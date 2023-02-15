ULYSSES — The Northern Potter girls basketball team ended its season on a high note, earning its 10th North Tier League win of the season with a 46-31 win over Cameron County.
The Lady Panthers came out hot, outscoring their opponents by six points and keeping the momentum to lead wire-to-wire and allowing the CC to score just nine points in the final quarter.
Rebecca Martin led the Lady Panthers in scoring on the night, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Reagan Slawson also ended in double-digit scoring with 10 points while also contributing three assists and two steals while Kayden Brown finished with nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
For the Lady Red Radiers, Aubree Lorenzo connected on five 3-pointers throughout the game to give her a game-high 17 points.
AT ULYSSES Cameron County (31)
Lorenzo 7 0-0 17, Spaeth 3 0-0 6, Hilfiger 2 2-2 6, Rowan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-2 31
Northern Potter (46) Martin 5 2-3 13, Slawson 4 2-2 10, Brown 4 0-1 9, Chapman 4 0-0 8, Cady 1 2-2 4, Haynes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 6-7 46 Cameron County 9 17 22 31 Northern Potter 15 21 34 46 Three-point goals: CC 5 (Lorenzo 5), NoPo 2 (Brown, Martin); Total fouls: CC 13, NoPo 10; fouled out: None.
COUDERSPORT — The Lady Falcons’ hot shooting from range propelled Coudy to a final win of the season, downing Austin at home for their twelfth North Tier League win.
Emma Chambers knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to scoring a game-high 19 points and sealing a win while Bel Porterfield also ended in double figures with 11 points.
For the Lady Panthers, Ella Brewer led Austin in points with 10 and Isabella Rees finished with six in the loss.
AT COUDERSPORT Austin (22)
Brewer 5 0-0 10, Rees 2 1-7 6, Clinger 2 0-2 4, Horton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-9 22
Coudersport (48) Chambers 6 2-2 19, Porterfield 4 0-0 11, Fink 2 3-5 7, Rigas 1 0-0 2, Myers 1 2-4 4, Dunn 1 0-0 2, Denhoff 10-0 2, Popcheck 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-11 48 Austin 5 5 11 22 Coudersport 16 32 39 48 Three-point goals: Austin 1 (Rees), Coudy 8 (Chambers 5, Porterfield 3); Total fouls: Austin 10, Coudy 10; fouled out: None.
Elk County Catholic 53, Bradford 22
ST MARYS — The Lady Crusaders ended their regular season with a comfortable win at home, with Lucy Klawuhn leading the charge.
Klawuhn scored a game-high 15, 12 of which came from made 3-pointers. Tori Newton also ended in double-digit points with 10. For the Lady Owls, Korie Dixon scored 14 points while Alanna Benson ended with six points.
AT ST MARYS Bradford (22)
Ko. Dixon 4 3-4 14, Benson 1 3-4 6, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 6-8 22
Elk County Catholic (53) Klawuhn 5 1-2 15, Newton 5 0-0 10, Mouer 4 0-0 8, Alexander 2 3-4 7, Straub 2 1-2 5, Emmert 2 0-0 5, Hasselman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 5-8 53 Bradford 10 16 19 22 Elk County Catholic 15 31 50 53 Three-point goals: Bradford 4 (Ko. Dixon 3, Benson), ECC 6 (Klawuhn 4, Emmert, Hasselman); Total fouls: Bradford 7, ECC 9; fouled out: None.
KANE — Mia Anderson and Maya Smith’s combined 26 points led the Lady Wolves to another victory as Kane toppled Brookville in front of their home crowd.
Anderson and Smith each scored 13 points in the win, with Anderson posting a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Eden Wonderling led the Lady Blue Raiders in scoring, also scoring 13 points in the loss.
AT KANE Brookville (24)
Wonderling 6 0-2 13, Bowser 1 0-0 2, Davie 1 0-0 2, Hughey 2 2-4 6. Totals: 10 3-7 24
Kane (47) Smith 5 2-4 13, Anderson 6 1-2 13, Tigani 2 1-2 5, Hillman 2 0-0 4, Danielson 2 0-1 4, Iak 2 0-0 4, Haight 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 4-9 Brookville 2 10 16 24 Kane 10 19 36 47Three-point goals: Bville 1 (Wonderling), Kane 1 (Smith); Total fouls: Bville 10, Kane 13; fouled out: None.