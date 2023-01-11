PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany girls basketball team earned a comfortable win on its home court against Cameron County, beating the Lady Red Raiders, 41-29, and showcasing its abilities on both sides of the court.
The Lady Gators opened up the game with potent offense, looking to Ella Moses to lead the production on offense in the first quarter. Moses scored half of Port’s opening quarter points with seven.
“I would say the last couple of games, (Moses) has been really aggressive. She’s looked to take the ball to the hole and tonight she was actually 2-for-2 from 3-point range,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “She’s as athletic a girl that I think there is in the league and she’s still young, she’s still a sophomore but she’s starting to figure it out mentally and I think we’re starting to see that over the past week or so.”
Moses finished with 15 points in the win, also grabbinga team-high seven rebounds. Brynn Evens and Kayleigha Dowell both scored eight points, both also grabbing six rebounds against the Lady Red Raiders. Brynn Evens also contributed three blocks on the night.
For CC, Naveah Spaeth and Maggie Abraitis ended with eight points each.
AT PORT ALLEGANY Cameron County (29)
Spaeth 3 2-4 8, Abriatis 3 2-6 8, Rowan 2 0-0 4, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Skillman 1 0-0 2, R. Earle 1 0-0 2, T. Earle 0 3-4 3. Totals:
11 7-14 29 Port Allegany (41)
Moses 6 1-1 15, Dowell 2 3-6 8, Evens 3 1-2 8, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Stauffer 2 0-0 4, Daniels 0 1-2 1. Totals:
15 7-11 41 Cameron County 2 9 16 29 Port Allegany 14 23 29 41
Three-point goals: CC 0, Port 5 (Moses 2, Stauffer, Dowell, Evens); Total fouls: CC 13, Port 11; fouled out:
none
Coudersport 54, Galeton 24
COUDERSPORT — Coudersport won at home against North Tier League opponnent Galeton, scoring by committee and led by Sierra Myers’ 17 points. Alongside Myers, nine other Lady Falcons made their way into the scoring column, with Emma Chambers finishing with eight points and Hallie Rigas ending with seven.
For the Lady Tigers, Olivia Rohrbaugh carried the offensive production with three 3-pointers and 12 points.
AT COUDERSPORT Galeton (25)
Rohrbaugh 4 1-2 12, Dickerson 2 3-5 7, Reigle 1 0-0 2, Basile 2 0-0 4. Totals:
9 4-7 25
Coudersport (54)Myers 6 5-6 17, Porterfield 2 0-0 5, Rigas 2 2-2 7, Haggard 1 0-0 2, Chambers 3 1-2 8, Ruter 2 2-2 6, Dunn 2 0-0 4, Dunholt 1 0-0 2. Totals:
20 11-14 54 Galeton 2 9 19 25 Coudersport 13 29 46 54
Three-point goals: Galeton 3 (Rohrbaugh 3), Coudy 3 (Porterfield, Rigas, Chambers); Total fouls: Galeton 10, Coudy 6; fouled out:
none
Northern Potter 40,
Oswayo Valley 25
ULYSSES — Hampered by shooting troubles from the free-throw line, Oswayo Valley added another loss to its league record, falling to Northern Potter, which capitilazed on open shots from range.
Reagan Slawson led the Lady Panthers against OV, posting a team-high 11 points while also contributing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists. Rebecca Martin scored six points and battled under the boards for 10 rebounds.
For the Lady Green Wave, Makenna Manning and Layken Enty both scored seven points, respectively.
AT ULYSSES Oswayo Valley (25)
Manning 3 1-5 7, West 3 0-0 7, Enty 1 4-8 6, George 1 2-4 4, Keech 0 1-2 1. Totals:
8 8-21 25 Northern Potter (40)
Martin 3 5-6, Slawson 4 2-5 11, Chapman 0 1-2 1, Hyde 1 0-0 3, Brown 3 0-0 6, Thompson 3 1-2 7. Totals:
14 9-16 40 Oswayo Valley 7 14 18 25 Northern Potter 7 20 25 40
Three-point goals: OV 1 (West), NoPo 3 (Hyde, Slawson, Martin); Total fouls: OV 16, NoPo 16; fouled out:
George (OV)
Kane 40, Johnsonburg 11
KANE — The Lady Wolves got a blowout win against Allegheny Mountain North visitor Johnsonburg, crushing the Lady Rams with efficient offense and dominant defese.
Kane had eight members of their roster find the bottom of the basket, being led by Maya Smith with eight points and Mia Anderson with seven.
Ella Lindberg carried the offense for the Lady Rams with seven points.
AT KANE Johnsonburg (11)
Lindberg 3 1-2 7, Cailo 1 1-4 3, Myers 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 3 5-8 11 Kane (40)
Smith 4 0-0 8, Anderson 3 1-2 7, JeKielek 4 0-0 8, Hillman 1 1-4 3, Tigani 2 0-0 5, Haight 2 1-2 5, Danielson 1 0-0 2, Saf 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 3-8 40 Johnsonburg 3 3 8 11 Kane 16 28 38 40
Three-point goals: Jburg 0, Kane (); Total fouls: Jburg 7, Kane 14; fouled out:
none
BOYS
Otto-Eldred 68, Austin 23
DUKE CENTER — Otto-Eldred added yet another win to its flawless North Tier League record, emphatically beating Austin with red-hot offense, led by Shene Thomas’s 20-point performance.
Alongside Thomas’ 20 points, which came from 75 percent shooting, he also picked up seven rebounds. Manning Splain and Austin Cousins also ended in double-digit scoring, with Splain tallying 15 points and three steals, while all of Cousins’ 12 points came from behind the 3-point line.
AT DUKE CENTER Austin (23)
J. Hooftallen 4 4-4 13, D. Hooftallen 2 3-6 7, Stuckey 1 0-0 3. Totals:
7 7-10 23
Otto-Eldred (68)Thomas 9 2-3 20, Splain 6 3-4 15, Cousins 4 0-0 12, Francis 1 5-5 7, Caldwell 3 1-2 7, Schenfield 1 2-2 5. Totals:
25 13-16 68 Austin 8 12 17 23 Otto-Eldred 21 48 62 68
Three-point goals: Austin 2 (J. Hooftallen, Stuckey), O-E 5 (Cousins 4, Schenfield); Total fouls: Austin 11, O-E 14; fouled out:
Maholic (O-E)
Ridgway 57, Brockway 15
RIDGWAY — Ridgway was able to get a win infront of its home crowd with a victory over fellow Allegheny Mountain South opponent Brockway, blowing the Rovers out with a barrage of shots from deep.
Aaron Sorg and Jack Benninger both ended in double-digit scoring for the Elkers, with Sorg finishing with 16 points and Benninger following closely behind with 13.
AT RIDGWAY Brockway (15)
Grieneisen3 0-2 6, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Hughes 1 0-0 3, Yahner 1 0-0 2, Wilcox 1 0-0 2. Totals:
7 0-2 15 Ridgway (57)
Sorg 7 0-0 16, Benninger 6 0-0 13, Gastafson1 0-0 2, Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Merritt4 1-1 9, Beeler 3 0-0 9, Kilpeck 2 0-0 4, Kearney 1 0-0 2. Totals:
25 1-1 57 Brockway 4 6 13 15 Ridgway 21 32 46 57
Three-point goals: Bway 1 (Hughes), Rway 6 (Beeler 3, Sorg 2, Benninger); Total fouls: Bway 10, Rway 12; fouled out: none