EMPORIUM — Facing off for the first time, Cameron County and Port Allegany battled in an offensive slug-fest that saw the Red Raiders force a comeback through sheer determination, resulting in a 44-35 victory.
In the first quarter, CC struggled to find momentum. Immediately after the tip, the Red Raiders slowed the game down to a crawl, passing the ball around the perimeter to burn the clock and look for shooters.
With the help of three offensive rebounds, their first possession took over two minutes off the clock without finding points.
Once they got the ball, Port turned to its low post offense, finding a basket early from Braylon Button. They pushed the tempo on offense and, after a made 3-pointer from Drew Evens, found a 7-2 lead after the first quarter.
“I felt like we came out on offense and we just didn’t want to push the issue too much,” said Cameron County head coach Marcus Brown. “We always preach patience on offense but we were too patient. We didn’t really want to penetrate against (Port’s) zone, we didn’t really want to attack it and we were relying on our three-ball.”
The Red Raiders kick-started their offense early in the second, playing with a much faster rhythm, but Port continued to let jumpers fly with success. Jett Ruding opened the quarter with back-to-back mid-range jumpers, followed by a floater from Noah Archer. The Gators also began locking in on defense, stripping passes and shutting down CC’s drives with a collapsing 2-3 zone.
Facing a growing lead, CC began shooting from deep to cut into the deficit. With a handful of those shots from distance finding the bottom of the net, the Red Raiders found themselves only down four points going into the half.
“We knew they were a good 3-point shooting team and they were kind of cold in the first half,” said Port Allegany head coach Kyle Babcock, “So we were just trying to contain them and hope they didn’t heat up in the second half.”
The Red Raiders came alive in the second half with vicious and disciplined defense. Implementing a full-court-defense that the Gators struggled to break through, the Red Raiders came away with a steal on the first play, which was then turned into a trip to the free-throw line for Camdyn Allison.
From there, Allsion took over.
After picking off another pass, he knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers which tied the game. A third consecutive turnover from the Gators turned into a fast break foul, sending Allison to the line once more and giving him his seventh and eighth point in under a minute and a half, as well as a one-point lead.
After shaking off the initial shock, the Gators regathered themselves and found shots inside to take back the lead. Both teams traded baskets, unable to gain a significant lead on the scoreboard. Heading into the fourth, the game was knotted at 26-all.
“(They key to the comeback) was keeping our composure. I had one thing on our whiteboard tonight, and that was it. You can’t let the crowd and everyone else around you dictate how you play,” said Brown. “We really stayed composed the whole game.”
In the early minutes of the final quarter, both teams continued to score tick-for-tack. However, the Red Raiders’ defense quickly wore down the Gators, once again forcing multiple turnovers which were converted into scores.
When not in transition, the Red Raiders were finally able to hit shots from deep with true consistency, giving them a five-point lead with under five minutes left.
Stripped of their momentum, the seemingly deflated Gators struggled to score and as the gap on the scoreboard continued to grow, they began forcing shots. Port also ran into foul trouble halfway through the quarter, sending the Red Raiders into the bonus where they were able to pad their lead.
After securing a sizable lead of seven points, CC once again returned to the slow offense, burning clock and forcing the Gators to intentionally foul. After several trips to the line without their opponent scoring on the other end, the Red Raiders sealed the victory at 44-35.
Allison and Ryan Shaffer lead the Red Raiders offense, both scoring 15 points throughout the win. For the Gators, freshman Jarrod Funk ended in double-digit points with 11, also grabbing five rebounds and two blocks.
“(Cameron County) made their free-throws and we’ve struggled with that all year, so we have to get better at that. We just have to stay focused,” said Babcock. “We’ve played with the top two teams in the NTL and we just have to stay focused. One of these close ones has to fall our way one day.”
AT EMPORIUM Port Allegany (35)
Funk 4 1-2 11, Button 2 2-2 6, Evens 2 1-1 6, Archer 2 1-2 6, Ruding 2 0-0 4, Moses 1 0-1 2. Totals:
13 4-8 35
Cameron County (44)Allison 4 5-13 15, Shaffer 3 7-8 15, Lewis 2 0-0 6, Farren 1 2-2 4, Smith 0 2-2 2. Totals:
11 16-25 44 Port Allegany 7 18 26 35 Cameron County 2 14 26 44
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Funk 2, Evens, Archer), CC 6 (Allison 2, Lewis 2, Shaffer 2); Total fouls: Port 13, CC 12; fouled out:
none
JV: Port won 38-33