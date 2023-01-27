With their sights on back-to-back District 9 titles, the Elk County Catholic girls basketball team has put their heads down and gotten back to work this season, solidifying their spot in the playoffs with consecutive wins, the most recent one coming from a 49-13 win over Bradford.

A season ago, the Lady Crusaders had a stellar season. Losing only three games throughout their regular season, ECC entered the playoffs with the No. 1 seed and swept their way to the finals where they took down powerhouse Otto-Eldred to win the District 9 Championship.

