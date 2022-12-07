WARREN — After splitting a pair of tournament games to start the season, the Bradford boys basketball team ran into a formidable opponent in Warren Tuesday evening.

The Dragons led from start to finish, besting the Owls, 47-22, behind 12 points from Owen Becker. Bradford hurt itself by committing 26 turnovers, allowing nine offensive rebounds and combining for just one team assist.

