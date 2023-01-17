wrap

Ella Moses (14) scored a game-high 14 points for Port Allegany in the Lady Gators’ Monday win over Austin. Here, Moses drives while Austin’s Lilt Clinger (14) defends.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

PORT ALLEGANY — Ella Moses and Port Allegany used a strong second half to put away Austin, winning 49-29 in Monday evening’s North Tier League girls basketball action.

Moses posted 14 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Gators, who out-scored Austin by 20 points in the second half. Brynn Evens had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Port and Leigha Nelson added four points and four steals.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos