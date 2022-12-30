ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team survived its first opponnent in the Elk County tournament, beating Johnsonburg, 50-43, with a mix of scoring that included an 85% success rate at the free throw line.
The Crusaiders had a hot start, outscoring the Rams and finding a 10-point lead at halftime with six players adding points to the lead. In the second half, the Rams made a push towards a comeback but were eventually beaten, sending the Crusaders to the next round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament.
Lance O’Neil led the Crusaders in points, scoring 14 points. Will Wortman also ended in double-digit scoring with 11.
For the Rams, Aaron Myers finished with 11 points that came in bulk by way of 3-point shooting. Isaiah Jackson ended up with 10 points.
The Crusaders will move on to the championship round tomorrow.
AT ST. MARYS Johnsonburg (43)
Meyers 3 2-2 11, Jackson 5 0-0 10, Lobough 3 0-0 7, Asti 2 1-2 6, Zimmerman 2 0-0 5, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Stauffer 0 1-2 1. Totals:
16 4-6 43
Elk County Catholic (50)O’Neil 4 5-6 14, Wortman 5 0-0 11, Wasko 3 0-0 8, Jacobs 2 2-2 6, Nussbaum 2 1-2 5, Straub 1 4-6 6. Totals:
17 12-14 50 Johnsonburg 3 12 28 43 Elk County Catholic 9 22 32 50
Three-point goals: Jburg 7 (Meyers 3, Zimmerman, Hoffman, Asti, Lobaugh), ECC 4 (Wasko 2, O’Neill, Wortman); Total fouls: Jburg 14, ECC 9; fouled out:
none
JOE DECERBO MEMORIAL SHOWCASE
Allegany-Limestone 51, Port Allegany 30
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Anthony DeCapua highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead host Allegany-Limestone to a Day 1 triumph in the former IAABO.
Gavin Truman posted 10 points and six rebounds and Michael Frederick also had 10 points for the Gators. Gabe Ramadhan contributed five rebounds, five steals and four assists and Andrew Giardini pulled down seven rebounds.
The Gators jumped out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead and extended it to 31-19 at the break before cruising. A-L produced another stellar defensive effort, holding the road Gators to quarters of just nine, six and six points after the first and only 10 field goals for the game. A-L (5-0) has held four of five opponents to 41 points or fewer and all five below 50 points.
Noah Archer led Port Allegany with eight points.
AT ALLEGANY, N.Y. Port Allegany (31)
Funk 1 2-5 4, Moses 1 1-1 3, Button 1 2-2 4, Evens 1 1-2 4, Klawahn 1 2-2 4, Archer 3 0-1 8, Ruding 2 0-0 4. Totals:
10 8-11 31.
Allegany-Limestone (50)Ramadhan 2 1-2 5, Conroy 0 0-1 0, DeCapua 7 1-2 17, Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 3, Frederick 5 0-2 10, Truman 4 0-0 10, Giardini 1 2-2 5. Totals:
20 4-8 50. Port A 10 19 25 31 A-L. 19 31 43 50
Three-point goals: Port A 3 (Evens, Archer 2); A-L 6 (DeCapua 2, Kwiatkowski, Truman 2, Giardini). Total fouls: Port A 11, A-L 12. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS
ELK COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Elk County Catholic 35, Ridgway 30
ST. MARYS — The Lady Crusaders were able to brush past Elkers in the first round of their home tournament on the back of Syd Alexander, who led her team with 13 points. Sami Straub and Lucy Klawhan both scored eight points, hitting a 3-pointer each, in a game that was closely contested from beginning to end.
AT ST. MARYS Ridgway (30)
Kasmierski 4 0-0 8, Amacher 3 1-2 8, Ellenburger 2 0-0 5, Copello 2 1-2 5, Vargers 2 0-04. Totals:
13 2-4 30
Elk County Catholic (35)Alexander 4 5-6 13, Straub 3 1-3 8, Klawhan 2 3-4 8, Emmert 2 0-0 4, Newton 1 0-0 2. Totals:
12 9-13 35 Ridgway 6 16 21 30 Elk County Catholic 8 17 30 35
Three-point goals: Ridgway 2 (Amacher, Ellenburger), ECC 2 (Straub, Klawhan); Total fouls: Ridgway 15, ECC 7; fouled out:
none
St. Marys 60, Johnsonburg 16
ST. MARYS — St. Marys was able to advance to the second round of the Elk County Holiday Tournament with a blowout win over Johnsonburg with potent offensive and dominating defense.
The Lady Dutch’s offense was on fire on the first day of the Elk County Holiday Tournament, with four players ending in double-digit points. However, almost more impressive was the defensive effort from the Lady Dutch, which shut down any opportunity for the Rams to gain momentum of any kind.
Jayassa Snelick led the charge for the Lady Dutch, scoring 14 points, while Izzy Catalone followed closely behind with 13. Olivia Eckels scored 11 points and Maura Caskey ended with 10.
For the Ramettes, Cadence Brechtel scored a team-high seven points.
AT ST. MARYS Johnsonburg (16)
Lindberg 3 0-0 6, Brechtel 3 0-0 7, Notarianni 1 0-0 2, Dunworth 0 1-2 1. Totals:
7 1-2 16
St. Mary’s (60)Snelick 5 1-2 14, Catalone 5 1-2 13, Eckels 5 1-2 11, Caskey 4 2-2 10, Schneider 3 0-0 7, Hanslovan 1 0-0 3, DePrater 1 0-0 2. Totals:
24 5-8 60 Johnsonburg 3 7 13 16 St. Mary’s 17 34 50 60
Three-point goals: Jburg 1 (Brechtel), St. Mary’s 7 (Snelick 3, Catalone 2, Hanslovan, Schneider); Total fouls: Jburg 9, St. Mary’s 3; fouled out:
none
NON-LEAGUE
Williamson 38, Northern Potter 27
ULYSSES — Williamson was able to take down Northern Potter thanks to Taylor Rae Jones’ 20 point performance. Alongside Taylor Rae Jones was Madison Jones, who scored eight points in the win.
For the Lady Panthers, whose poor shooting from the free throw line hampered their ability to compete, Reagan Slawson carried the offensive load, ending as the only Lady Panther to score in double-digits with 14. Rebecca Martin scored nine points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in the loss.
AT ULYSSES Williamson (38)
Ta.. Jones 9 0-2 20, M. Jones 3 1-4 8, Meisner 2 2-2 6, Te. Jones 1 0-0 2, Vinsek 1 0-0 2. Totals:
16 3-8 38
Northern Potter (27)Slawson 4 4-7 14, Martin 3 2-8 9, Chapman 1 0-1 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals:
9 3-18 27 Williamson 8 19 28 38 Northern Potter 7 16 19 27
Three-point goals: Williamson 3 (Ta. Jones 2, M. Jones), NoPo 3 (Slauson 2, Martin); Total fouls: Williamson 17, NoPo 8; fouled out: none