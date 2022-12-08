KANE — Leah Tigani scored a game-high 17 points, but it was the Kane girls basketball team’s defense that stole the show Wednesday against Smethport.

The Lady Wolves held Smethport to just one field goal, running away with a 44-13 win. Mia Anderson turned in 10 points and 12 rebounds for Kane, which blanked the Lady Hubbers in the first quarter before coming alive offensively in the second.

