PORT ALLEGANY — Facing a do-or-die situation, the Port Allegany girls basketball team rallied to overcome a second-half Northern Potter comeback, edging out a 45-41 win to keep its season alive.

Both the Lady Gators (No. 5) and the Lady Panthers (No. 8) have suffered one postseason loss already. NoPo beat No. 9 Oswayo Valley to earn the final spot of the District 9 tournament before facing and falling to Otto-Eldred in the next round. For Port, it came at the hands of DuBois Central Catholic in their first playoff game.

