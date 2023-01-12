GALETON — Reilly Streich’s 22-point performance led the Coudersport boys basketball team over Galeton, 59-39, to highlight Wednesday’s local action.
The Falcons made 19-of-22 free throw attempts, including 8-of-10 at the line from Micah Batson, who scored 16 points. Mason Roessner added nine points for Coudy and John Martin led Galeton with 14 points.
AT GALETON Coudersport (59)
Roessner 3 1-2 9, Batson 4 8-10 16, Myers 2 4-4 8, Streich 7 6-6 22, Howard 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 19-22 59
Galeton (39) Cimino 2 0-0 5, Sykora 1 2-2 4, Martin 7 0-2 14, Pagano 1 2-2 4, Anderson 4 0-2 8, Whipple 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 4-9 39 Coudersport 10 19 38 50 Galeton 6 14 23 39 Three-point goals: Galeton 1 (Cimino), Coudy 4 (Roessner 2, Streich 2); Total fouls: Galeton 16, Coudy 13; fouled out: None.
Smethport 50, Austin 36
AUSTIN — Preston Alfieri scored a game-high 19 points and Smethport pulled away from Austin in the second half, overcoming a narrow halftime deficit to pick up a road win.
Hayden Leet and Carson Dunn each scored nine points for the Hubbers, while Dawson Hooftallen led Austin with 11 points and Jacob Hooftallen scored 10.
AT AUSTIN Smethport (50)
Alfieri 6 4-6 19, Dunn 1 7-7 9, Watson 3 1-2 7, Leet 3 2-2 9, Cole 1 0-0 2, Rounsville 1 0-0 3, Okerland 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 15-19 50
Austin (36) J. Hooftallen 3 4-8 10, Shupe 3 0-0 7, D. Hooftallen 4 1-2 11, Stuckey 3 0-0 8. Totals: 13 5-10 36 Smethport 12 25 34 50 Austin 12 19 27 36 Three-point goals: Smethport 5 (Alfieri 3, Leet, Rounsville), Austin 5 (Shupe, D. Hooftallen 2, Stuckey 2); Total fouls: Smethport 12, Austin 14; fouled out: None.
Elk County Catholic 45, Puxnsutawney 25
ST MARYS — Elk County Catholic locked down Puxnsutawney, riding Timmy Brannock’s 11 points to a victory.
Adam Straub and Jordan Wasko each scored eight poitns for ECC, which used big first and third offensive quarters to enjoy a sizable lead.
AT ST MARYS Punxsutawney (25)
Heigley 1 0-0 3, Koppenhaver 0 1-2 1, Nesbit 0 2-2 2, Kengersky 3 0-0 6, Thomas 3 2-5 8, Neese 1 1-4 3, Weaver 0 0-1 0, Hallman 1 0-1 2. Totals: 9 6-15 25
Elk County Catholic (45) Wasko 4 0-1 8, Cherry 0 1-2 1, O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Brannock 5 1-1 11, Jacobs 1 3-4 5, Waltman 3 0-0 6, Nussbaum 1 2-6 3, Straub 2 4-5 8. Totals: 17 11-19 45 Punxsutawney 5 10 13 25 Elk County Catholic 17 19 37 45
Three-point goals: Punxsy 1 (Heigley), ECC 0; Total fouls: Punxsy 16, ECC 14; fouled out: None.
JV:
Punxsy 39, ECC 27
St. Marys 52, DuBois 45
DUBOIS — St. Marys’ shooters were back in full form Wednesday, as the Dutch hit 11 3-pointers in a District 9 League victory over DuBois.
Quinn Gavazzi scored 19 points and Anthony Nedzinski scored 14 for the Dutch, combining to hit nine of the team’s treys.
AT DUBOIS St Marys (52)
Fox 3 0-0 7, Davis 1 0-0 3, Nedzinski 4 2-5 14, Bauer 1 0-0 2, Mitcher 1 0-1 2, Gavazzi 7 0-0 19, Coudriet 2 1-4 5. Totals: 18 3-10 52 DuBois (52)
Farrell 1 2-2 4, Bennet 0 1-2 1, Hanzely 1 1-4 3, Wingard 7 2-2 16, Chamberlain 6 2-3 15, Korney 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 12-15 45 St Marys 22 26 38 52 DuBois 8 20 35 45
Three-point goals: St Marys 11 (Gavazzi 5, Nedzinski 4, Davis, Fox), DuBois 1 (Chamberlain); Total fouls: St Marys 11, DuBois 11; fouled out: None.
JV:
DuBois 50, St. Marys 50
GIRLS
Punxsutawney 36, Elk County Catholic 26
PUNXSUTAWNEY — What Punxsutawney couldn’t solve offensively in the first half, the Lady Chucks did in the second, out-lasting Elk County Catholic for a key District 9 League victory.
Danielle Griebel led Punxsy with 14 points while Emily Mourer scored a team-high nine for ECC.
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY Elk County Catholic (26)
Straub 1 1-2 3, Newton 4 0-2 8, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Mourer 4 1-4 9, Klawuhn 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 2-8 26
Punxsutawney (36) Presloid 2 2-3 7, Griebel 4 4-4 14, Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Powell 3 2-3 8, Dobbins 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 8-10 36 Elk County Catholic 5 12 16 26 Punxsutawney 4 8 22 36 Three-point goals: ECC 0, Punxsy 4 (Griebel 2, Presloid, Dobbins); Total fouls: ECC 10, Punxsy 10; fouled out: None.
JV: ECC 36, Punxsy 8