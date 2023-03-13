aldfja

Cameron County’s Camdyn Allison during the Red Raider’s District 9 first round victory over Johnsonburg. In the game against Portage Area, Allison ended with 14 points.

 Era Photo by Hunter O. Lyle

PORTAGE — There is almost nothing as exciting in sports than an underdog story, and the Cameron County boys basketball team seems to be filling that role.

In their first state tournament berth in several years, the Red Raiders upset Portage Area, beating the Mustangs 50-28 to advance to the second round.

