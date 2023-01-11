PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany girls basketball team earned a comfortable win on its home court against Cameron County, beating the Lady Red Raiders, 41-29, and showcasing its abilities on both sides of the court.

The Lady Gators opened up the game with potent offense, looking to Ella Moses to lead the production on offense in the first quarter. Moses scored half of Port’s opening quarter points with seven.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos