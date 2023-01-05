In years past, fans could only hope to see these matchups.
But when the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) Board #121 decided to alter the format of its annual holiday basketball tournament, it made sense to hand-pick which games would be featured. Billed for the first time as the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase, this year’s tournament emphatically delivered.
The event — colloquially known as the IAABO tournament — abandoned its two-day, tournament-style format in favor of 12 standalone games for 2022. Eight boys and eight girls teams were paired at Allegany-Limestone High School, all but two contests using the New York-versus-Pennsylvania plot that had recently become one of the tournament’s draws.
This format, of course, looked good on paper. It pitted Western New York’s top local playoff contenders against their counterparts from Northwestern Pennsylvania and renewed rivalries such as Bradford vs. Olean.
After a two-day sprint that saw three overtime games and five decided by single digits, Thursday and Friday’s first installment of the IAABO’s “showcase” era was everything organizers — and fans — could have hoped for.
“We played two outstanding teams,” Salamanca boys coach Adam Bennett said. “We appreciate the officials bringing us here and this is a great event every year. To have (Warren and Otto-Eldred) coming into league play and get two wins while playing this kind of competition can only help us.”
Bennett’s Warriors — Section 6 Class B championship hopefuls in NY — pulled out two gutsy victories in the showcase. Their win over Otto-Eldred in the event’s finale was the only Friday boys game that didn’t go to overtime, as prior, Bradford beat Wellsville, Olean edged Port Allegany and Allegany-Limestone topped Warren — all after an extra stanza.
“We wanted to be here,” Otto-Eldred boys coach Derrick Francis said. “The competition is huge. It’s going to really help us in February and March.”
The boys’ field was undoubtably deep. All eight teams figure to be playoff contenders — some even at the state level — and NY’s Section 5 and Section 6, plus Pennsy’s District 9 and District 10, were all represented. In the end, the New York boys claimed six of eight games, with Olean, A-L and Salamanca all going 2-0, to give the Empire State initial bragging rights under the new format.
The girls’ side, although only featuring each of its eight participating teams once, as opposed to twice with the boys, was also full of contenders. The two inter-state battles saw Portville trounce Port Allegany before Randolph pulled away from Otto-Eldred in a marquee meeting of small schools.
Sure, these matchups could have happened under the IAABO’s previous format. But now, the event can hand-pick an ideal schedule instead of relying on tournament results to create one.
The appeal of a showcase, of course, relies on the strength of its field. That’s what made this year such a spectacle, plus the intrigue of inter-state play that won’t happen again until next season.
So, where will the IAABO go from here?
In the past, it has split entrants into four-team brackets based on school size and/or competition. While hand-picking its matchups, however, will the tournament field remain steady from year to year or evolve based on the perceived strength of local programs?
That can be addressed in the future. But, to many who attended, this year’s Holiday Showcase was a winner.