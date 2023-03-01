BROCKWAY — Struggling to find its rhythm on offense, the Coudersport boys basketball team dropped its first game of the postseason to Moniteau, losing 50-38 in a game that eliminated the Lady Falcons from contention.
While this game determined who would play in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game, it would also eliminate one program from a spot in the PIAAs, as only two 2A teams will qualify this season.
“We treated it as a typical D9 playoff game but there’s still a lot of intensity,” said Coudersport head coach Joe Bunnell. “We haven’t played in a while and Moniteau is a solid club, they’re usually in the mix every year.”
Both teams would start out a step slow in the first half, but for different reasons. Throughout the first quarter, Coudy got several good looks at the rim despite seemingly sluggish movements. However, no matter how close they got, the ball would not fall for the Lady Falcons. For the Lady Warriors, while their ball and player movement worked to spread the Lady Falcon’s defense effectively, constant turnovers would stunt their drives.
Both teams scored streakily back-and-forth, with Moniteau taking a slim 7-5 lead after the first eight minutes.
“We seemed to be a little out of sync. Offensively, we got some decent looks at times but couldn’t finish,” said Bunnell. “We tried to see what was working and run different plays, got some open looks but just didn’t seem like the shots were dropping.”
The Lady Falcons responded to their struggles in the first with tenacious defense in the second. Sierra Myers kicked off the quarter with three consecutive steals, eventually resulting in Olivia Fink hitting a transition jumper to tie the game at nine all.
Pestering their opponents with tips and deflections in the passing lane, Coudy kept the Lady Warriors on their toes in the early minutes. However, the Lady Falcons could not open up their offense due to several turnovers.
To go along with that, the Lady Warriors began taking advantage of the aggressive defense they faced by drawing fouls and gaining points at the free throw line. Eventually landing in the bonus, Moniteau used their shooting at the line to begin to pull away, going into halftime up 19-13.
“We needed to find some easy baskets so we wanted to get out in transition a little more in the second half,” said Bunnell. “On defense, we probably should have put in the press a little sooner but you just don’t know.”
Whatever momentum the Lady Falcons had began to assemble in the second quarter seemed to be left in the locker room after the break. While they were able to get points early in the third from Bell Porterfield, Coudy’s defense fell apart, with poor rotations and a lack of help-defense allowing the Lady Warriors to easily drive through the lane on several occasions.
On offense, Coudy continued to struggle to hang on to the ball and could not find the bottom of the net once they got set up in the half-court. Moniteau cashed in on fast break opportunities on their way to a 13-5 run that put them up 14 with one quarter remaining.
With their backs against a wall, Coudy installed a full-court-press which found results almost immediately. In the opening minutes, the Lady Falcons got back-to-back steals and scores, cutting the lead to single digits.
Their reinvigorated defense, anchored by Myers, shut down passing lanes and denied Moniteau’s offense to get rolling. On the other end of the court, Emma Chambers sank several jumpers as the Lady Falcons sparked a a13-2 run that closed the gap on the scoreboard to just three with under five minutes remaining.
Facing a rising wave and shift of momentum, the Lady Warriors called a timeout to disrupt Coudy’s run. After recollecting themselves, Moniteau once again resorted to drawing fouls, beginning with a successful and-one opportunity that pushed their lead back up to six.
Using that strategy, the Lady Warriors wound up in the bonus with just 2:30 left in the game. With their opponent burning clock, Coudy was forced to intentionally foul and as the Lady Warriors added more and more to their lead, it became obvious that there was no way to complete the comeback.
As the final buzzer rang, Coudy’s season had come to an end.
The Lady Warriors were led by Kendall Sankey, who scored a game-high 18 points in the win. Allie Pry ended with 13 and Catherine Kelly tallied 11 points. For Coudy, Chambers and Myers combined for 25 points, with Chambers leading the way with 13 and Myers finding 12 points in their final game of the season.
“Overall, it was a decent season. We had the injury bug, it even hit us in the summer. We lost a key player to an ACL and then (Porterfield) missed nine games,” said Bunnell. “The girls never quit though, and that’s all that matters.”
AT BROCKWAY Coudersport (38)
Chambers 5 0-0 13, Myers 4 4-5 12, Popchek 1 0-0 2, Porterfield 2 0-0 4, Fink 1 2-4 4, Denhoff 1 0-0 3. Totals
: 14 6-9 38
Moniteau (50)Sankey 7 4-5 18, A. Pry 4 5-6 13, Kelly 3 4-4 11, D. Pry 1 4-9 6 Totals
: 15 19-28 50 Coudersport 5 13 18 38 Moniteau 7 19 32 50
Three-point goals: Coudy 4 (Chambers 3, Denhoff), Moniteau 1 (Kelly); Total fouls: Coudy 16, Moniteau 13; fouled out: Fink (Coudy)