PORT ALLEGANY — After a loss to Otto-Eldred earlier in the week, Port Allegany was able to right its ship with a grind-it-out 45-31 win over Smethport that came down to hustle and energy.

The Lady Hubbers opened the game with intensity and brute force down low. Early on, the Lady Hubbers meticulously fed their big, former North Tier League All-Star Elizabeth Hungiville, who drove through the lane to pick up points in the paint. On defense, Smethport clung to ball handlers tightly, denying entry passes to the paint and forcing the Lady Gators to the perimeter.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos