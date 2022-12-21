ULYSSES — Carson Dunn found multiple ways to help his team in the clutch.
Dunn and the Smethport boys basketball team played four deadlocked quarters with Northern Potter. In overtime, however, it was Dunn and Preston Alfieri who made the game-sealing difference for the Hubbers.
Each hit a 3-pointer in the extra stanza and Dunn was 4-of-4 from the free throw line, helping Smethport hang on for a 58-49 road victory over the Panthers. Dunn totaled a game-high 18 points, splashing four total treys.
Alfieri scored 15 points for the Hubs, while Hayden Leet added 11 points and Ryan Pelchy chipped in eight. Smethport held NoPo to just two points in the extra stanza, responding strongly to what was a big offensive second half by the Panthers.
Ethan Fuhrer led NoPo with 12 points, while Ty Daniels scored 10 points and Malachi Lewis had nine.
AT ULYSSES Smethport (58)
Alfieri 6 1-4 15, Dunn 5 4-4 18, Pelchy 4 2-4 8, Leet 4 2-6 11, Cole 2 0-0 4, Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals:
22 9-18 58
Northern Potter (59)Chapman 0 3-3 3, Daniels 4 1-2 10, Kibbe 3 0-2 7, Cady 0 0-2 0, Smith 3 2-4 8, Fuhrer 6 0-2 12, Lewis 4 1-2 9. Totals:
20 6-17 49 Smethport 7 20 35 47 58 Northern Potter 8 16 34 47 49
Three-point goals: Smethport 7 (Dunn 4, Alfieri 2, Leet), NoPo 2 (Daniels, Kibbe); Total fouls: Smethport 13, NoPo 18; fouled out:
None.
Otto-Eldred 74,
Oswayo Valley 25
SHINGLEHOUSE — Watch out for this Otto-Eldred offense.
Four double-digit scorers powered the Terrors in a dominant victory over Oswayo Valley, as Landon Francis and Manning Splain each scored 17 points and O-E combined to hit 11 three-pointers.
Francis stuffed the stat sheet with eight assists, seven rebounds and two blocks. Spain did the same, adding eight rebounds and two assists.
O-E came out roaring with a 28-point third quarter and never looked back. Shene Thomas poured in 15 points, five rebounds and six steals in the win, while Isaiah Demick scored 12 points off the bench.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Otto-Eldred (74)
Splain 7 1-1 17, Cousins 3 0-0 8, Francis 6 0-0 17, Caldwell 1 3-4 5, Thomas 7 1-1 15, Schenfield 0 1-2 1, Demick 4 2-2 12. Totals:
26 8-10 75
Oswayo Valley (25)Black 2 2-2 7, Bonney 0 2-2 2, Maurer 0 0-2 0, Resig 2 0-0 4, Welch 1 0-0 2, Wiley 0 1-4 1, Mertsock 4 1-2 9. Totals:
9 6-12 25 Otto-Eldred 16 32 60 74 Oswayo Valley 9 18 23 25
Three-point goals: O-E 11 (Francis 5, Splain 2, Cousins 2, Demick 2), OV 1 (Black); Total fouls: O-E 13, OV 13; fouled out
: None.
Cameron County 57,
Austin 33
EMPORIUM — Cameron County got a massive win at home with an offensive domination of Austin, outsourcing them 30-12 throughout the first half. Three players for CC ended in double-digits, led by Ryan Shaffer with 11 points and five steals. Josh Smith and Landon Farren both scored 10 points for CC with Smith grabbing 10 rebounds.
For Austin Jacob Hooftallen carried the offensive load with 15 points.
AT EMPORIUM Austin (33)
J. Hooftallen 4 5-7 15, D. Hooftallen 4 1-4 9, Ogden 1 1-2 3, Stuckey 1 0-0 2, Bundy 1 0-0 2, Shupe 1 0-1 2. Totals:
12 7-14 33
Cameron County (57)Smith 4 2-2 10, Farren 5 0-0 10, Shaffer 5 0-0 11, Allison 3 2-4 8, Baughman 2 2-6 6, Knoke 2 0-0 5, Beer 2 0-0 4, Zucal 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals:
25 7-16 57 Austin 4 8 17 33 Cameron County 15 30 37 57
Three-point goals: Austin 2 (J. Hooftallen), CC 2 (Shaffer, Knoke); Total fouls: Austin 13, CC 18; fouled out:
None.
DuBois 36, Elk County Catholic 35
DUBOIS — DuBois was able to sneak a win on the road with a constant barrage of shots from behind the arc.
Cam Thompson led the way for DuBois with 14 points which included three of the Beavers seven 3-point shots, followed by Rudy Williams with eight points. For the Crusiaders, Will Wortman and Adam Straub tied in scoring with nine points each.
AT DUBOIS Elk County Catholic (35)
Anderson 4 1-2 9, Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Straub 2 2-2 9, Wortman 3 0-0 6, O’Neill 1 0-0 3, Wasko 1 0-0 2. Totals:
15 3-4 35
DuBois (36)Thompson 5 1-1 14, Guidalis 0 4-5 4, Bennett 2 0-0 6, Hickman 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 0-0 8, Kennis 1 0-1 2. Totals:
12 5-7 36 Elk County Catholic 6 14 23 35 DuBois 8 18 25 36
Three-point goals: ECC 2 (O’Neill, Straub), DuBois 7 (Thompson 3, Bennett 2, Williams 2); Total fouls: ECC 12 , DuBois 10; fouled out:
none.
JV:
DuBois won 50-16
GIRLS
Ridgway 51, Bradford 26
RIDGWAY — A strong offensive effort from the jump led the Ridgway girls over Bradford, as Gabby Amacher scored 16 points and knocked down four of the Lady Elkers’ seven 3-pointers.
Jenna Kasmierski added 12 points for Ridgway and Kristen Ellenberger scored 11. Alanna Benson led Bradford with 12 points.
AT RIDGWAY
Bradford (26)
Benson 3 5-8 12, Ka. Dixon 3 0-0 6, Ko. Dixon 1 0-0 2, Taylor 3 0-2 6. Totals: 10 5-10 26
Ridgway (51)
Kasmierski 3 4-4 12, Amacher 6 0-0 16, Ellenberger 5 0-0 11, Copello 3 0-0 6, Zameroski 1 0-0 2, Kulek 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-4 51
Bradford 11 15 20 26
Ridgway 21 34 45 51
Three-point goals: Bradford 1 (Benson), Ridgway 7 (Amacher 4, Kasmierski 2, Ellenberger)
Elk County Catholic 50, Kane 30
ST. MARYS — Tori Newton led the Lady Crusaiders past Kane with a game-high 15 points. Along with her scoring, Newton led ECC on the glass with eight rebounds. Alongside her was Syd Alexander with 11 points and Lucy Klawuhn with four points and six steals.
For the Lady Wolves, Maya Smith led in scoring with nine points, including Kane’s sole 3-pointer of the night.
AT ST. MARYS Kane (30)
Smith 3 2-2 9, Tigani 4 0-0 8, Anderson 2 2-2 6, Haight 1 1-2 3, Lak 1 0-0 2, Hillman 1 0-0 2. Totals:
12 5-6 30
Elk County Catholic (50)Newton 6 2-4 15, Alexander 4 3-3 11, Klawuhn 4 4-4 14, Mouer 3 2-4 8, Straub 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 11-15 50 Kane 4 6 13 30 Elk County Catholic 14 23 39 50
Three-point goals: Kane 1 (Smith), ECC 3 (Klawhan 2, Newton); Total fouls: Kane 10, ECC 7; fouled out: None