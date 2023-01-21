PORT ALLEGANY — After a loss to Otto-Eldred earlier in the week, Port Allegany was able to right its ship with a grind-it-out 45-31 win over Smethport that came down to hustle and energy.
The Lady Hubbers opened the game with intensity and brute force down low. Early on, the Lady Hubbers meticulously fed their big, former North Tier League All-Star Elizabeth Hungiville, who drove through the lane to pick up points in the paint. On defense, Smethport clung to ball handlers tightly, denying entry passes to the paint and forcing the Lady Gators to the perimeter.
While their early effort was not pretty or smooth, Port got on the board and kept an early lead with hustle plays. Fighting under the boards for offensive rebounds, clamping down in transition and tipping passes with their full-court-press, the Lady Gators managed to hold a 14-10 lead after the first quarter.
“I didn’t feel very well about the execution in the first half. I thought we were sloppy and I didn’t think the defensive intensity was there that we’re used to,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “Coming off a big game (against Otto-Eldred), I think it took a little to get us started.”
The Lady Hubbers continued to push the ball down low in the second quarter. Through Hungiville and Abby Lutz, Smethport rammed their offense through contact, earning trips to the free throw line that cut the deficit to just three points with 3:30 left.
With jumpers not falling and the momentum slipping away, the Lady Gators struggled to string points together. However, Port was able to stay on top with the help of their defense, which stripped multiple passes and came away with fast break points late in the second. A layup from Evin Stauffer with just seconds left on the clock gave the Lady Gators a 22-17 lead going into halftime.
“We wanted to be aggressive (in the second half.) We wanted to try to take it to the hoop,” said Evens. “I thought we were settling for jump shots in the first half.”
The Lady Gators got out on the break early in the third, with two steals and a full-court outlet pass resulting in a five point swing in the early minutes of the quarter. While the Lady Hubbers were able to connect on a handful of streaky jumpers, constant turnover stopped them from building any momentum.
However, as the quarter wound down, points were hard to come by for both teams, as Port eventually gave up several turnovers themselves and the Lady Hubbers failed to convert steals into points in transition. At the end of the third quarter, the Gators clung to a five point lead with one quarter remaining.
In the final quarter, Port was able to get in rhythm and take over. Kayleigha Dowell led the charge early, knocking down a triple before stripping a pass and converting on the other end, pushing the gap to eight in favor of the Lady Gators.
“We got some transition buckets. We had our heads up. We had some girls getting up and into the lane and had some good passes,” said Evens. “We got some momentum going. (Smethport) had some turnovers that played in our favor and we got some easy buckets.”
With the mountain to climb on the scoreboard only growing, the Lady Hubbers began to get sloppy with their passing. Several turnovers, which were frequently consecutive, allowed Port to showcase their transition passing. With multiple Lady Gators touching the ball on the way down the court, Port was able to push the lead to 15 with just over two minutes left.
“We can’t get into a track meet and that’s kind of what happened in the fourth quarter. It felt like we ran out of gas a little bit,” said Smethport head coach Chad Goodman. “(Port) is a little deeper on the bench and had some fresh legs in the fourth quarter.”
With a secure lead, the Lady Gators switched to their reserves and after a few more moments of forced offense without production, so did the Lady Hubbers as they embraced their seventh North Tier League loss of the season.
Port had three Lady Gators end in double-digits with Dowell scoring a team-high 14 points along with two assists. Stauffer finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals while Ella Moses came away with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. For the Lady Hubbers, Hungiville carried the offense load through four quarters, ending with 17 points.
“Tonight we brought effort, something we’ve been lacking all year. It felt like the girls played loose, played free. They just went out there and played the game,” said Goodman. “It looked like they had fun out there and it’s something we’ve been looking for.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY Smethport (31)
Hungiville 8 1-2 17, Dinch 2 2-2 7, Lutz 2 0-2 5, Burt 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 13 3-6 31 Port Allegany (45)
Dowell 5 2-4 14, Stauffer 4 2-3 10, Moses 4 2-2 10, Nelson 2 1-2 6, Errick 1 0-2 2, Evens 2 1-4 5. Totals
: 18 8-17 45 Smethport 10 17 24 31 Port Allegany 14 22 28 45
Three-point goals: Smethport 2 (Dinch, Lutz), Port 3 (Dowell 2, Nelson); Total fouls: Smethport 17, Port 11; fouled out:
Dinch, Goodman (Smethport)