Coudersport’s Sierra Myers (33) guards Smethport’s Elizabeth Hungiville (12) during the Lady Falcons’ 40-19 victory Tuesday.

 Photo by Barb Davis

SMETHPORT — The Coudersport girls basketball team shut down Smethport in the second half and Emma Chambers paired nine points with six rebounds and four assists, as the Lady Falcons rolled, 40-19, to their first North Tier League win in as many games.

Olivia Fink turned in 13 points and six rebounds for Coudy, which held Smethport to just nine points over the game’s final three quarters. Sierra Myers had 11 points and five rebounds while Laura Dunn pulled down 10 rebounds.

