECC 2 (Alexander, Klawuhn), Kane 0; Total fouls: ECC 8, Kane 4; fouled out
: None.
JV:
ECC won 32-19
DuBois Central Catholic 57, Ridgway 40
DUBOIS — Keyley Risser’s 26-point performance carried the Lady Cardinals to victory over Allegany Mountain South league opponent Ridgway.
Alongside Risser, Lexi Beiba scored 11 points and Faith Jacob scored 10. For the Lady Elkers, Jenna Kasmierski poured in a team-high 19 points while Gabby Amacher recorded 11 in the loss.
AT DUBOIS Ridgway (40)
Kasmierski 8 0-0 19, Amacher 4 0-0 11, Ellenberger 4 0-0 8, Copello 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 17 0-0 40 DuBois Central Catholic (57)
Jacob 5 2-2 12, Risser 11 1-1 26, Elensky 1 0-0 2, Frank 2 0-0 4, Hanes 1 0-0 2, Beiba 3 2-2 11. Totals
: 23 5-5 57 Ridgway 12 27 29 40 DuBois Central Catholic 12 27 42 57
Three-point goals: Rway 6 (Kasmierski 3, Amacher 3), DCC(); Total fouls: Rway 8, DCC 7; fouled out: None.