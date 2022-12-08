KANE — Leah Tigani scored a game-high 17 points, but it was the Kane girls basketball team’s defense that stole the show Wednesday against Smethport.
The Lady Wolves held Smethport to just one field goal, running away with a 44-13 win. Mia Anderson turned in 10 points and 12 rebounds for Kane, which blanked the Lady Hubbers in the first quarter before coming alive offensively in the second.
AT KANE Smethport (13)
Lutz 0 2-6 2, Hungiville 0 5-9 5, Goodman 0 1-3 1, Burt 0 1-2 1, Conn 1 0-0 2, Alfieri 0 1-2 1. Totals:
1 9-21 13
Kane (44)Jekielek 3 0-2 6, Anderson 4 2-5 10, Smith 2 0-0 4, Tigani 7 1-2 17, Iak 0 1-1 1, Greville 3 0-0 6, Sheaffer 0 0-1 0. Totals:
20 3-12 44 Smethport 0 6 10 13 Kane 10 26 38 44
Three-point goals: Smethport 0, Kane 1 (Tigani); Total fouls: Smethport 17, Kane 18; fouled out:
Burt (Smethport)
St. Marys 58, Clearfield 35
CLEARFIELD — St. Marys saw offensive production from up and down its lineup against Clearfield, as four double-digit scorers powered the Lady Dutch to a comfortable victory.
Izzy Catalone led the way with 14 points, while Maura Caskey scored 12 points and Olivia Eckels and Jayssa Snelick each scored 10.
AT CLEARFIELD St. Marys (58)
Schneider 2 0-0 4, Hansloven 2 0-2 4, DePrater 1 0-0 2, Catalone 7 0-0 14, O. Eckels 4 2-2 10, Snelick 5 0-2 10, Caskey 6 0-0 12, Braun 1 0-0 2. Totals:
28 2-6 58
Clearfield (35)Glunt 2 0-0 6, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 4 4-4 12, Ryen 3 0-0 8, Helsel 3 0-0 7. Totals:
13 4-4 35 St. Marys 18 34 46 58 Clearfield 8 17 27 35
Three-point goals: St. Marys 0, Clearfield 5 (Glunt 2, Ryen 2, Helsel); Total fouls: St. Marys 7, Clearfield 9; fouled out:
None
St. Marys 24, Clearfield 16
Austin 40, Cowanesque Valley 31
WESTFIELD — Ella Brewer turned in 18 points, three rebounds and two steals to help lead Austin over Cowanesque Valley.
Isabella Rees added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Austin.
AT WESTFIELD Austin (40)
Brewer 8 1-4 18, Welsh 1 0-0 2, Horton 3 0-0 6, Rees 5 0-0 10, Mekeirnan 1 0-1 2, Zeaman 1 0-0 2. Totals:
19 1-5 40
Cowanesque Valley (31)Deley 2 1-4 6, Woodring 6 3-9 15, Churchill 2 0-4 4, Survie 1 0-0 3, Nudd 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 11 4-15 31 Austin 12 23 35 40 Cow. Valley 8 12 17 31
Three-point goals: Austin 1 (Brewer), CV 3 (Deley, Survie, Nudd); Total fouls: Austin 19, CV 19; fouled out:
None.
Cuba-Rushford 56, Oswayo Valley 37
SHINGLEHOUSE — Dom Bello registered 10 points and eight rebounds as Cuba-Rushford won its fourth-straight to start the season.
Jack Frank (8 points) notched eight assists and eight rebounds and FInn Ricketts drained four treys en route to 12 points for the Rebels. Luke Brooks chipped in five assists for C-R, which used an 18-5 second quarter to bring a 32-14 lead into the break.
“The boys did an excellent job at coming out aggressive and matching Oswayo Valley’s size with physicality,” interim C-R coach Rob Wight said. “We did a much better job at taking care of the basketball and limiting second chance opportunities.”
Allen Mertsock totaled 10 points for Oswayo Valley.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Cuba-Rushford (56)
Smith 3 0-0 8, Bell 0 2-3 2, Brooks 2 0-0 4, Frank 4 0-0 8, Scott 3 0-0 7, Bello 5 0-0 10, Ricketts 4 0-0 12, P. Joy 2 1-2 5. Totals:
23 3-5 56.
Oswayo Valley (37)Skiver 3 0-0 6, Black 4 1-1 9, Maurer 2 0-0 4, Bonney 2 0-0 5, Resig 1 0-0 2, Goode 0 1-2 1, Mertsock 4 2-5 10. Totals:
16 4-8 37. Cuba-Rushford 14 32 47 56 Oswayo Valley 9 14 23 37
Three-point goals: C-R 7 (Smith 2, Scott, Ricketts 4), OV 1 (Bonney); Total fouls: C-R 11, OV 8; fouled out:
None.