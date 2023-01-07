ST MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team was able to claim another win in their season, beating DuBois Central Catholic, 48-33.
Lance O’Neill was one of seven Crusaders to make their way into the scoring books against the Cardinals, and his two 3-pointers and 18 points carried the offensive load in the wire-to-wire ECC win. Jordan Wasko also hit two shots from deep, totaling seven points, which tied Michael Jacobs’ seven points.
Despite his best efforts on the offensive side of the court, Luke Swisher’s 18 points were not enough to give the Cardinals the win.
AT ST MARYS DuBois (33)
Swisher 8 2-3 18, Parsley 2 0-0 4, Hoyt 1 1-2 3, Fragle 1 1-1 3, Fox 1 0-0 3, Sedar 1 0-0 2. Totals:
14 4-8 33
Elk County Catholic (48)O’Neill 6 4-6 18, Wasko 2 1-4 7, Jacobs 3 1-1 7, Nussbaum 2 1-2 5, Straub 2 1-2 5, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Cherry 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 8-15 40 DuBois 2 9 18 33 Elk County Catholic 6 17 33 48
Three-point goals: DCC 1 (Fox), ECC 4 (Wasko 2, O’Neill 2); Total fouls: DCC 13, ECC 12; fouled out:
none
JV:
ECC won 89-41
Ridgway 60,
Coudersport 30
COUDERSPORT — Ridgway was able to breeze past Coudy with a high-volume offense that produced three Elkers in double-digit points. Erik Panebianco and Aaron Sorg both scored 14 points against the Falcons, with Panebianco knocking down a team-high four 3-pointers. Jack Benninger recorded 13 points in the win.
The Falcons’ offense was led by Reilly Streich, who scored 11 points.
AT COUDERSPORT Ridgway (60)
Panebianco 5 0-0 14, Sorg 6 0-0 14, Benninger 6 0-0 13, Merritt 4 1-2 9, Beeler 2 0-0 5, Kilpeck 1 0-2 2, Kearney 1 0-0 3. Totals:
15 1-4 60
Coudersport (30)Streich 4 3-4 11, Roessner 2 3-3 8, Skillman 2 0-2 4, Chen 1 2-2 4, Myers 1 1-1 3. Totals:
10 9-12 30 Ridgway 17 40 50 60 Coudersport 2 9 18 30
Three-point goals: Rway 9 (Panebianco 4, Sorg 2, Benninger, Beeler, Kearney), Coudy 1 (Roessner); Total fouls: Rway 20, Coudy 13; fouled out:
none
GIRLS
Otto-Eldred 53, Austin 11
AUSTIN — The Lady Terrors continued on their renewed winning streak, scorching North Tier League opponent Austin with shots from range.
O-E knocked down 11 3-pointers against the Lady Panthers, with four Lady Terrors connecting from deep. Katie Sheeler finished with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers throughout. Brook Close shot well against the Panthers, earning all of her 12 points from beyond the arc.
AT AUSTIN Otto-Eldred (53)
Sheeler 7 0-0 18, Close 4 0-0 12, Merry 2 0-0 6, Drummond 1 4-4 6, Heller 2 1-2 5, Perry 1 0-0 3, Reinhart 1 0-0 2, Prince 0 1-2 1. Totals:
18 6-8 53
Austin (11)Welsh 2 0-0 4, Horton 2 0-0 4, Clinger 1 1-3 3. Totals:
5 1-5 11 Otto-Eldred 13 29 45 53 Austin 2 4 6 11
Three-point goals: O-E 11 (Sheeler 4, Close 4, Merry 2, Perry), Austin 0; Total fouls: O-E 7, Austin 7; fouled out:
none
Coudersport 49,
Cameron County 24
EMPORIUM — The Lady Falcons earned a North Tier League win with a spread-the-wealth mentality on offense that saw seven players get into the scoring books. The Lady Falcons were led by Sierra Myers, who tallied 16 points in the win.
For the Lady Red Raiders, Renee Earle led the offense with eight points.
AT EMPORIUM Coudersport (49)
Myers 8 0-2 16, Porterfield 4 0-0 9, Rigas 1 0-0 2, Chambers 3 0-0 7, Fink 3 0-0 6, Ruter 3 0-0 7, Dunn 1 0-0 2. Totals:
23 0-2 49
Cameron County (24)Earle 3 2-3 8, Spaeth 3 0-2 7, Abriatis 2 1-2 5, Rowan 1 0-0 3, Robinson 0 1-2 1. Totals:
9 4-11 24 Coudersport 13 25 39 49 Cameron County 3 9 15 24
Three-point goals: Coudy 3 (Porterfield, Chambers, Ruter), CC 2 (Rowan, Spaeth); Total fouls: Coudy 14, CC 6; fouled out:
none
Smethport 45, Galeton 25
GALETON — Elizabeth Hungiville was able to carry the Lady Hubbers to another victory on the season with a massive 21-point performance that came with 12 rebounds and five steals. Abby Lutz also ended in double-digit figures with 11, picking up four rebounds and a steal along the way.
For the Lady Tigers, Addy Reigle’s 12 points, which all came from made 3-pointers, was not enough to hold off the Lady Hubbers.
AT GALETON Smethport (45)
Hungiville 10 1-2 21, Lutz 2 7-11 11, Goodman 3 0-0 7, Burt 1 0-1 2, Alfieri 1 0-0 2, Learn 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 8-14 45
Galeton (25)Reigle 4 0-0 12, Rohrbaugh 2 2-4 7, Basile 2 0-0 4, Holcomb 1 0-0 2. Totals:
9 2-4 25 Smethport 12 23 33 45 Galeton 8 14 19 25
Three-point goals: Smethport 1 (Goodman), Galeton 5 (Reigle 4, Rohrbaugh); Total fouls: Smethport 5, Galeton 11; fouled out:
none
Port Allegany 31, Oswayo Valley 16
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Lady Gators were able to take down the Lady Green Wave on the road, scoring by committee and stunting OV with tough-nose defense.
Evin Stuaffer led Port in scoring with nine points alongside 10 rebounds and four assists, followed by Brynn Evens with seven points. Ella Moses had a well-rounded game for the Gators, finishing with three points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
For the Green Wave, Makenna Manning and Jadyn Fleischman both scored four points, respectively, while Brooke George and Eva West tallied six, respectively.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Port Allegany (31)
Stauffer 3 2-2 9, Evens 3 0-0 7, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Dowell 1 2-4 5, Moses 0 3-6 3, Baxter 1 0-1 2. Totals:
10 7-13 31
Oswayo Valley (16)Manning 1 0-2 4, George 1 1-4 3, West 1 0-2 3, Austin-Keech 1 0-0 2, Fleischman 2 0-0 4. Totals:
7 1-10 16 Port Allegany 6 22 28 31 Oswayo Valley 2 6 15 16
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Stauffer, Nelson, Dowell, Evens), OV 1 (West); Total fouls: Port 10, OV 14; fouled out:
None
Elk County Catholic 46, DuBois 34
DUBOIS — The Lady Crusaders added another win to their record, downing DuBois on the back of Lucy Klawahn’s four 3-pointers and 16 points. Tori Newton also ended in double-digit scoring for ECC with 10 points.
The Lady Cardinals were led by Emma Elensky’s 13 points and Lexi Berta’s 12 points.
AT DUBOIS Elk County Catholic (46)
Klawahn 6 2-2 16, Newton 4 2-3 10, Straub 3 1-2 8, Alexander 2 0-0 4, Emmert 0 1-3 1. Totals:
16 7-12 46
DuBois (34)Elensky 6 1-2 13, Berta 3 3-4 12, Risser 1 1-2 3, Jacob 1 0-0 2, Davidson 1 0-0 2. Totals:
13 5-8 34 Elk County Catholic 9 25 37 46 DuBois 17 25 30 34
Three-point goals: ECC 5 (Klawahn 4, Straub), DCC 3 (Berta 3); Total fouls: ECC 10, DCC 17; fouled out:
Risser (DCC)
JV: ECC won 39-25