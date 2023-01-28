PORT ALLEGANY — Coming off a dominating win against Smethport earlier in the week, the Port Allegany boys basketball team kept their hot streak alive with a 46-29 win against Brockway.

Matched up against the out-of-conference Rovers, the Gators held the lead wire-to-wire thanks to the aggressive physicality of their men in the middle Blaine Moses and Braylon Button. Moses led the Gators in scoring with 12 points, while Button recorded eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Both Drew Evens and Noah Archer had well-rounded contributions in the win, with Evens posting seven points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Archer tallying seven points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists,

