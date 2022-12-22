EMPORIUM — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team got their twentieth straight North Tier League victory in two years, adding to their 16-0 league record last season and getting number 20 with a 47-35 win against Cameron County.
The Lady Terrors have lived up to their name this season. Potent offense, especially from range, alongside stellar defense has put them firmly in front of the other eight teams in the NTL. Coming off an unusual 10-point game against Oswayo Valley, Katie Sheeler struck back with a 24-point performance that included a game-high six 3-pointers, resulting in a wire-to-wire leading victory on the road. Brook Close followed in suit with six points, all coming from beyond the arc.
For CC, Aubree Lorenzo led in scoring, although her 16 points were not enough to keep up with the Lady Terrors.
AT EMPORIUM Otto-Eldred (47)
Marry 4 0-0 9, Sheeler 9 0-0 24, Close 2 0-0 6, Drummond 1 0-0 2, Bell 1 0-0 3, Heller 1 1-2 3. Totals:
18 1-2 47 Cameron County (35)
Lorenzo 5 2-2 16, Spaeth 3 0-0 7, Umble 1 0-0 3, Hilfiger 1 0-2 2, Rowan 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 2-2 2, Earle 1 0-0 2. Totals:
10 4-8 35 Otto-Eldred 18 29 42 47 Cameron County 8 13 24 35
Three-point goals: O-E 10 (Sheeler 6, Close 2, Merry 1, Bell 1), CC 6 (Lorenzo 4, Umble 1, Spaeth 1); Total fouls: O-E 20, CC 20; fouled out:
none
ULYSSES — Despite coming out the gates slow, Coudersport was able to take charge of the game against Lady Panthers with work from behind the arc. While NoPo failed to make any shots from deep, Emma Chambers’ three deep shots rallied her team to come out with a victory on the road. Chambers finished with nine points, while Bel Portfield and Hallie Rigas both scored six.
For NoPo, four Lady Panthers landed in the scoring column, with Haylee Chapman at the top of the list with eight points.
AT ULYSSES Coudersport (29)
Chambers 2 0-0 9, Porterfield 2 2-2 6, Rigas 3 0-0 6, Myers 1 3-4 5, Ruter 1 0-1 2, Fink 0 1-2 1. Totals:
10 5-8 29
Northern Potter (22)Chapman 4 0-0 8, Cady 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-0 4, Martin 3 2-2 8. Totals:
10 2-2 22 Coudersport 2 13 18 29 Northern Potter 6 12 16 22
Three-point goals: Coudy 4 (Chamber 3, Porterfield), NoPo 0; Total fouls: Coudy 7, NoPo 12; fouled out:
none
GALETON — Austin was able to come out with a win on the road against Galeton with inside scoring and near perfect work at the line. Ella Brewer led the Lady Panthers with 16 points, shooting 100 percent from the free-throw line.
The Lady Tigers struggled to score throughout the game, however, Olivia Rohrbaugh and Johanna Dickerson both carried the offensive load, scoring six points each.
Brewer 6 4-4 16, Meckeirna 4 0-0 8, Welsh 2 0-0 4, Rees 0 5-8 5, Clinger 1 2-4 4, Zeaman 0 1-2 1. Totals:
13 12-18 38
Galeton (20)Rohrbaugh 1 3-6 6, Dickerson 3 0-0 6, Reigle 1 0-0 3, Basile 1 0-2 3, Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals:
7 3-8 20 Austin 11 21 32 38 Galeton 3 12 15 20
Three-point goals: Austin 0, Galeton 3 (Rohrbaugh, Basele, Reigle); Total fouls: Austin 9, Galeton 13; fouled out:
none
BROOKVILLE — Brookville took care of business at home against District 9 League opponent St. Marys, leading wire-to-wire. Despite Tanner Fox and Dan Schutz’s scoring, whom both scored 10 points each on the night, the Blue Raiders were able to seal their first league win.
AT BROOKVILLE St. Marys (43)
Fox 5 0-2 10, Bauer 2 0-0 6, Gavazza 4 0-0 9, Coudreit 2 0-1 4, Thorwart 2 1-2 6, Schutz 1 6-10 8 Totals:
16 7-15 43 Brookville (53)
Lucas 9 0-0 18, Lucas 5 0-0 10, Jordan 3 0-0 7, Mackins 3 1-2 7, Haines 2 0-0 5, Semeyn 2 2-4 6. Totals:
24 3-6 53 St. Marys 12 20 31 43 Brookville 17 27 37 53
Three-point goals: St. Marys 4 (Bauer 2, Gavazza, Thorwart), Brookville 2 (Haines, Jordan); Total fouls: St. Marys 14, Brookville 12; fouled out: none