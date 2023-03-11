ecc

Elk County Catholic’s Wil Wortman (24) hits his hand off the glass on a layup as he beats Neighborhood Academy’s Naiziim Daniels (11) to the hoop in Friday’s PIAA Class A first round matchup. Wortman had 14 points as ECC picked up a 67-47 win.

 Photo by Tyler Kolesar

ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team started out its PIAA Class A playoffs on the right foot on Friday night as the District 9 champion took down the WPIAL five-seed in Neighborhood Academy, 67-47, in first round action at Elk County Catholic High School.

“I thought we played really, really well,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We beat an excellent team — a team that had five losses with two to (WPIAL champion) Imani (Christian Academy) and two to (fellow WPIAL power) Geibel (Catholic) ... They’ve got a premier player in (Courtney) Wallace.”

