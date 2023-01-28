PORT ALLEGANY — Coming off a dominating win against Smethport earlier in the week, the Port Allegany boys basketball team kept their hot streak alive with a 46-29 win against Brockway.
Matched up against the out-of-conference Rovers, the Gators held the lead wire-to-wire thanks to the aggressive physicality of their men in the middle Blaine Moses and Braylon Button. Moses led the Gators in scoring with 12 points, while Button recorded eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Both Drew Evens and Noah Archer had well-rounded contributions in the win, with Evens posting seven points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Archer tallying seven points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists,
For the Rovers, Aiden Wilcox, Aiden Grieneisen and Brady Demonte all scored six points individually.
AT PORT ALLEGANY Brockway (29)
Demonte 2 0-0 6, Yahner 2 0-4 4, Grieneisen 3 0-0 6, Wilcox 2 0-0 6, Hughes 1 0-0 3, Carlson 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 12 0-4 29 Port Allegany (46)
Moses 5 2-2 12, Button 3 2-6 8, Evens 3 0-2 7, Archer 3 1-4 7, Funk 3 0-1 6, Klawuhn 0 2-2 2, Ruding 0 2-2 2, Crowe 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 18 9-19 46 Brockway 9 18 21 29 Port Allegany 12 23 33 46
Three-point goals: Bway 5 (Wilcox 2, Demonte 2, Hughes), Port 1 (Evens); Total fouls: Bway 19, Port 8; fouled out:
Carlson (Bway)
SHINGLEHOUSE — Despite being without four players, Smethport was still able to take home a win against Oswayo Valley, with Hayden Leet, Preston Alfieri and Keegan Watson combining for 45 points.
Leet led the Hubbers with 20 points, while Alfieri tallied 15 and Watson ended with 10, all three of them connecting on at least one shot from deep. For the Green Wave, Dawson Welch was the only player to end in double-digit scoring with 11. Keegan Black finished with eight points in the loss.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Smethport (68)
Leet 7 4-7 20, Alfieri 5 2-3 15, Watson 4 1-1 10, Sanderson 4 0-0 8, Pelchy 3 0-0 6, Dunn 2 2-2 6, Okerland 1 0-0 2, Hewitt 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 26 10-15 68 Oswayo Valley (43)
Welch 4 0-0 11, Black 3 2-2 8, Resig 2 2-4 7, Mertsock 3 0-0 6, Bonney 2 0-0 4, Flurschutz 1 0-0 2, Wiley 1 0-0 2, Mundt 1 0-0 2, Skiver 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 17 5-8 43 Smethport 21 35 52 68 Oswayo Valley 6 17 28 43
Three-point goals: Smethport 6 (Alfieri 3, Leet 2, Watson), OV (); Total fouls: Smethport 8, OV 13; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 43, Johnsonburg 27
JOHNSONBURG — Taking on Allegany Mountain North league opponent Johnsonburg, Elk County Catholic was able to earn their fifth league win and hold onto their spot at the top.
Michael Jacobs led the Crusaders with a team-high 13 points, followed by Adam Straub who chipped in eight points. For the Rams, Luke Zimmerman carried the offensive load with 13 points.
AT JOHNSONBURG Elk County Catholic (43)
Jacobs 5 3-5 13, Straub 4 0-0 8, Wortman 4 0-0 8, Nussbaum 2 3-4 7, Wasko 1 0-0 3, O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-1 2. Totals
: 18 6-10 43
Johnsonburg (27)Zimmerman 4 2-2 13, Meyers 1 0-0 2, Puli 2 0-0 4, Lobaugh 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 0-5 4, Myers 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 10 4-9 27 Elk County Catholic 7 17 29 43 Johnsonburg 7 12 16 27
Three-point goals: ECC 1 (Wasko), Jburg 3 (Zimmerman 3); Total fouls: ECC 13, Jburg 12; fouled out:
None.
ST MARYS — With three Blue Raiders finishing in double-digit points, Brookville was able to secure their third District 9 league win of the year with a victory over St. Marys.
For the Dutchmen, Tanner Fox carried the offensive load with 11 points while Tyler Mitchell ended with eight points in the loss.
AT ST MARYS Brookville (59)
Cook 7 1-2 16, Pete 6 4-4 16, Peterson 5 0-0 12, Marshall 2 1-2 6, Haines 2 0-0 5, Jordan 1 0-1 2, Corinbaugh 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 24 6-9 59
St. Marys (43)Fox 5 1-2 11, Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Nedzinski 3 0-0 7, Paul 2 1-3 6, Schutz 2 1-2 5, Davis 2 0-2 4, Coudreit 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 19 3-9 43 Brookville 14 29 49 59 St. Marys 8 21 28 43
Three-point goals: Bville 5 (Peterson 2, Haines, Cook, Marshall), St. Marys 2 (Nedzinski, Paul); Total fouls: Bville 13, St. Marys 11; fouled out:
None.
ST MARYS — Syd Alexander’s 22-point performance carried the Lady Crusaders to another win on their season, beating the Lady Rams to earn their fourth Allegany Mountain North win.
Along with Alexander, Tori Newton and Kiri Emmert each scored eight points in the win. For the Lady Rams, Ella Lindberg scored a team-high 12 points in the loss.
AT ST MARYS Johnsonburg (20)
Lindberg 3 6-8 12, Casilio 1 0-0 2, Brechtel 1 0-0 2, Dunworth 1 0-0 2, Grunthaner 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 6 8-10 20 Elk County Catholic (58)
Alexander 8 6-6 22, Emmert 3 1-1 8, T. Newton 4 0-5 8, Klawuhn 3 0-0 7, Mourer 2 2-2 6, Straub 2 0-0 4, P. Newton 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 23 9-14 58 Johnsonburg 7 14 18 20 Elk County Catholic 19 33 47 58
Three-point goals: Jburg 0, ECC 1 (Chamberlin); Total fouls: Jburg 12, ECC 6; fouled out:
None.