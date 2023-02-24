ST MARYS — The defending District 9 champions hit the postseason ground running as the Elk County Catholic girls basketball beat Clarion, 47-28, in the Class A quarterfinals, advancing in their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

ECC (20-3) took down budding powerhouse Otto-Eldred a season ago in the D9 finals and have followed that up with another dominant season this year, earning the second seed in the bracket.

