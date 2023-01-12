GALETON — Reilly Streich’s 22-point performance led the Coudersport boys basketball team over Galeton, 59-39, to highlight Wednesday’s local action.

The Falcons made 19-of-22 free throw attempts, including 8-of-10 at the line from Micah Batson, who scored 16 points. Mason Roessner added nine points for Coudy and John Martin led Galeton with 14 points.

