SMETHPORT — An undefeated conference season is hard to come by for a lot of teams.
For the Lady Terrors, however, it seems to just be par for the course.
In the last game of the regular season for both teams, the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team secured their second consecutive perfect record in the North Tier League with a 62-24 win over Smethport.
The Lady Hubbers looked a step behind from the get go. On their opening possession of the game, followed by another turnover that gave O-E a 3-0 lead early. While Jaidyn Goodman was able to hit a mid-range jump shot for the Lady Hubbers early on, Smethport would go scoreless for several minutes as the Lady Terrors poured on points.
“Obviously we knew what we were up against, and every night it seems like we have different personnel on the floor,” said Smethport head coach Chad Goodman about his team’s health. “It’s hard to get into any rhythm and tonight we struggled against a really good team. O-E will make a lot of good teams look like they’re struggling.”
With steal after steal, including three consecutive ones halfway through the first quarter, O-E was able to gain a strong lead early. When not in transition, the Lady Terrors took advantage of slow or non-existent rotations to punch in shots from deep. A 5-2 lead with six minutes left snowballed into a 11-2 and ended at a 22-4 gap on the scoreboard after the first quarter.
“I think we were a little more connected defensively tonight, which was nice to see and we shared the ball a lot tonight and that’s something I really love to see,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray. “The number of assists we get each night seems to be increasing and if you’re sharing the basketball, you’re going to be a tough team to beat, especially with all the shooters we have.
Turnovers would continue to be a major problem for the Lady Hubbers in the second, as they gave up three on their first three possessions. O-E began to put points up in bunches with several connecting jump shots.
On defense, O-E’s 1-3-1 defense denied paint entry, causing frustration and forced shots from the Lady Hubbers. With shots unable to fall, Smethport ended the half with a mountain to climb, facing a 23-point deficit.
“We just wanted to limit the (O-E’s) transition layups in the second half. We were just trying to limit the turnovers out front that led into transition layups,” said Chad Goodman. “O-E is going to get theirs, we were just trying to avoid giving them easy ones.”
Smethport came out of the break with more intensity and hustle, mostly from Elizabeth Hungiville. Fighting under the glass for offensive rebounds and leading the fast break, Hungiville was able to chip some points off the Lady Terror’s lead early. However, O-E’s shooters did not cool off between quarters, as Katie Sheeler nailed back-to-back threes in the opening minutes of the second half.
The Lady Terrors also showcased their facilitating abilities, shifting the defense with rapid-fire swing passes as well as dishing down into the paint for cutters and rollers. As their offense continued to get hot, the lead grew to 55-18 at the end of the third. With a running clock and no realistic way for the Lady Hubbers to mount a comeback, both teams began entering their reserves with a full quarter left.
“We have four starters, six total seniors leaving us next year and we don’t want to rebuild, we want to regroup and go at it again,” said Gray of his bench players gaining experience. “I did basically have what amounts to next year’s team out there for three or four minutes and I thought they played really, really well together.”
The final buzzer of the 62-24 O-E win would be the last of Smethport’s season, as they finished their year with a 3-13 North Tier record. For the Lady Terrors, this win completed their second undefeated season and repeated their NTL Champions aspirations.
“The main thing that I take away (from the season) is just celebrating our seniors. Abbie (Lutz) has had a great career, she’s done a lot for the program,” said Chad Goodman. “Along with that, we were able to get a lot of younger girls a lot of experience going forward, so hopefully they build off the experience they were able to get.”
Sheeler once again led O-E in scoring with 21 points, also contributing nine assists, seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Anna Merry ended in double-digit points with 10 points while Carrie Drummond posted eight points, four rebounds and four steals. For the Lady Hubbers, Hungiville ended with nine points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
“The mentality going forward is to win it all. Win the district and make a run at states,” said Gray. “The mentality isn’t going to change. Just be us, we set the tone, we play our style and make the other teams adjust to us.”
AT SMETHPORT Otto-Eldred (62)
Sheeler 7 2-2 21, Merry 4 0-0 10, Drummond 3 0-0 8, Close 2 0-0 5, Heller 2 1-2 5, Wheaton 2 0-0 5, Bell 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2, Gordon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 3-4 62
Smethport (24) Hungiville 4 1-4 9, Goodman 3 0-1 8, Lutz 1 0-2 2, Neff 1 0-0 2, Dinch 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 2-9 24 Otto-Eldred 22 34 55 62 Smethport 4 11 18 24 Three-point goals: O-E 9 (Sheeler 3, Merry 2, Drummond 2, Close, Weaton), Smethport 2 (Goodman 2); Total fouls: O-E 9, Smethport 5; fouled out: None.
JV: O-E won 31-17