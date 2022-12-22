EMPORIUM — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team got their twentieth straight North Tier League victory in two years, adding to their 16-0 league record last season and getting number 20 with a 47-35 win against Cameron County.

The Lady Terrors have lived up to their name this season. Potent offense, especially from range, alongside stellar defense has put them firmly in front of the other eight teams in the NTL. Coming off an unusual 10-point game against Oswayo Valley, Katie Sheeler struck back with a 24-point performance that included a game-high six 3-pointers, resulting in a wire-to-wire leading victory on the road. Brook Close followed in suit with six points, all coming from beyond the arc.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos