ST MARYS — Three local high school basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end Monday, as the Ridgway girls, Smethport boys and Johnsonburg boys each dropped their consolation contest in the District 9 playoffs.
The No. 6 Lady Elkers fell to No. 7 Clarion, 41-36, at their temporary home, St. Marys Area High School. Gabby Amacher led Ridgway with 14 points.
The Smethport boys fell to Clarion and Johnsonburg was defeated by Keystone.
AT ST MARYS Ridgway (36)
Kasmierski 1 0-2 2, Amacher 5 1-1 14, Ellenberger 4 0-0 10, Vargas 2 2-2 4, Copello 2 2-2 6. Totals
: 14 5-7 36
Clarion (41)S. Babington 8 0-3 21, G. Babington 1 0-0 3, Auston 5 5-7 15, Kline 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 15 5-10 41 Ridgway 11 17 29 36 Clarion 11 23 35 41
Three-point goals: Ridgway (), Clarion 5 (S. Babington 4, G. Babington); Total fouls: Ridgway , Clarion 6; fouled out: None.