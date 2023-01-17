PORT ALLEGANY — Ella Moses and Port Allegany used a strong second half to put away Austin, winning 49-29 in Monday evening’s North Tier League girls basketball action.
Moses posted 14 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Gators, who out-scored Austin by 20 points in the second half. Brynn Evens had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Port and Leigha Nelson added four points and four steals.
For Austin, Isabella Rees had eight rebounds, six blocks and four steals to go with her three points. Ella Brewer added 10 points and six rebounds.
With Port’s win and Coudersport’s loss to Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany moved into the 2nd-place position in the NTL.
AT PORT ALLEGANY Austin (29)
Brewer 4 2-2 10, Welsh 2 1-2 5, Horton 2 0-0 4, Rees 1 1-2 3, McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Zeaman 1 0-0 3, Clinger 1 0-0 2. Totals:
12 4-6 29
Port Allegany (49)Renner 1 0-1 2, Stauffer 3 3-4 9, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Moses 6 2-6 14, Dowell 3 0-0 7, Evens 2 4-8 8, Fillart 2 0-0 5. Totals:
19 9-19 49 Austin 7 17 23 29 Port Allegany 8 17 32 49
Three-point goals: Austin 1 (Zeaman), Port 2 (Dowell, Fillhart); Total fouls: Austin 11, Port 11; fouled out:
None.
Northern Potter 44, Galeton 16
ULYSSES — Haylee Chapman racked up 14 points and five steals, helping to power Northern Potter over Galeton.
Rebecca Martin added eight points and 10 rebounds for NoPo, while Molly Cady had six points and 13 rebounds. Kayden Brown had five points and 10 rebounds and Reagan Slawson dished out four assists.
AT ULYSSES Galeton (16)
Rohrbaugh 2 0-3 4, Reigle 1 0-0 2, Basile 4 0-0 10. Totals:
7 0-3 16 Northern Potter (44)
Chapman 6 1-1 14, Cady 3 1-4 7, Luce 1 0-0 2, Steele 1 0-2 2, Hyde 0 1-2 1, Brown 2 1-2 5, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Haynes 0 3-4 3, Martin 2 4-6 8. Totals:
16 11-21 44 Galeton 3 5 9 16 Northern Potter 11 22 36 44
Three-point goals: Galeton 2 (Basile 2), NoPo 1 (Chapman); Total fouls: Galeton 17, NoPo 7; fouled out:
Reigle (Galeton)
Oswayo Valley 32, Cameron County 28
SHINGLEHOUSE — Lakyn Enty scored 14 points and Makenna Manning added 11, leading Oswayo Valley in a tight conference victory over Cameron County.
OV overcame a 4-for-12 night at the free throw line. Ava Hilfiger and Elyse Umble each had six points for CC.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Cameron County (28)
Hilfiger 3 0-0 6, Umble 2 0-0 6, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Spaeth 1 1-4 3, R. Earle 0 2-2 2, T. Earle 1 0-2 2. Totals:
11 3-8 28 Oswayo Valley (32)
George 1 0-2 2, Austin-Keech 0 1-2 1, West 2 0-0 4, Manning 5 1-3 11, Enty 6 2-5 14. Totals:
14 4-12 32 Cameron County 3 14 18 28 Oswayo Valley 3 12 22 32
Three-point goals: CC 3 (Umble 2, Spaeth), OV 0; Total fouls: CC 14, OV 11; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 57, Kane 29
KANE — Jordan Wasko led the Crusaders to a win on the road with his 15-point performance that included hitting four shots from deep. Alongside him were Wil Wortman and Colby Nussbaum who each scored 10 points in the Allegany Mountain North matchup.
For the Wolves, Ricky Zampogna finished with nine points as Kane slipped to 0-4 in league play.
AT KANE Elk County Catholic (57)
Wasko 4 3-4 15, Cherry 0 3-4 3, O’Neill 0 2-2 2, Jacobs 4 0-0 9, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wortman 4 2-2 10, Nussbaum 4 2-4 10, Straub 1 4-6 6. Totals:
21 16-27 57
Kane (29)Zampogna 4 1-2 9, Lundeen 2 1-2 5, Darr 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 2-2 4, Szymanski 3 1-1 7. Totals:
11 6-9 29 Elk County Catholic 19 41 49 57 Kane 6 10 18 29
Three-point goals: ECC 5 (Wasko 4, Jacobs), Kane 1 (Darr); Total fouls: ECC 13, Kane 19; fouled out: D. Anderson, Zampogna (Kane)