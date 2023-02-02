SMETHPORT — The Cameron County boys basketball team was able to earn its ninth North Tier League win with a 57-36 victory over Smethport, where it displayed the sheer number of players that can contribute to the scoreboard.

The Red Raiders opened strong and only continued to add points to the board with a 17-9 run throughout the second quarter. CC kept their foot on the pedal going into the second half and ended with eight Red Raiders in the scoring books. Leading them was Camdyn Allison, who scored a team-high 17 points. Ryan Shaffer and Josh Smith both ended in double-digit scoring as well, each scored 11 points in the victory.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos