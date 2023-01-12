EMPORIUM — Facing off for the first time, Cameron County and Port Allegany battled in an offensive slug-fest that saw the Red Raiders force a comeback through sheer determination, resulting in a 44-35 victory.

In the first quarter, CC struggled to find momentum. Immediately after the tip, the Red Raiders slowed the game down to a crawl, passing the ball around the perimeter to burn the clock and look for shooters.

