ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team finished off a victorious trip through the Elk County Holiday Tournament, besting St. Marys, 43-39.
ECC led wire-to-wire, carried by Lucy Klawuhn’s 20-point performance. The majority of Klawuhn’s points came from beyond the 3-point arc, as she hit a game-high six 3-pointers.
Alongside Klawuhn was Syd Alexander, who scored eight points in the win, and Sami Straub who recorded seven points.
St. Marys’ offense was led by Izzy Catalone’s 10 points, which came with two 3-pointers.
AT ST. MARYS Elk County Catholic (43)
Klawhan 6 2-3 20, Alexander 3 1-2 8, Straub 3 1-2 7, Newton 2 0-0 4, Emmert 2 0-0 4 Totals:
16 4-7 43
St. Marys (39)Catalone 3 2-2 10, Eckels 3 0-0 6, Snelich 2 4-4 9, Schneider 4 0-0 9, Hanstover 1 0-0 3, Caskey 0 2-2 2. Totals:
13 8-8 39 Elk County Catholic 13 23 31 43 St. Marys 4 17 30 39
Three-point goals: ECC 7 (Klawhan 6, Alexander), St. Marys 5 (Catalone 2, Schneider, Hanslover, Snelich); Total fouls: ECC 8, St. Marys 11; fouled out
: none
ELK COUNTY HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Elk County Catholic 50, St. Marys 38
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys upheld their end of the sweep after the Lady Crusaders had won the Elk County Holiday Tournament.
Jordan Wasko carried the Crusaders to victory in the boys’ tourney, scoring a game-high 23 points with two 3-pointers and garnering seven points from an unblemished performance from the free throw line.
The Dutchmen had two players end in double-digit scoring, with Quin Gavazzi scoring 13 points and Tanner Fox scoring 12.
AT ST. MARYS Elk County Catholic (50)
Wasko 7 7-7 23, O’Neill 3 2-4 9, Nussbaum 3 1-2 7, Jacobs 2 1-3 5, Wortman 2 0-0 4, Struab 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 11-17 50
St. Marys (38)Gavazzi 5 1-1 13, Fox 5 2-2 12, Mitchell 0 4-6 4, Cardviet 2 0-0 4, Nedeinski 1 1-2 3. Totals:
14 8-11 38 Elk County Catholic 11 26 40 50 St. Marys 8 17 27 38
Three-point goals: ECC 3 (Wasko 2, O’Neill), St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi 2); Total fouls: ECC 13, St. Marys 17; fouled out:
none
Coudersport 69, Northern Potter 33
COUDERSPORT — Coudersport were able to add to their North Tier League record by scorching Northern Potter with shots from beyond the arc, hitting more outside than in.
Mason Roessner led the way with an explosive 21 point night, hitting five of the Falcons 12 3-pointers on the night. Reilly Streich also had the greenlight against the Panthers, tallying 17 points with a flawless night from the line. LT Myers and Mich Batson also ended in double-digit scoring for the Falcons with 11 points.
For NoPo, Ty Daniels’ 17 points were not enough to fend off Coudy.
AT COUDERSPORT Northern Potter (33)
Daniels 6 3-5 17, Lewis 2 0-0 4, Fuhrer 2 1-2 5, Smith 2 0-1 4, Kibbe 1 0-0 3. Totals:
13 4-10 33
Coudersport (69)Roessner 7 2-2 21, Streich 5 5-5 17, Batson 4 1-2 11, Myers 4 2-4 11, Chen 1 0-1 3, Skillman 1 0-2 3, Vanway 1 0-0 2, Sherry 0 1-3 3. Totals:
23 11-21 69 Northern Potter 10 16 27 33 Coudersport 20 40 56 69
Three-point goals: NoPo 3 (Daniels 2, Kibbe), Coudy 12 (Roessner 5, Batson 2, Streich 2, Myers, Chen, Skillman); Total fouls: NoPo 19, Coudy 13; fouled out: none