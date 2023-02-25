JOHNSONBURG — In the postseason, with practically every game a do-or-die scenario, the pressure rises to a new level.
That goes double when you find yourself down six with just a minute left in the fourth quarter.
However, facing that exact scenario, the Cameron County boys basketball team showed nerves of steel and a silk touch, along with maybe some luck, as it completed a second-half comeback to beat Johnsonburg 40-37 in the Class A District 9 quarterfinals.
In the past several seasons, the Red Raiders have had successful regular seasons followed by lackluster postseasons. A year ago, CC was bounced from the D9 tournament in the quaterfinals by North Clarion. Eager to break the cycle, the Red Raiders looked to make an impact early this year.
“We haven’t had a great last couple years in the first round. We’ve come out flat and it hasn’t been pretty,” said Cameron County head coach Marcus Brown. “Coming into tonight, whether we’re down ten or up ten, we had to keep our composure, keep the same energy.”
Despite their intentions to set the tone immediately, CC struggled in the opening quarters. Facing a 2-3 zone from the Rams that operated with quick rotations and lengthy reaches, turnovers became frequent for the Red Raiders. Along with that, they were unable to break into the paint for drives to the hoop, instead settling on deep jumpers that clanked off the rim.
The Rams, on the other hand, had no problem finding access to the paint. With quick drives or moves from their post players, the Rams built an early, yet slim, lead, holding a 8-5 advantage after one that was mostly due to their tough defense.
The pesky Rams defense was even more prevalent in the second quarter. Preventing any entry down low, the Red Raiders were once again forced to look for shots outside. Along with the Rams stifling defense came an offensive burst, mainly from Isaiah Jackson, who acted as their first option on the majority of their second quarter possessions.
Jackson torched CC’s guards, blowing by them for acrobatic layups or perfectly placed mid-range jump shots over contesting defenders. The Red Raiders earned some early buckets, cutting the lead to just 10-8, but the Rams quickly responded, opening up on a 7-0 run that escalated into a 11-3 streak in the final six minutes of the half, leaving them up 21-11.
“We were having problems with (Jburg’s) zone. It’s tough. Our guards started off a little slow, getting the ball into the post. We had a lot of nice easy looks but we couldn’t get it in,” said Brown. “The focus in the second half was to make that pass, if you turn it over it’s not your fault. We had to get the ball in (the paint) because we shot horribly from 3-point tonight.”
The Red Raiders brought hustle and intensity in the second half, and did so early on. On defense, CC came away with a handful of steals that turned into points in transition, as well as improved shooting.
While Jburg was able to tack on points to start the third quarter, their offense quickly stalled as CC cut the lead to just five with a 9-4 run. That run stretched to a 14-4 run, which tied the game at 25 with just 1:30 left. The Red Raiders eventually took the lead with a split trip at the line with just two seconds left, setting up for a do-or-die fourth quarter.
Faced with playoff elimination, the Rams looked to Jackson to carry the load, and early on, he did. Starting with a layup on the first possession, Jackson then forced a turnover and converted an and-one opportunity at the other end, creating a four point cushion in the first two minutes. The Red Raiders once again struggled to penetrate the paint, as streaky success on offense put them down 37-31 with three minutes left in the game.
But then, CC found a little bit of playoff magic.
With just over a minute left, the Red Raiders drew a foul to put them in the bonus. They made the first, missed the second to put them down five. Immediately after, the Rams forced a bad pass which resulted in a turnover, which CC turned into another split chance at the free throw line, now down only four.
Again, the Rams gave up another turnover, and while the Red Raiders missed their initial shot, they fought for a rebound and earned an and-one chance at the line, now down just two points. Having just about 45 seconds left and at the free throw line, CC missed the free throw but collected another offensive rebound, and again, found a basket and a foul, tie game.
This time, Camdyn Allison converted the free throw to take a 38-37 lead with 30 seconds left. After a timeout, the Rams gambled on their season, burning the clock for the last shot of the game. With 10 seconds left, Jburg forced a highly contested jumper, missing and forcing them to intentionally foul.
Standing at the line again, the Red Raiders made their first shot and missed their second, but, for a third time in a row in clutch time, their bigs collected the offensive rebound. An intentional foul later and CC pushed the lead to three with five seconds left.
The Rams shot from just inside half-court missed completely as time ran out, sealing the Red Raiders comeback win, earning them a semi-finals appearance for the first time in several years.
“Down six with a minute left, a lot of teams give up and that’s the end of the game. We kept the same energy if not more than when we started the game,” said Brown. “I think the biggest take away is that we trusted each other until the end and it paid off.”
Two Red Raiders ended in double-digit scoring, with Josh Smith’s 15 points leading the way, followed by Camdyn Allison’s 13. Landon Farren and Ryan Shaffer also each scored five points. Jackson carried the Rams with 20 points, he was unable to push Jburg over the edge.
The Red Raiders will advance to the next round, where they will face defending champions Elk County Catholic.
“I think that team we saw in the second half can beat anybody. I think the team in the first half is going to struggle,” said Brown. “We need to turn that second half into a full game and I don’t think anyone can hang with us. I really don’t.”
AT JOHNSONBURG Cameron County (40)
Smith 6 1-2 15, Allison 5 3-6 13, Shaffer 1 3-6 5, Farren 2 1-2 5, Baughman 0 2-4 2. Totals
: 14 10-20 40 Johnsonburg (37)
Jackson 8 4-4 20, Meyers 1 3-4 5, Lobaugh 0 2-2 4, Zimmerman 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 13 9-10 37 Cameron County 5 11 26 40 Johnsonburg 8 21 25 37
Three-point goals: CC 2 (Smith 2), Jburg 0; Total fouls: CC 11, Jburg 15; fouled out: None.