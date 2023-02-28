PORT ALLEGANY — Facing a do-or-die situation, the Port Allegany girls basketball team rallied to overcome a second-half Northern Potter comeback, edging out a 45-41 win to keep its season alive.
Both the Lady Gators (No. 5) and the Lady Panthers (No. 8) have suffered one postseason loss already. NoPo beat No. 9 Oswayo Valley to earn the final spot of the District 9 tournament before facing and falling to Otto-Eldred in the next round. For Port, it came at the hands of DuBois Central Catholic in their first playoff game.
Coming into this game, both teams joined Ridgway and Clarion in a fight for the final Class A PIAA tournament.
“I think the pressure was a little less just because it was an opponent we were familiar with. When you start running into teams you don’t know, then the pressure ramps up a little bit,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “Knowing that we played (NoPo) twice already, I think that helped us a little bit.”
It was the Ella Moses show in the first half. While NoPo got the ball off the tip, it was immediately in the hands of the Lady Gators, as Moses came away with three consecutive steals on the Lady Panthers first three possessions. Her aggression sparked Port’s defense, which denied any and everything the Lady Panthers had in mind.
On offense, Evin Stauffer was the outside option, cashing in on several mid-range and 3-point jumpers, while Moses got several opportunities to score in the post. Moses also battled under the glass, gaining several second-chance opportunities.
“We knew we had a mismatch. We knew (NoPo) couldn’t guard everyone in the post so we were just looking for who the mismatch was inside,” said Evens. “When we saw who was guarding Moses that was our option,” “
NoPo continued to struggle with turnovers throughout the first, which stunted their offense to relying on points at the free throw line. After the first quarter, the Lady Gators held a 13-8 lead.
Port continued to out-work the Lady Panthers in the second, starting by forcing a turnover on their first possession followed by a successful and-one from workhorse Moses.
Facing Port’s brick-wall defense, NoPo could neither penetrate on drives or effectively pass the ball, instead forcing bail-out jumpers from deep range, few of which found their mark. The Lady Gators, on the other hand, opened the quarter on a 6-0 run to push the lead to 19-10.
A Moses steal and Stauffer three put Port up 12 with just a minute left, eventually turning to 27-14 at the end of the half.
In the second half, the tables turned. The Lady Panthers’ jumpers began to finally fall, beginning with a 3-pointer from Kayden Brown as they slowly chipped away from the 13-point gap on the scoreboard.
While Port’s defense stood strong, their offense fell flat. Jumpers and layups alike both struggled to fall as the Lady Gators failed to connect on a field goal for more than four minutes. In the time, the Lady Panthers’ flurry of threes brought them to within seven with three minutes left before another triple cut it to four two minutes later.
Ending the quarter on a 17-9 run, Port’s double-digit lead had crumbled to just six with one quarter remaining.
“We had a nice little chat about offense in the locker room (at halftime,)” said Northern Potter head coach Casey Cady. “That was our biggest flaw in the first half and we needed to pull it together.”
NoPo continued to light it up from outside in the fourth, with Rebecca Martin hitting a shot from deep on their first play. Moses responded with another successful and-one, but once again Martin connected on a long ball, cutting the lead to just one point with 6:30 left on the clock. Neither team were able to find the bottom of the basket for the next two minutes, before a NoPo score in transition gave the Lady Panthers their first lead of the night.
Facing elimination and the end of its season, Port dug deep and flipped the switch. The Lady Gators earned back the lead with a 2-for-2 trip to the free throw line, and then used quick and fluid passes to find their shooters.
With just 1:30 left, Port connected on two mid-range jumpers to give the Lady Gators a five-point cushion. Port’s defense struck again in clutch time, forcing a turnover and stealing the momentum.
Forced into a corner with little time left, NoPo turned to intentionally foul and while Port was streaky from the line late, they were able to score just enough to give them the win.
“In my opinion, (we won) because of the crowd. Shout out to them. They were on it from the time they walked in the door,” said Evens. “The community came out tonight and all the credit to them. They kept the atmosphere where we needed it, kept the girls positive and moving and I thought that carried us to the end.”
Stauffer led the Lady Gators in points, finishing with 14 along with five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist. For her hard work, Moses ended with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, also contributing six steals, two assists and a block.
For the Lady Panthers, Martin scored a game-high 16 points while Kayden Brown ended with eight points and Molly Cady finished with seven.
While Port will move on to play Clarion for the fifth and final spot in the PIAA State Tournament for District 9, however, this loss will be the season for NoPo.
“Our season was like a rollercoaster. We had some ups, some really good highs and some lows. I feel like this season was a battle for them,” said Cady. “Looking at this season, it should give us all the power in the world to come back next season and show everyone what we can do.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY Northern Potter (41)
Martin 5 4-7 16, Brown 2 3-5 8, Cady 3 0-2 7, Slawson 1 4-5 6, Thompson 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 13 11-21 41 Port Allegany (45)
Stauffer 6 0-0 14, Moses 3 5-11 12, Evens 4 0-0 9, Dowel 1 2-3 4, Errick 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 0-3 3. Totals
: 16 7-15 45 Northern Potter 8 14 31 41 Port Allegany 13 27 36 45
Three-point goals: NoPo 4 (Martin 2, Cady, Brown), Port 6 (Stauffer 2, Nelson, Moses, Errick, Evens); Total fouls: NoPo 16, Port 16; fouled out: None.