SMETHPORT — The Smethport girls basketball team was able to complete a second-half comeback, erasing their double-digit deficit at halftime to eventually come out with a 56-51 overtime win over Johnsonburg with Elizabeth Hungiville leading the way.
In the first half, the Lady Rams were in charge, creating a lead with potent offense and keeping the Lady Hubbers out of striking distance. Down 10 points at half, the Lady Hubbers chose to switch up their offense and fire up their intensity.
Smethport forced overtime by out-scoring the Lady Rams 22-12 in the second half. Once in the extra period of basketball, the Lady Hubbers virtually shut out Jburg, only allowing two points to be scored against them while they piled up seven of their own to come out with a win.
“We felt like we had to control the tempo. Tonight we were a lot more patient on offense. Usually we’re a live-and-die-by-the-three kind of team and tonight we felt like we could take advantage inside the paint with Hungiville,” said Smethport head coach Chad Goodman. “I felt like we did a great job of getting her the basketball tonight and letting her go.”
Hungiville carried the Lady Hubbers, pouring in 32 points along with 16 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals. Abbie Lutz also ended in double-digit points with 10, tallying three assists and four steals as well. For the Lady Rams, Maria Casilio scored a team-high 13 points while Cadence Brechtel and Ella Lindberg each contributed 12 points in the loss.
“Overtime isn’t a situation that this team has been in for quite some time. I’m super proud of the entire team effort from the bench to the players on the floor tonight,” said Goodman. “It seemed like everyone was involved in the game.”
AT SMETHPORT Johnsonburg (51)
Casilio 4 5-7 13, Brechtel 3 3-4 12, Dunworth 2 1-6 5, Lindberg 4 4-6 12, Myers 1 0-0 2, Grunthaner 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Notarianni 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 14-25 51
Smethport (56) Lutz 3 3-7 10, Hungiville 11 10-12 32, Goodman 3 1-4 7, Conn 2 0-1 4, Gifford 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 14-24 56 Johnsonburg 18 27 36 49 51 Smethport 10 17 30 49 56 Three-point goals: Jburg 3 (Brechtel 3), Smethport 3 (Lutz, Gifford); Total fouls: Jburg 23, Smethport 18; fouled out: Lindberg, Myers (Jburg), Dinch (Smethport)
DuBois 51, Bradford 14
Playing on their home court for the last time this season, the Lady Owls fell to DuBois, but not before recognizing their two graduating seniors in Alanna Benson and Carli Persichini.
“Benson and Persichini definitely had the most experience (coming into this year),” said first-year head coach Marty Bechelli. “They had leadership in both of them and they’re different in different ways.”
The Lady Owls struggled against the Lady Beavers tightnit and ironclad defense, searching for points without much luck. Despite having their best scoring quarter early, Bradford scored two points in the next three quarters. The Beavers did not have the same problem, as they breezed past their opponents and clung to the lead for the entire game.
“We played a good ball game tonight against a decent team, there’s no doubt about it,” said Bechelli. “The girls that I have right now are giving it all they have.”
Kalie Dixon led the Lady Owls with seven points, while Persichini scored three points and Benson scored two points in their final game at home.
AT BRADFORD DuBois (51)
Werner 2 0-0 6, Fontaine 4 0-2 8, Rusnica 4 1-2 9, Runyon 0 1-2 1, Weible 3 0-0 6, McCoy 5 0-2 10, Pfeafer 3 0-0 9, Lander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-8 51
Bradford (14) Ka. Dixon 3 0-0 7, Persichini 1 0-0 3, Benson 1 0-0 2, Ko. Dixon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 0-0 14 DuBois 15 19 35 51 Bradford 12 12 14 14 Three-point goals: DuBois 5 (Pfeafer 3, Werner 2), Bradford 2 (Persichini, Ka. Dixon); Total fouls: DuBois 8, Bradford 9; fouled out: None. JV: DuBois won
Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 26
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy continued on their undefeated District 9 League win streak with a dominating performance at home against St. Marys.
Chloe Preslad led the Lady Chucks in scoring with a game-high 15 points, followed closely behind by Avory Powell with 14 and Danielle Griebrel with 12 points.
For the Lady Dutch, Jayssa Snelick carried the offensive load with 13 points in the loss.
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY St. Marys (26)
Schneider 0 1-4 1, Catalone 1 1-2 3, Eckels 3 0-0 7, Snelick 3 5-9 13, Caskey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 7-15 26
Punxsutawney (50) Preslad 6 0-1 15, D. Griebrel 4 2-2 12, S. Griebrel 3 0-0 7, Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Powell 7 0-0 14. Totals: 21 2-3 50 St. Marys 8 10 24 26 Punxsutawney 12 32 43 50 Three-point goals: St. Marys 3 (Snelick 2, Eckels), Punxsy 6 (Preslad 3, D. Griebrel 2, S. Griebrel); Total fouls: St. Marys 7, Punxsy 15; fouled out: None.
BOYS
DuBois 58, Bradford 39
DUBOIS — Despite a spirited effort, Bradford couldn’t withstand DuBois’ 3-point shooting, as the Beavers knocked down 13 triples in a District 9 League victory.
Jake Franz led Bradford with 12 points and Chase Wineberg scored eight.
AT DUBOIS Bradford (33)
Johnson 1 0-0 2, Reese 2 1-2 5, Franz 4 4-6 12, Warner 2 2-2 6, Wineberg 4 0-0 8, Fitton 0 0-2 0, Gleason 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 7-12
DuBois (58) Gudalis 3 0-0 9, Thompson 6 1-2 17, Bennett 1 0-0 3, Hickman 0 0-4 0, Smith 1 0-0 3, West 4 0-0 11, Williams 1 0-0 3, Kennis 4 4-7 12. Totals: 20 5-13 58 Bradford 11 21 33 39 DuBois 16 32 45 58 Three-point goals: Bradford 0, DuBois 13 (Thompson 4, Gudalis 3, West 3, Bennett, Smith, Williams); Total fouls: Bradford 15, DuBois 10; fouled out: None.
Otto-Eldred 75, Austin 38
AUSTIN — Otto-Eldred earned another North Tier League on the road, collecting number 15 of the season as four Terrors finished the win in double-digit scoring.
Manning Splain led O-E in scoring with a game-high 20 points, also tallying two rebounds, six assists and four steals. Landon Francis scored 16 points along with five rebounds, a team-high nine assists and two steals. Brax Caldwell posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds while Austin Cousins finished with 11 points off of three 3-pointers.
For the Panthers, Dawson Hooftallen led Austin with 14 points.
AT AUSTIN Otto-Eldred (75)
Man. Splain 8 0-0 20, Francis 6 1-11 16, Caldwell 5 3-4 13, Cousins 4 0-0 11, Max Splain 3 3-3 9, Maholic 1 0-0 2, Schenfield 0 2-3 2, Vanscoter 2 0-0 2. Totals: 29 9-11 75
Austin (38) D. Hooftallen 6 1-3 14, Oylen 4 0-0 9, J. Hooftallen 2 4-11 8, Stuckey 1 2-2 5, Shupe. Totals: 13 7-16 38 Otto-Eldred 23 40 59 75 Austin 6 17 23 38 Three-point goals: O-E 10 (Man. Splain 4, Cousins 3, Francis 3), Austin 2 (Oylen, Stuckey); Total fouls: O-E 15, Austin 12; fouled out: None.
Port Allegany 70, Oswayo Valley 38
SHINGLEHOUSE — With the season winding down and the playoffs quickly approaching, the Gators continued to heat up, completing the season sweep of Oswayo Valley in a dominating performance.
Port’s men in the middle led the charge for the Gators tonight, with Blaine Moses posting a double-double with a team-high 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and Braylon Button scoring 12 points along with four rebounds and three assists. Noah Archer ended with 12 points as well, also contributing eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
For the Green Wave, Caden Black led OV in scoring with 17 points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Port Allegany (70)
Moses 7 4-7 18, Button 5 2-4 12, Archer 5 1-1 12, Troupe 3 1-1 9, Funk 3 0-0 7, Evens 1 1-1 3, Klawuhn 1 0-0 2, Ruding 1 1-3 3, Wilfong 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 10-19 70
Oswayo Valley (38) Black 7 2-3 17, Mertsock 3 0-0 6, Resig 1 2-2 5, Skiver 2 0-2 4, Bonney 1 0-0 3, Wiley 1 1-2 3. Totals: 15 5-9 38 Port Allegany 18 36 58 70 Oswayo Valley 11 25 28 38 Three-point goals: Port 4 (Troupe 2, Archer, Funk), OV 3 (Black, Bonney, Resig); Total fouls: Port 11, OV 17; fouled out: None.
Smethport 68, Galeton 48
GALETON — Smethport landed four digits in double scorers in a comfortable North Tier League victory over Galeton.
Preston Alfieri led the Hubbers with 22 points, including a 10-of-13 performance at the free throw line. Carson Dunn scored 15 points, Keegan Watson added 13 and Hayden Leet chipped in 11 for Smethport, which combined to knock down nine 3-pointers.
AT GALETON Smethport (68)
Alfieri 5 10-13 22, Dunn 5 4-6 15, Watson 5 0-0 13, Leet 3 2-2 11, Sanderson 0 1-4 1, Rounsville 1 2-2 4, Pelchy 0 0-4 0, Okerlund 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 19-31 68
Galeton (48) Cimino 2 0-0 6, Ward 3 0-0 6, Evans 1 0-2 3, Secora 2 0-0 4, Martin 5 2-4 12, Pagano 3 1-1 7, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Stahley 1 0-0 2, Whipple 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 5-7 48 Smethport 10 31 48 68 Galeton 8 17 30 48 Three-point goals: Smethport 9 (Watson 3, Leet 3, Alfieri 2, Dunn), Galeton 3 (Cimino 2, Evans); Total fouls: Smethport 7, Galeton 17; fouled out: Whipple (Galeton)
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
Northern Potter 19, Smethport 13
SMETHPORT — Maddey McKean and Alyssa Ayers combined to score all of Smethport’s points in a Monday loss to Northern Potter.
Ayers scored seven points and McKean scored six.