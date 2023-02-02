SMETHPORT — The Cameron County boys basketball team was able to earn its ninth North Tier League win with a 57-36 victory over Smethport, where it displayed the sheer number of players that can contribute to the scoreboard.
The Red Raiders opened strong and only continued to add points to the board with a 17-9 run throughout the second quarter. CC kept their foot on the pedal going into the second half and ended with eight Red Raiders in the scoring books. Leading them was Camdyn Allison, who scored a team-high 17 points. Ryan Shaffer and Josh Smith both ended in double-digit scoring as well, each scored 11 points in the victory.
For the Hubbers, Preston Alfieri scored a game-high 18 points but was unable to push Smethport to a win.
AT SMETHPORT Cameron County (57)
Allison 8 0-0 17, Shaffer 4 0-0 11, Baughman 3 0-0 6, Zucal 1 0-0 2, Smith 4 1-2 11, Farren 2 0-0 4, Beer 1 0-0 2, Knoke 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 25 1-2 57
Smethport (36)Alfieri 8 0-0 18, Dunn 2 1-3 6, Leet 1 1-2 3, Pelchy 4 0-2 8, Rounsville 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 15 3-11 36 Cameron County 14 31 49 57 Smethport 6 17 26 36
Three-point goals: CC 6 (Shaffer 3, Smith 2, Allison), Smethport 3 (Alfieri 2, Dunn); Total fouls: CC 12, Smethport 8; fouled out:
None.
Coudersport 65,
Oswayo Valley 56
COUDERSPORT — Three double-digit scorers, including a monster night from Reilly Streich, led Coudersport to an NTL victory over Oswayo Valley.
Streich turned in 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals, helping his team build an early lead that it wouldn’t surrender. Mason Roessner added 16 points for Coudy and Micah Batson scored 13, while Dylan Howard had 10 points and seven rebounds.
For OV, Cayden Black led the way with 25 points.
AT COUDERSPORT Oswayo Valley (56)
Black 12 0-0 25, Bonney 0 0-1 0, Flurschutz 1 0-0 2, Resig 1 6-12 8, Wiley 3 3-5 9, Mundt 0 0-1 0, Mertsock 5 1-1 11. Totals
: 22 10-20 56
Coudersport (65)Roessner 5 2-2 16, Batson 4 4-5 13, Myers 1 2-4 4, Streich 7 4-5 22, Howard 4 2-4 10. Totals
: 21 14-20 65 Oswayo Valley 12 24 41 56 Coudersport 24 31 48 65
Three-point goals: OV 1 (Resig), Coudy 9 (Roessner 4, Streich 4, Batson); Total fouls: OV 20, Coudy 20; fouled out:
Myers (Coudy)
Port Allegany 59,
Northern Potter 21
PORT ALLEGANY — The Gators continued on their hot streak with a blow out win against Northern Potter at home. Drew Evens led Port in points and rebounds, scoring 11 points alongside 13 rebounds, thre assists, three steals and three blocks. Braylon Button posted nine points and 10 rebounds as well as two blocks. Henry Troupe came off the bench, knocking down three 3-pointers to end with 11 points.
For NoPo, Noah Sherman led his team with six points.
AT PORT ALLEGANY Northern Potter (21)
Sherman 2 1-2 6, Kibbe 2 0-0 4, Cady 0 2-2 2, Smith 2 1-2 5, Fuhrer 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 8 4-6 21
Port Allegany (59)Evens 5 0-0 11, Funk 4 1-1 9, Moses 2 3-4 7, Button 4 1-2 9, Klawuhn 1 2-2 4, Archer 2 0-0 4, Ruding 1 0-0 2, Wilfong 1 0-0 2, Troupe 4 0-0 11. Totals
: 24 7-9 59 Northern Potter 4 13 18 21 Port Allegany 23 43 53 59
Three-point goals: NoPo 1 (Sherman), Port 4 (Troupe 3, Evens); Total fouls: NoPo , Port 8; fouled out:
None.
Otto-Eldred 69, Galeton 15
DUKE CENTER — Shene Thomas scored 23 points to lead Otto-Eldred comfortably over Galeton.
Brax Caldwell posted 13 points and five rebounds for O-E, while Landon Francis had 16 points, seven steals and four assists. Austin Cousins rounded out O-E’s double-digit scorers with 11 points.
AT DUKE CENTER Galeton (15)
Cimino 2 0-0 5, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wipple 1 4-4 6, Shutt 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 5 4-4 15
Otto-Eldred (69)Man. Splain 1 1-2 4, Cousins 4 1-1 11, Francis 7 0-0 16, Caldwell 5 0-3 13, Max Splain 1 0-0 2, Thomas 10 1-2 23. Totals
: 28 5-6 69 Galeton 4 11 11 15 Otto-Eldred 28 49 63 69
Three-point goals: Galeton 0 (), O-E 7 (Cousins 2, Francis 2, Thomas 2, Man. Splain); Total fouls: Galeton 8, O-E 8; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 44, DuBois 31
ST MARYS — Led by its defense, Elk County Catholic pieced together a District 9 League victory over DuBois.
Michael Jacobs led ECC with 10 points and Colby Nussbaum scored eight.
AT ST MARYS DuBois (31)
Gudalis 0 0-1 0, West 1 0-0 2, Williams 6 2-3 15, Wingard 1 00- 3, Kennis 3 5-7 11. Totals
: 11 7-11 31 Elk County Catholic (44)
Wasko 2 2-5 7, O’Neill 1 2-2 4, Brannock 1 0-2 2, Jacobs 4 2-4 10, Wortman 2 2-5 6, Nussbaum 2 4-6 8, Straub 2 2-2 7. Totals
: 14 14-28 44 DuBois 0 6 18 31 Elk County Catholic 4 20 31 44
Three-point goals: DuBois 2 (Williams, Wingard), ECC 2 (Wasko, Straub); Total fouls: DuBois 20, ECC 12; fouled out:
None.
Ridgway 55, Kane 45
RIDGWAY — Ricky Zampogna’s 25 points kept Kane in the game.
Not to be out-done, however, Aaron Sorg poured in 26 points for Ridgway, including a 6-for-8 fourth-quarter performance at the free throw line to help the Elkers close out an Allegheny Mountain League crossover victory.
Alex Merritt added 18 points for Ridgway, while Dane Anderson had 10 for Kane.
AT RIDGWAY Kane (45)
Anderson 3 2-2 10, Lundeen 1 0-0 3, Darr 2 0-0 5, Zampogna 7 7-7 25, Szymanski 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 14 9-9 45 Ridgway (55)
Benninger 1 3-5 5, Gustafson 2 1-2 5, Panebianco 0 1-2 1, Sorg 9 6-9 26, Merritt 7 4-4 18. Totals
: 19 15-22 55 Kane 15 24 34 45 Ridgway 10 23 35 55
Three-point goals: Kane 8 (Zampogna 4, Anderson 2, Lundeen, Darr), Rway 2 (Sorg); Total fouls: Kane 17, Rway 11; fouled out:
None.
GIRLS
St. Marys 59, Bradford 27
ST MARYS — St. Marys combined to knock down 10 3-pointers in a District 9 League victory over Bradford, led by Olivia Eckels’ 19 points.
Jayssa Snelick added 11 points for the Lady Dutch and Rosa DePrater scored nine. Kalie Dixon led the Lady Owls with 14 points and Alanna Benson added eight.
AT ST MARYS Bradford (27)
Benson 3 0-1 8, Ka. Dixon 5 2-2 14, Ko. Dixon 1 0-0 2, Craig 1 1-1 3. Totals
: 10 3-4 27 St. Marys (59)
Schneider 2 0-0 4, Hanslovan 2 0-0 5, DePrater 3 0-0 9, Catalone 3 0-0 7, Eckels 6 4-4 19 Snelick 5 0-0 11, Caskey 1 1-2 4. Totals
: 22 5-6 59 Bradford 4 13 19 27 St. Marys 20 28 41 59
Three-point goals: Bradford 3 (Benson 2, Ka. Dixon), St. Marys 10 (DePrater 3, Hanslovan, Catalone, Eckels 3, Snelick, Caskey); Total fouls: Bradford 10, St. Marys 4; fouled out:
None.
JV:
St. Marys 29, Bradford 8
Elk County Catholic 42, DuBois 26
ST MARYS — Tori Newton posted 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Elk County Catholic over District 9 League foe DuBois.
Syd Alexander and Lucy Klawuhn each added six points for ECC.
AT ST MARYS Elk County Catholic (42)
Straub 1 0-0 2, T. Newton 7 3-7 18, Alexander 3 0-2 6, Klawuhn 2 0-0 6, Mourer 4 0-0 8, P. Newton 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 17 3-9 42 DuBois (26)
Fontaine 1 5-6 7, Rusnicz 1 7-8 9, McCoy 1 1-2 3, Runyen 2 0-0 5, Weible 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 6 13-16 26 Elk County Catholic 7 16 29 42 DuBois 5 7 13 26
Three-point goals: ECC 3 (Klawuhn 2, Newton), DuBois 1 (Runyen); Total fouls: ECC 9, DuBois 11; fouled out: None.