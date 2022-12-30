ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team survived its first opponnent in the Elk County tournament, beating Johnsonburg, 50-43, with a mix of scoring that included an 85% success rate at the free throw line.

The Crusaiders had a hot start, outscoring the Rams and finding a 10-point lead at halftime with six players adding points to the lead. In the second half, the Rams made a push towards a comeback but were eventually beaten, sending the Crusaders to the next round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament.

