SMETHPORT — The Smethport girls basketball team was able to complete a second-half comeback, erasing their double-digit deficit at halftime to eventually come out with a 56-51 overtime win over Johnsonburg with Elizabeth Hungiville leading the way.

In the first half, the Lady Rams were in charge, creating a lead with potent offense and keeping the Lady Hubbers out of striking distance. Down 10 points at half, the Lady Hubbers chose to switch up their offense and fire up their intensity.

