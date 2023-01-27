With their sights on back-to-back District 9 titles, the Elk County Catholic girls basketball team has put their heads down and gotten back to work this season, solidifying their spot in the playoffs with consecutive wins, the most recent one coming from a 49-13 win over Bradford.
A season ago, the Lady Crusaders had a stellar season. Losing only three games throughout their regular season, ECC entered the playoffs with the No. 1 seed and swept their way to the finals where they took down powerhouse Otto-Eldred to win the District 9 Championship.
While they are the reigning champs, ECC does not let that affect their focus.
“I told the team before the season started, its a new season. We have to start like we never won a thing last year. We need to be motivated and to just keep improving every week,” said Elk County Catholic head coach Ken Pistner. “We have some high aspirations for the team this year. We’ve been working really hard and so far the season’s been going pretty good.”
With ECC’s core returning for another season, the Lady Crusaders have barely missed a beat so far in a 14-2 start, their lone losses coming to O-E and Punxsutawney. Before the game against the Lady Owls, ECC held the second spot in the District 9 league at 3-1, as well as topping the Allegany Mountain North league at 4-0 and tallying a 13-2 record overall.
“We had five sophomores that started last year and now we have five juniors that start this year,” said Pistner. “I think I’ve seen some maturity (this season.) With sophomores they were put in situations they had never been in before. Now this year it’s going to be a little different. We’ve been in these situations.”
The Lady Crusaders were firing on all cylinders from the start against Bradford. Immediately off the tip, ECC came away with a steal on the Lady Owls first possession before settling into their offense. With quick swing passes and fluid movement away from the ball, the Lady Crusaders spread out the opposing 2-3 zone defense, finding gaps down low or open shooters inside and out.
For the Owls, they were able to get on the scoreboard with a split trip to the free throw line from Alanna Benson, but as the turnovers piled up, including three in a row at one point, their offense stumbled out of the gate. ECC’s full-court-press only exacerbated the Lady Owls’ struggle to hold onto the ball and gave the Lady Crusaders a 20-1 lead after the first quarter.
ECC would not let off the gas in the second quarter. Sticking to their seemingly unstoppable gameplan, crisp passing from the Lady Crusaders found open shots while tough and tight defense stopped the Lady Owls from gaining any traction.
As ECC tacked on 16 more points before the end of the half, Bradford was held scoreless for six minutes before another split trip to the line faced them with a 36-2 deficit at the break.
“Fundamentally we were sound. I told the team going into this game that we’re going to come (to Bradford) and keep playing sound, fundamental basketball,” said Pistner. “I think our looks were really good. I don’t think we took one bad shot in the first half.”
The running clock began in the third quarter. With just under five minutes remaining, ECC had pushed the lead to 40.
Bradford finally was able to see the ball go through the hoop with a jumper from deep from Kalie Dixon, who then proceeded to sink another jumper to bring the score to 47-8 going into the final quarter. Despite this very late momentum, the District 9 League matchup had already been decided and the Lady Crusaders walked away with their fourth league win of the year.
Syd Alexander and Lucy Klawuhn both finished with double-digit scoring against the Lady Owls, tying for 13 points each. Dixon led Bradford with 10 points while Benson scored three.
“We want to keep getting better. Keep going in the right direction and keep improving every game,” said Pistner on his team’s mentality heading towards the playoffs. “That’s when it’s important to be playing well, at the end of the year, not the beginning of the year.”
Elk County Catholic (49)
Alexander 6 0-0 13, Klawhn 5 1-1 13, Newton 3 2-2 8, Mourer 3 0-0 6, Straub 2 0-0 5, Emmet 1 0-0 2, Hasselman 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 21 3-3 49
Bradford (13)Ka. Dixon 4 1-2 10, Benson 0 3-6 3. Totals
: 4 4-8 13 Elk County Catholic 20 36 47 49 Bradford 1 2 8 13
Three-point goals: ECC 4 (Klawhn 2, Alexander, Straub), Bradford 1 (Ka. Dixon); Total fouls: ECC 6, Bradford 4; fouled out:
None.