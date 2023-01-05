iaabo

Bradford’s Talan Reese (3) takes a shot over Olean’s Thomas Bates (23) during last Thursday’s boys basketball action at the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase. The event moved away from its previous tournament-style format this year.

 Derek Gumtow/Olean Times Herald

In years past, fans could only hope to see these matchups.

But when the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) Board #121 decided to alter the format of its annual holiday basketball tournament, it made sense to hand-pick which games would be featured. Billed for the first time as the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase, this year’s tournament emphatically delivered.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos