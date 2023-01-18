COUDERSPORT — The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team once again showed off its depth and ability to score from anywhere on the court as it torched Coudersport, 70-31.

Coming off a win against Smethport, where the Terrors scored 30 points in the first quarter all from triples, O-E continued their scoring showcase against the Falcons, this time by finding baskets via committee, as every single player on the roster made it to the scoring books.

