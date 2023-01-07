ST MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team was able to claim another win in their season, beating DuBois Central Catholic, 48-33.

Lance O’Neill was one of seven Crusaders to make their way into the scoring books against the Cardinals, and his two 3-pointers and 18 points carried the offensive load in the wire-to-wire ECC win. Jordan Wasko also hit two shots from deep, totaling seven points, which tied Michael Jacobs’ seven points.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos