ST MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team kept their dream of back-to-back titles alive with a 43-28 victory over Cameron County, punching thier ticket to the District 9 Class A finals for a second year in a row.

For the Red Raiders, the pressure was on. Not only was this the teams first time making it to the semifinals in several years, but also a matchup with powerhouse and defending champions ECC. With experience on their side, the Crusaders came in cool, calm and collected.

