DUKE CENTER — With the season wrapping up, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team continued to secure its spot atop the North Tier League standings by completing the season sweep of Coudersport with a 66-43 win at home.
As they have all season, the Terrors opened the game with instant offense. Within five seconds of the tip, the ball found Manning Splain in the corner for a knock down 3-pointer. However, the Falcons refused to get overwhelmed early, instead knocking down shots of their own to keep up with their offensive juggernaut of their opponent.
The Terrors found points primarily from drive-and-dish opportunities that found open jumpers behind the arc while Coudy forced the ball inside for post scores, layups or trips to the free throw line. Despite their initial success in going tick-for-tack on the scoreboard, a late-quarter scoring skid found the Falcons down nine at the end of the first quarter.
“I think the biggest thing was we knocked down a few shots and, typically we’ve been pretty loose with the ball, but we were able to protect the ball a little better,” said Coudersport head coach Scott Easton. “That was able to help give us more opportunities to score.”
In the second quarter, the Falcons stepped up their defensive intensity. While they did not halt the Terrors offense completely, consecutive steals and baskets cut the deficit to four points at 21-17 early.
After Coudy’s initial push and an O-E timeout to recollect themselves, the Terrors responded with a run of their own, adding seven unanswered points to their lead in under two minutes. During this quick shift in momentum, the Falcons began forcing shots, especially inside, without producing a significant amount of points. However, a made 3-pointer with just seconds left from Micah Batson cut the lead to 30-20 going into halftime.
“Coudersport played a really good first half. They got us off our spots with their help defense,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Derrick Francis. “Kudos to their coaching staff, they knew a lot of our plays and put time in and tried to prepare those kids the best they could and they did a heck of a job.”
The Terrors entered the second half with aggression and discipline. With immediate double-teams and traps on the Falcons ball handlers, O-E forced three consecutive turnovers on Coudy’s first three possessions. The Terrors pushed the ball up court in transition with pin-point outlet passes and speed that found open teammates down low and gassed Falcons trailing behind.
While the Falcons found scattered baskets throughout the third quarter, the mounting lead resulted in a panicked offense that only gave up more turnovers and points for the Terrors. In the first six minutes of the third quarter, O-E had found a 17-2 run, giving them a 15 point lead with just two minutes left.
“We brought a lot more energy in the second half and we didn’t let them dictate what they wanted to do,” said Francis. “I thought we executed better (in the second half.) The kids played their roles and weren’t trying to make up for anyone else. They trusted each other.”
As shots continued to miss the mark for the Falcons, they faced a 47-27 gap on the scoreboard with only one quarter left.
Turnovers continued to be an issue for Coudy in the final quarter, as the Falcons gave up back-to-back turnovers once again on their opening possessions. The Terrors, with crisp passing and fluid movement away from the ball, found cutters and points deep in the paint.
The Falcons were able to knock down some shots late in the quarter, but could not keep up with the rapid-fire attack from O-E. With just under three minutes left in the game, both teams turned to their reserves, resulting in the eventual 66-43 outcome in favor of the Terrors.
“Otto-Eldred is probably the team to beat in the district, certainly one of the top if not the top team in the league. They have a lot of good shooters and a lot of physicality,” said Easton, “So the takeaway for us is that we have to continue to build heading into (our next game.) If we can continue to build on what we carried out tonight, we’re looking to be successful in our last games.”
Brax Caldwell led the Terrors in offensive production with 17 points on the night, followed by Shene Thomas with 15 points and Austin Cousins with 12 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. For the Falcons, Reilly Streich scored a team-high 11 points while Mason Roessner finished with nine and Batson ended with eight.
There are only four games left on the Terrors’ schedule — three league games and a matchup against DuBois Central Catholic, which knocked O-E out of the playoffs last year. Having the top position in the NTL by a sizable margin, O-E is beginning to plan for its inevitable postseason push.
“We can get better at everything. We’re not senior-laden by any stretch of the imagination. We have a lot of underclassmen and they have to continue to learn and get better,” said Francis. “Our seniors have to keep leading us and be good teammates, and we’re doing that.”
AT DUKE CENTER Coudersport (43)
Streich 4 2-2 11, Roessner 3 1-2 9, Batson 2 0-0 8, Culvey 3 0-0 7, Myers 1 1-4 3, Chen 1 0-0 2, Vanwhy 0 1-3 1. Totals
: 12 2-5 43 Otto-Eldred (66)
Caldwell 8 1-1 17, Thomas 6 3-3 15, Cousins 4 0-0 12, Francis 3 3-4 10, Man. Splain 4 0-0 9, Maholic 1 0-0 2, Max Splain 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 26 8-10 66 Coudersport 8 20 27 43 Otto-Eldred 17 30 47 66
Three-point goals: Coudy 8 (Roessner 2, Batson 2, Culvey 2, Chen, Streich), O-E 6 (Cousins 4, Man. Splain, Francis); Total fouls: Coudy 10, O-E 13; fouled out:
None.
JV: Coudy won 33-24