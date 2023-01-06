GALETON —The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team continued on their dominant season, adding another win to their record by beating North Tier League opponent Galeton, 57-33.
The Terrors breezed past the Tigers with the usual gameplan — assertive offense, especially from beyond the arc.
Austin Cousins had the greenlight on the night, hitting five 3-pointers to lead the Terrors in points scored with 17, while also picking up four rebounds, two assists and contributing on defense with two steals and a block. Landon Francis also landed in double-digit figures with 13 points off 50 percent shooting, while collecting three steals. Logan Maholic acted as the glue-guy for the Terrors, leading his team in rebounds with five and steals with four alongside eight points.
AT GALETON Otto-Eldred (57)
Cousins 7 0-0 17, Francis 5 2-2 13, Maholic 4 0-0 8, Thomas 3 1-2 7, Caldwell 3 0-0 6, Splain 2 0-0 4, Demick 1 0-0 2. Totals:
25 3-4 57
Galeton (33)Martin 6 1-2 13, 3 2-4 8, Cimino 2 0-0 6, Ward 1 0-0 2, Pagono 1 0-0 2, Whipple 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 14 2-4 33 Otto-Eldred 21 35 42 57 Galeton 6 14 26 33
Three-point goals: O-E 6 (Cousins 5, Francis), Galeton 2 (Cimino 2); Total fouls: O-E 8, Galeton 9; fouled out:
none
Cameron County 67, Smethport 44
EMPORIUM — Cameron County won a blow out over fellow North Tier League team Smethport, scoring by way of committee with four Red Raiders finishing in double-digit scoring.
Landon Farren carried the offensive load for CC with 15 points, followed by Camdyn Allison and Josh Smith who both tallied 13 points. The final double-digit scorer for the Red Raidres was Ryan Shaffer, who scored all of his 12 points from beyond the arc.
For the Hubbers, Carson Dunn led the team in points with 13.
AT EMPORIUM Smethport (44)
Dunn 5 0-0 13, Leet 5 0-0 12, Alfieri 1 0-0 2, Watson 2 0-0 6, Cole 3 0-0 6, Rousnville 1 0-0 2, Okerland 0 1-2 1, Pelchy 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 1-2 44
Cameron County (67)Farren 7 1-2 15, Allison 5 1-3 13, Smith 6 0-0 13, Shaffer 4 0-0 12, Baughman 2 0-0 4, Narby 1 2-3 4, Brown 1 0-0 2, Gravanz 2 0-0 4. Totals:
28 4-8 67 Smethport 17 25 38 44 Cameron County 21 41 56 67
Three-point goals: Smethport 7 (Dunn 3, Watson 2, Leet 2), CC 7 (Shaffer 4, Allison 2, Smith); Total fouls: Smethport 7, CC 7; fouled out:
none
Port Allegany 62, Northern Potter 34
ULYSSES — Port Allegany won in blowout fashion over Northern Potter thanks to the Gators’ ironclad defense that produced 26 steals and a nearly 30-point gap on the scoreboard.
Jarrod Funk led the team in scoring with 16 points while also grabbing five rebounds, four steals and a team high-four blocks. Braylon Button also ended in double-digits, but more impressively contributed on defense with seven steals, tying Drew Evens, who also collected seven steals along with seven points. Against NoPo, five Gators ended with four or more steals.
AT ULYSSES Port Allegany (62)
Funk 5 4-5 16, Button 3 4-9 10, Ruding 3 6-6 12, Amell 2 0-0 4, Moses 2 1-2 5, Evens 2 2-3 7, Klawhan 2 0-0 4, Archer 1 0-0 2, Causer 1 0-0 2. Totals:
21 17-25 62
Northern Potter (34)Daniels 5 2-2 12, Smith 3 2-2 9, Lewis 3 0-0 6, Kibbe 1 0-0 3, E. Fuhrer 1 0-0 2, G. Fuhrer 1 0-0 2. Totals:
14 4-6 34 Port Allegany 14 32 49 62 Northern Potter 12 16 22 34
Three-point goals: Port 3 (Funk 2, Evens), NoPo 2 (Kibbe, Smith); Total fouls: Port 9, NoPo 17; fouled out:
none
GIRLS
Kane 40, Eisenhower 27
KANE — Mia Anderson carried the Lady Wolves to victory at home, beating out-of-conference Eisenhower. Anderson finished with 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win. Maya Smith also ended with double-digit points with 10.
For the Lady Knights, Clara Steinberg scored 12 points in the loss on the road.
AT KANE Eisenhower (27)
Steinberg 4 3-4 12, Font 3 0-0 6, Childs 2 0-0 5, Dunn 2 0-0 4. Totals:
11 3-6 27
Kane (40)Anderson 5 1-2 11, Smith 5 0-0 10, Hillman 4 1-2 9, Tigani 3 0-2 6, Haight 2 0-0 4. Totals:
19 2-6 40 Eisenhower 2 3 10 27 Kane 11 17 25 40
Three-point goals: Eisenhower 2 (Childs, Steinberg), Kane 0; Total fouls: Eisenhower 12, Kane 6; fouled out:
none
DuBois 44, Ridgway 27
RIDGWAY — Madison Rusnica carried DuBois to a win on the road, tallying a team-high 13 points. Alexas Pfeafer followed closely behind with nine points, including hitting the Lady Beavers only shots from behind the arc. Jenna Kasmierski led the Elkers with 14 points.
AT RIDGWAY DuBois (44)
Rusnica 4 5-6 13, Fontaine 1 2-2 4, Runyan 0 2-2 2, McCoy 4 0-0 8, Pfeafer 3 1-3 9, Orzachowski 1 2-2 3, Lander 2 1-2 5. Totals:
15 13-17 44
Ridgway (27)Kasmierski 6 0-1 14, Ellenberger 3 0-1 6, Vargas1 0-0 3, Copello 1 2-5 4. Totals:
11 2-7 27 DuBois 8 21 27 44 Ridgway 5 13 20 27
Three-point goals: DuBois 2 (Pfeafer 2), Ridgway 3 (Kasmierski 2, Vargas); Total fouls: DuBois 14 , Ridgway 17; fouled out: none