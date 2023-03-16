mourer

Elk County Catholic’s Emily Mourer (34) scores inside after pulling down an offensive rebound during second-half action Wednesday night against Union Area. Mourer recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 39-35 loss to the Lady Scotties.

 Photo by Chris Wechtenhiser

CLARION — Elk County Catholic fans experienced a bad case of deja vu Wednesday evening at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium, as for the second night in a row of their teams built a double-digit lead in the third quarter only to be handed a heartbreaking loss to end its season.

This time around it was the Lady Crusaders who gave WPIAL champion Union Area all it could handle in the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs, but ECC couldn’t finish off a strong three-quarter performance and came up just a little short in a 39-35 loss.

