SMETHPORT — The Kane girls basketball team’s box scores tend to vary.
That’s because of the Lady Wolves’ depth.
Kane boasts a host of offensive options, and in its promising start to the season, has used them interchangeably. Tuesday evening, it was Maya Smith leading the way for the Lady Wolves, who ran away with a 50-25, non-league victory at Smethport.
Smith scored 13 points in the win, as Kane jumped on the Lady Hubbers after carrying just an eight-point lead into halftime.
“The girls played tough on defense which led to good offensive opportunities for us,” Kane head coach Brian Wymer said. “We handled their zone, handled their pressure and finished our transition opportunities.”
Mia Anderson helped lead Kane’s comeback effort with nine points in the second half, finishing with 11 total and eight rebounds. Hailey Hillman scored eight points on the night and Leah Tigani added six.
“We are able to run a continuous offense and we feel, as the season is progressing, we have multiple threats offensively,” Wymer said. “We’re not trying to feed one specific spot because we can score from different places.”
Elizabeth Hungiville led Smethport with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Abbie Lutz had five points and four steals.
AT SMETHPORT Kane (50)
Anderson 5 1-2 11, Hillman 3 1-4 8, Smith 4 0-0 13, Tigani 3 0-0 6, Haight 1 1-2 3, Iak 2 0-0 4, Saf 1 3-4 5. Totals
: 21 6-12 50
Smethport (25)Lutz 2 1-4 5, Hungiville 5 0-2 11, Goodman 1 0-0 2, Burt 1 0-0 2, Conn 1 0-0 2, Alfieri 1 0-0 3. Totals:
11 1-6 25 Kane 8 21 39 50 Smethport 9 13 18 25
Three-point goals: Kane 2 (Hillman, Smith), Smethport 2 (Goodman, Alfieri); Total fouls: Kane 8, Smethport 10; fouled out:
None.
JV:
Kane won.
St. Marys 35, DuBois Central Catholic 29
ST. MARYS — St. Marys was able to take a game on the road against Allegany Mountain South opponent DuBois Central Catholic, scoring by committee that saw six Lady Dutchman end on the scoreboard.
Jayssa Snelick led the Lady Dutch with 15 points while Izzy Catalone and Maura Caskey both scored six points in the win.
AT ST. MARYS DuBois (29)
Riocer 2 2-2 6, Berta 2 0-0 6, Hanes 1 3-4 5, Whipple 3 0-0 8, Frank 1 0-0 2, Tacob 0 2-2 2. Totals:
9 7-8 29
St. Marys (35)Snelick 6 3-3 15, Schnieder 2 0-0 4, Hanslovan 1 0-3 2, Catalone 3 0-1 6, Eckels 1 0-0 2, Caskey 1 4-6 6. Totals:
14 7-13 35 DuBois Central Catholic 9 18 20 29 St. Marys 16 22 31 35
Three-point goals: DCC4 (Whipple 2, Berta 2), St. Marys 0; Total fouls: DCC 15; St. Marys 6; fouled out:
none
Elk County Catholic 43, Brockway 21
BROCKWAY — Syd Alexander scored 15 points to power Elk County Catholic in a comfortable victory over Brockway.
Sami Straub added eight points for ECC, while Lucy Klawuhn scored seven and Tori Newton tacked on six.
AT BROCKWAY Elk County Catholic (43)
Straub 2 3-3 8, Newton 3 0-0 6, Alexander 7 0-0 15, Klawuhn 3 0-0 7, Mourer 2 0-0 4, Emmert 1 0-0 3. Totals:
18 3-3 43
Brockway (21)Spirdo 3 0-0 6, Powell 2 0-0 5, Schmader 4 2-5 10. Totals:
9 2-5 21 Elk County Catholic 11 22 32 43 Brockway 4 11 15 21
Three-point goals: ECC 4 (Straub, Alexander, Klawuhn, Emmert), Bway 1 (Powell); Total fouls: ECC 5, Bway 6; fouled out:
None.
BOYS
Johnsonburg 59, Coudersport 29
JOHNSONBURG — Isaiah Jackson’s 17-point effort headlined three Johnsonburg scorers in double digits, as the Rams eased to a win over Coudersport.
Aaron Meyers scored 13 points and Kole Asti added 10 for Jburg, while Mason Roessner’s 12 points led Coudy.
AT JOHNSONBURG Coudersport (29)
Roessner 4 0-0 12, Myers 1 0-1 7, Streich 3 4-7 11, Howard 1 0-0 2. Totals:
9 5-13 39 Johnsonburg (59) A. Meyers 4 2-2 13, Asti 5 0-0 10, Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Jackson 8 1-2 17, Hoffman 4 1-2 9, Stauffer 2 0-0 5, N. Meyers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-6 59 Coudersport 11 19 26 29 Johnsonburg 9 26 46 59 Three-point goals: Coudy 6 (Roessner 4, Myers, Streich), Jburg 5 (A. Meyers 3, Zimmerman, Stauffer); Total fouls: Coudy 9, Jburg 16; fouled out: None.
St. Marys 62, DuBois Central Catholic 37
DUBOIS — The Dutchmen were able to earn a blow out win against DuBois Central Catholic, scortching the Cardinals with shots beyond the arc.
The Dutchmen had nine 3-pointers against the Cardinals, five of which came from Quin Gavazzi. Gavazzi led his team in points as well as 3-pointers, ending with 17 points. Alongside Gavazzi was Zach Thorwart, who also ended in double digit points with 12.
AT DUBOIS St. Marys (62)
Gavazzi 6 0-0 17, Fox 3 2-2 8, Nedzinski 3 0-0 7, Bauer 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Paul 1 0-0 3, Thorwart 5 1-2 12, Mertz 1 0-0 2, Schutz 1 1-1 3. Totals:
24 4-7 62
DuBois CC (37)Swisher 9 1-1 19, Hanna 1 0-0 2, Parsley 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-2 3, Hoyt 4 0-0 9, Yale 1 0-0 2. Totals:
17 1-3 37 St. Marys 20 36 54 62 DuBois CC 14 23 29 37
Three-point goals: St. Marys 9 (Gavazzi 5, Nedzinski, Bauer, Paul, Thorwart), DCC 2 (Fox, Hoyt); Total fouls: St. Marys 8, DCC 10; fouled out
: None.
Elk County Catholic 56, Brockway 27
ST. MARYS — Colby Nussbaum and Lance O’Neil led a balanced scoring effort with eight points each, powering Elk County Catholic over Brockway.
David Anderson added seven points and Adam Straub chipped in with six for the Crusaders. Alex Carlson led Brockway with 13 points.
AT ST. MARYS Brockway (27)
Crawford 1 0-0 2, Carlson 3 5-6 13, Demonte 1 0-0 2, Yahner 2 0-0 4, Grieneison 1 0-0 2, Wilxox 2 0-0 4. Totals:
10 5-6 27
Elk County Catholic (56)Wasko 2 2-2 6, Cherry 2 2-2 6, Urmann 1 0-0 2, O’Neil 4 0-0 8, Brannock 2 0-2 4, Jacobs 1 2-2 4, Anderson 3 0-0 7, Wortman 2 0-0 5, Nussbaum 3 2-4 8, Straub 3 0-0 6. Totals:
23 8-12 56 Brockway 4 13 18 27 Elk County Catholic 13 24 41 56
Three-point goals: Bway 2 (Carlson 2), ECC 2 (Anderson, Wortman); Total fouls: Bway 13, ECC 15; fouled out:JV: ECC 48, Brockway 9