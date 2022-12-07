WARREN — After splitting a pair of tournament games to start the season, the Bradford boys basketball team ran into a formidable opponent in Warren Tuesday evening.
The Dragons led from start to finish, besting the Owls, 47-22, behind 12 points from Owen Becker. Bradford hurt itself by committing 26 turnovers, allowing nine offensive rebounds and combining for just one team assist.
Jake Franz led Bradford with 11 points, while Chase Wineberg added six points.
“I need to do a better job of getting them ready,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said.
“Warren is a really good team and I am not taking anything away from them.”
AT WARREN Bradford (22)
Johnson 0 0-1 1, Reese 1 0-0 2, Franz 3 4-6 11, Warner 1 0-0 2, Wineberg 1 4-4 6, Fitton 0 0-1 0. Totals:
6 9-14 22
Warren (47)Ordiway 3 0-0 6, Berdine 3 2-4 10, Darling 1 0-0 2, Nyquist 2 0-2 4, Becker 5 2-3 12, Barnes 3 0-0 6, Corbett 0 0-1 0, Hoffman 1 5-5 8. Totals:
18 9-15 47 Bradford 7 10 16 22 Warren 12 25 40 47
Three-point goals: Bradford 1 (Franz), Warren 3 (Berdine 2, Hoffman); Total fouls: Bradford 14, Warren 14; fouled out:
None.
Otto-Eldred 52, Sheffield 41
SHEFFIELD — Otto-Eldred (3-0) overcame a tough shooting night to beat Sheffield.
Manning Splain scored 17 points and Landon Francis added 16, as the Terrors connected on just two 3-pointers. Francis converted 12-of-14 free-throw attempts and added four assists and four steals, however, and Shene Thomas turned in 10 points and five rebounds.
Splain also had five steals and an assist.
AT SHEFFIELD Otto-Eldred (52)
Splain 6 4-5 17, Cousins 2 3-5 9, Francis 2 12-14 16, Thomas 5 0-4 10. Totals:
15 19-28 52
Sheffield (41)McNeal 3 0-0 6, Silvis 2 2-2 8, L. Hardwick 1 2-2 4, D. Hardwick 1 2-2 4, Finch 5 4-6 14, Barr 2 0-0 5. Totals:
14 10-12 41 Otto-Eldred 9 18 35 52 Sheffield 16 23 31 41
Three-point goals: O-E 2 (Splain, Cousins), Sheffield 3 (Silvis 2, Barr); Total fouls: O-E 9, Sheffield 19; fouled out:
McNeal (Sheffield)
Kane 43,
Port Allegany 38
KANE — Ricky Zampogna poured in 22 points to go with his 10 rebounds, as Kane out-lasted Port Allegany.
Sam Lundeen added seven points for the Wolves, who made a combined seven 3-pointers. Noah Archer led Port with 11 points.
AT KANE Port Allegany (38)
Moses 1 1-4 3, Button 4 3-4 11, Evens 3 0-0 7, Klawuhn 2 0-0 4, Archer 5 0-0 11, Ruding 1 0-2 2. Totals
: 16 4-10 38
Kane (43)Anderson 2 0-0 5, Lundeen 2 1-4 7, Darr 1 4-4 6, Zampogna 8 2-5 22, Szymanski 1 1-2 3. Totals:
14 8-15 43 Port Allegany 12 25 33 38 Kane 13 27 34 43
Three-point goals: Port 2 (Evens, Archer), Kane 7 (Zampogna 4, Lundeen 2, Anderson); Total fouls: Port 12, Kane 12; fouled out:
Archer (Port)
Elk County Catholic 63, Coudersport 21
COUDERSPORT — Jordan Wasko scored a game-high 18 points to lead Elk County Catholic in a dominant victory over Coudersport.
Colby Nussbaum added eight points for ECC, while Reilly Streich led Coudy with seven points.
AT COUDERSPORT Elk County Catholic (63)
Wasko 8 0-0 18, Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Nussbaum 3 2-3 8, O’Neill 2 2-2 7, Wortman 3 1-2 7, Urman 2 0-0 5, Cherry 2 0-0 4, Brannock 2 0-0 4, Straub 1 0-0 2. Totals:
28 5-7 63
Coudersport (21)Streich 3 0-3 7, Baston 2 0-0 5, Culvey 1 0-0 2, Sherry 1 0-1 2, Roessner 1 0-0 2, VanWhy 1 0-0 2. Totals:
9 1-6 21 Elk County Catholic 12 30 46 63 Coudersport 3 8 10 21
Three-point goals: ECC 4 (Wasko 2, Urman, O’Neill), Coudy 2 (Baston, Streich); Total fouls: ECC 13, Coudy 13; fouled out:
none
JV:
ECC 49, Coudy 36
GIRLS
Otto-Eldred 61, Northern Potter 31
ULYSSES — The North Tier League favorites notched their first conference win of the season, as Otto-Eldred ran away with a victory over Northern Potter behind Katie Sheeler’s 22 points.
Sheeler also had six assists and five steals for O-E, while Anna Merry tacked on 18 points, four rebounds and four steals. The duo combined to make nine 3-pointers.
“It was a good way to start the league season on the road with a win,” Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray said. “We looked to share the ball (Monday) and our guards set the tempo once again with their lay at both ends. We will have to rebound a little better going forward, but I was happy with our overall performance.”
Carrie Drummond had 12 points and three steals for O-E, while Bri Heller recorded seven rebounds, two assists and two steals to go with her three points.
Rebecca Martin led NoPo with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Molly Cady had six points and seven rebounds, while Kayden Brown had six rebounds and three assists.
AT ULYSSES Otto-Eldred (61)
Merry 6 1-2 18, Close 2 1-1 6, Sheeler 8 2-2 22, Drummond 4 2-3 12, Heller 1 1-2 3. Totals:
21 7-10 61
Northern Potter (31)Chapman 0 1-2 1, Cady 2 2-4 6, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Slawson 2 0-0 5, Martin 4 3-3 13. Totals:
11 6-11 31 Otto-Eldred 19 31 53 61 Northern Potter 6 19 21 31
Three-point goals: O-E 12 (Merry 5, Sheeler 4, Drummond 2, Close), NoPo 3 (Martin 2, Slawson); Total fouls: O-E 10, NoPo 9; fouled out:
None.
JV:
NoPo 25, O-E 20
Ridgway 44, Smethport 31
RIDGWAY — After being held scoreless in the third quarter, Ridgway came alive in the fourth.
Jenna Kasmierski scored 20 points — including 11 in the decisive final stanza — to lead the Lady Elkers over Smethport. Gabby Amacher added 12 points for Ridgway, while Elizabeth Hungiville led Smethport with 14 points.
AT RIDGWAY Smethport (31)
Lutz 3 0-0 7, Hungiville 5 3-4 14, Goodman 1 0-0 2, Conn 2 0-0 4, Alfieri 2 0-1 4. Totals:
13 3-5 31
Ridgway (44)Kasmierski 6 5-7 20, Amacher 2 7-7 12, Vargas 1 0-0 2, Copello 3 0-0 6, Tettis 1 2-4 4. Totals:
9 14-18 44 Smethport 9 15 19 31 Ridgway 10 25 25 44
Three-point goals: Smethport 2 (Lutz, Hungiville), Ridgway 4 (Kasmierski 3, Amacher); Total fouls: Smethport 11, Ridgway 12; fouled out:
None.
St. Marys 61, Brockway 25
BROCKWAY — Jayssa Snelick scored 19 points, Maura Caskey scored 15 and Izzy Catalone scored 13, as St. Marys ran away with a victory at Brockway.
AT BROCKWAY St. Marys (61)
Hansloven 1 0-0 3, DePrater 1 0-0 2, Catalone 6 0-0 13, O. Eckels 1 2-4 4, Snelick 7 3-4 19, A. Eckels 1 0-0 2, Caskey 7 1-1 15, Braun 1 0-0 3. Totals:
25 6-9 61
Brockway (25)Sehomder 1 0-0 3, Spinda 1 0-0 2, Powell 1 0-0 2, Schmeder 6 0-0 15, Gelette 1 0-0 3. Totals:
10 0-0 25 St. Marys 17 29 52 61 Brockway 3 14 21 25
Three-point goals: St. Marys 4 (Snelick 2, Braun, Catalone), Brockway 5 (Schmeder 3, Gelette, Sehomder); Total fouls: St. Marys 4, Brockway 6; fouled out:
None.
Johnsonburg 49, Brookville 41
JOHNSONBURG — Annasophia Stauffer scored 14 points to lead the way, as Johnsonburg absorbed Eden Wonderling’s 23-point performance and knocked off Brookville.
Emma Myers added 10 points in the win, while Maria Casilio and Ella Lindberg each scored eight.
AT JOHNSONBURG Brookville (44)
Olson 0 0-2 0, Bowser 1 0-0 2, Davie 2 0-0 5, Hughey 3 0-0 6, Lundgen 1 0-0 2, Wonderling 6 10-12 23, Whittling 2 1-1 6. Totals:
15 11-15 44
Johnsonburg (49)Casilio 4 0-0 8, Stauffer 5 4-8 14, Brechtel 1 1-2 3, Myers 3 4-4 10, Lindberg 3 2-4 8, Grunthaner 3 0-0 6. Totals:
19 11-18 49 Brookville 12 19 29 44 Johnsonburg 8 20 31 49
Three-point goals: Brookville 3 (Whitling, Wonderling, Davie), Jburg 0; Total fouls: Brookville 16, Jburg 15; fouled out: None.