ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team finished off a victorious trip through the Elk County Holiday Tournament, besting St. Marys, 43-39.

ECC led wire-to-wire, carried by Lucy Klawuhn’s 20-point performance. The majority of Klawuhn’s points came from beyond the 3-point arc, as she hit a game-high six 3-pointers.

