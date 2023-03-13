PORTAGE — There is almost nothing as exciting in sports than an underdog story, and the Cameron County boys basketball team seems to be filling that role.
In their first state tournament berth in several years, the Red Raiders upset Portage Area, beating the Mustangs 50-28 to advance to the second round.
Claiming the fifth and final qualifying spot for District 9, CC had to travel two and a half hours for their first game of the PIAA postseason, facing the District 6 champions. Taking down the Mustangs, who earned the D6 banner for the third straight year and have a combined record of 74-7 in that span, looked to be a tall task for the Red Raiders. However, CC made an impact and earned results early with tough defense.
“We came out a little rusty, we haven’t played in a week, but we did a pretty good job of not letting them start out strong. After the first quarter, our defense got tough and we started to hit some perimeter shots and really get good, strong, easy looks down low,” said Cameron County head coach Marcus Brown. “It was probably the best defensive performance I’ve seen my guys do, ever. Really good timing.”
At halftime, the Red Raiders held a 9-point lead, holding a team that regularly puts up 70 points a night to just 10 through two quarters. With confidence and momentum on their side, CC continued to dominate in the second half using the D9 slow-it-down style of basketball.
“That was a big kryptonite to them. They didn’t like it, they wanted to get out and run,” said Brown. “When they got us in the half-court-offense, there were several times where we took 30 to 40 seconds off the clock just to get a look, and that was killer to them, especially when we had the lead and sat on it.”
Building on their halftime lead, the Red Raiders wore down the Mustangs, pulling out the victory and punching their ticket to the second round.
The Red Raiders will face District 7 runner up Union (New Castle) on Tuesday at Brookville High School, with tip off at 7 p.m.
“We’ve had some pretty great confidence ever since we pulled out a comeback against Johnsonburg,” said Brown, speaking of the Red Raiders’ seven-point comeback in the final minute of their victory against Jburg in the first round of the D9 playoffs. “I think that game unlocked a new mentality with pretty much all of these guys. Our mentality didn’t change and we brought it into this game. From here on out, teams are going to get tougher, but coming off the Portage win, our guys think we can beat anyone.”
Josh Smith led the Red Raiders in scoring with 15, cashing in on a game-high three 3-pointes on his way to 15 points. Camdyn Allison ended with 14 points while Brevin Lewis, Ryan Shaffer and Landon Farren each scored five points in the win. For the Mustangs, Luke Scraton ended with eight points.
AT PORTAGE
Cameron County (50)
Allison 4 5-5 14, Smith 6 0-1 15, Lewis 1 3-5 5, Shaffer 2 1-4 5, Zucal 0 1-2 1, Farren 2 1-2 5, Beer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 11-19 50
Portage Area (28)
Scraton 2 4-6 8, T. Kargo 3 1-3 7, M. Kargo 2 0-1 4, Layo 1 0-0 2, Gause 1 3-3 5, Walker 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 8-15 28
Cameron County 5 19 36 50
Portage Area 5 10 12 28
Three-point goals: CC 4 (Smith 3, Allison), Portage 0; Total fouls: CC 17, Portage 16; fouled out: None.
GIRLS CLASS A
Elk County Catholic 50, Northern Bedford 27
ST MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball squad got off to a hot start in the PIAA state tournament, beating Northern Bedford in the first round by a comfortable margin with three Lady Crusaders ending in double-digit scoring.
After losing in the District 9 championship game to Otto-Eldred, ECC entered the state bracket wvith the second seed from D9 and the chance to play at home against the Lady Panthers, who were the District 5 runner ups.
The Lady Crusaders jumped out to an early lead with hot shooting, building an eight point lead by halftime. ECC would keep the lead for the remainder of the game as they continued to outscore the Lady Panthers, who struggled to string shots together.
Sami Straub led the Lady Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 14 points while Tori Newton finished closely behind with 13 points. Lucy Klawhun was the third Lady Crusader to finish in double-digit points, leading her team in made 3-pointers with four on her way to 12 points.
The Lady Panthers were led by Lead Swanson, who ended with eight points.
ECC will move on to the second round for the second year in a row, playing District 7 champion Union on Wednesday at PennWest Clarion. Tip off is slated for 6 p.m.
AT ST. MARYS
Northern Bedford (27)
Swanson 3 2-2 8, Ritchey 1 3-6 5, McIlnay 1 2-2 4, Kline 2 0-0 4, Yeatis 1 0-0 3, Heck 1 0-0 2, Hall 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 8-12 27
Elk County Catholic (50)
Straub 4 6-6 14, Newton 5 3-4 13, Klawhun 4 0-2 12, Alexander 3 0-0 7, Mouer 2 0-04. Totals: 18 9-12 50
Nothern Bedford 6 14 21 27
Elk County Catholic 15 22 35 50
Three-point goals: NB 1 (Yeatis), ECC 5 (Klawhun 4, Alexander); Total fouls: NB 16, ECC 9; fouled out: None.