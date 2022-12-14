SMETHPORT — The Coudersport girls basketball team shut down Smethport in the second half and Emma Chambers paired nine points with six rebounds and four assists, as the Lady Falcons rolled, 40-19, to their first North Tier League win in as many games.
Olivia Fink turned in 13 points and six rebounds for Coudy, which held Smethport to just nine points over the game’s final three quarters. Sierra Myers had 11 points and five rebounds while Laura Dunn pulled down 10 rebounds.
Elizabeth Hungiville led Smethport with 10 points.
AT SMETHPORT Coudersport (40)
Chambers 4 0-0 9, Fink 5 3-9 13, Ruter 3 0-0 7, Myers 4 3-4 11. Totals:
16 6-13 40 Smethport (19)
Lutz 1 0-2 2, Hungiville 2 6-7 10, Goodman 2 0-0 4, Conn 1 0-0 2, Alfieri 0 1-2 1. Totals:
6 7-11 19 Coudersport 15 18 27 40 Smethport 10 14 16 19
Three-point goals: Coudy 2 (Chambers, Ruter), Smethport 0; Total fouls: Coudy 10, Smethport 12; fouled out:
None.
Northern Potter 42, Austin 30
AUSTIN — Rebecca Martin’s 10 points and 11 rebounds led Northern Potter over Austin for its first league victory of the year.
Molly Cady added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, while Kayden Brown tacked on six points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Ella Brewer led Austin with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Isabella Rees recorded nine points, four steals and three rebounds.
AT AUSTIN Northern Potter (42)
Chapman 4 1-3 9, Cady 4 1-3 9, Steele 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-0 6, Slawson 2 0-0 6, Martin 4 1-2 10. Totals:
18 3-8 42 Austin (30)
Brewer 5 3-4 14, Rees 3 3-7 9, McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Zeaman 1 0-0 2, Clinger 1 1-1 3. Totals:
11 7-17 30 Northern Potter 8 19 28 42 Austin 5 11 20 30
Three-point goals: NoPo 3 (Slawson 2, Martin), Austin 1 (Brewer); Total fouls: NoPo 17, Austin 10; fouled out:
None.
Oswayo Valley 29, Galeton 3
GALETON — Brooke George turned in 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals, leading Oswayo Valley over Galeton.
OV held the Lady Tigers to just one field goal in the contest. Layken Enty had six points, five rebounds and six steals, and Makenna Manning added five points and seven rebounds.
AT GALETON Oswayo Valley (29)
George 5 0-1 10, Austin-Keech 2 0-0 4, Manning 2 1-6 5, Enty 3 0-2 6, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Mesler 1 0-0 2. Totals:
14 1-9 29
Galeton (3)Rohrbaugh 0 0-2 0, Reigle 1 0-0 3. Totals:
1 0-2 3 Oswayo Valley 10 18 22 29 Galeton 0 3 3 3
Three-point goals: OV 0, Galeton 1 (Reigle); Total fouls: OV , Galeton 11; fouled out: Rohrbaugh (Galeton)
Elk County Catholic 61, Johnsonburg 25
ST. MARYS — Jordan Wasko’s 18 points paced Elk County Catholic to a comfortable victory over Johnsonburg.
Michael Jacobs added 13 points for ECC and Adam Straub scored nine. Isaiah Jackson led Jburg with 12 points.
AT ST. MARYS Johnsonburg (61)
Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Asti 2 0-0 4, Lobaugh 1 0-0 3, Jackson 5 2-5 12. Totals: 10 2-5 25
Elk County Catholic (25) Wasko 7 0-0 18, Cherry 2 0-0 4, O’Neill 0 1-2 1, Brannock 1 0-1 2, Jacobs 5 3-5 13 Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wortman 3 1-2 8, Nussbaum 1 2-2 4, Straub 2 5-6 9. Totals: 22 12-18 61 Johnsonburg 7 12 22 25 Elk County Catholic 16 29 46 61 Three-point goals: Jburg 3 (Zimmerman, Hoffman, Lobaugh), ECC 5 (Wasko 4, Wortman); Total fouls: Jburg 16, ECC 12; fouled out: None. JV: Jburg 32, ECC 28