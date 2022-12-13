RIMERSBURG — The Union girls basketball team thought it had a last-minute winner against Bradford.
Alanna Benson thought otherwise.
Benson brought the Lady Owls back Monday evening, connecting on a game-winning, 3-point shot with eight seconds left. Union had completed a three-point play at the free throw line seconds prior, but Benson answered for Bradford in a 42-41 victory.
After Benson’s trey, Union couldn’t get a shot off on the other end. Benson’s 16 points led the Lady Owls to their second win of the season, matching their win total from last year.
“(Benson) made some shots but her and the team’s defensive play was the biggest impact,” Bradford head coach Marty Bechelli said. “We pushed the ball up the court and I think that was the difference. We got some easy shots by pushing the ball instead of holding back when we got rebounds.”
Kalie Dixon scored 11 points for Bradford, which improved to 2-3. Carli Perischini added seven points.
“A close win will help us down the road,” Bechelli said. “This team doesn’t give up. They played really good team defense tonight when it mattered and they rebounded well; Korie Dixon was a rebounding machine.”
The Lady Owls will get a District 9 League conference test Friday when they travel to Punxsutawney.
AT RIMERSBURG Bradford (42)
Benson 6 4-6 16, Ka. Dixon 4 1-2 11, Ko. Dixon 1 0-0 2, Perischini 1 2-4 7, Taylor 2 0-0 4. Totals:
14 7-12 42
Union (41)Theuret 4 0-1 5, Strauser 3 1-2 6, Gallagher 3 3-8 14, Horner 1 0-0 2, Weaver 1 0-0 2, Dowling 2 5-6 13. Totals:
15 9-17 42 Bradford 12 21 29 42 Union 6 21 33 41
Three-point goals: Bradford 5 (Benson 2, Ka. Dixon 2, Perischini), Union 1 (Theuret); Total fouls: Bradford 13, Union 13; fouled out:
Ka. Dixon (Bradford)
North Clarion 66, Johnsonburg 38
JOHNSONBURG — Cadence Brechtel poured in 18 points for Johnsonburg, but Lilly Homan and Lauren Lutz scored 22 each for North Clarion, leading the Lady Wolves over the Rametters.
AT JOHNSONBURG North Clarion (66)
M. McFarland 1 0-0 2, Bauer 4 2-2 10, Greenawalt 2 0-0 4, E. McFarland 1 0-0 2, Freeman 0 2-2 2, Homan 8 5-6 22, Lutz 11 0-0 22. Totals:
28 9-10 66
Johnsonburg (38)Stauffer 2 0-0 4, Brechtel 7 1-2 18, Lindberg 2 2-2 6, Myers 2 0-4 4, Dunworth 1 0-2 2, Grunthaner 1 0-0 2. Totals:
16 3-10 38 North Clarion 20 34 58 66 Johnsonburg 2 11 33 38
Three-point goals: NC 1 (Homan), Jburg 3 (Brechtel 3); Total fouls: NC 13, Jburg 9; fouled out:
None.
Oswayo Valley 51, Archbishop Walsh 17
SHINGLEHOUSE — Brooke George’s double-double led Oswayo Valley over Archbishop Walsh, as she paired 11 points with 11 rebounds to lead OV.
Makenna Manning added 12 points in the win, while Charlotte Austin-Keech recorded five assists and four points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Archbishop Walsh (17)
Kirkwood 4 1-2 9, Iwata 3 0-4 6, Shiraki 1 0-0 2. Totals:
8 1-6 17
Oswayo Valley (51)George 5 1-4 11, Austin-Keech 2 0-0 4, West 2 0-0 4, Manning 6 0-0 12, Enty 3 0-0 6, Thompson 3 0-0 6, Komenda 2 0-0 4, Mesler 1 0-0 2. Totals:
25 1-4 51 Archbishop Walsh 4 6 12 17 Oswayo Valley 11 29 39 51
Three-point goals: Walsh 0, OV 0; Total fouls: Walsh 6, OV 8; fouled out:
None.
BOYS
St. Marys 78, DuBois Central Catholic 71
ST. MARYS — DuBois Central Catholic and its 10 made 3-pointers were good, but St. Marys’ offense was simply better.
The Dutch out-lasted DCC in each side’s Allegheny Mountain League South opener, as Quin Gavazzi’s 31 points led the way for the Dutch in an overtime victory. Tanner Fox added 21 points and Ben Paul tacked on 11 for St. Marys.
AT ST. MARYS DuBois CC (71)
Swisher 5 4-7 14, Hanna 2 0-0 4, Green 10 2-2 29, Parsley 1 2-2 5, Fox 1 0-0 2, Hoyt 7 1-2 17. Totals:
26 9-12 71
St. Marys (78)Fox 8 4-6 21, Nedinski 0 4-6 4, Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Garazzi 11 5-8 31, Paul 4 2-2 11, Thorwart 1 0-0 3, Schutz 0 6-8 6. Totals:
25 21-35 78 DuBois CC 14 33 52 64 71 St. Marys 21 38 52 64 78
Three-point goals: DCC 10 (Green 7, Parsley, Hoyt 2), St. Marys 7 (Fox, Garazzi 4, Paul, Thorwart); Total fouls: DCC 20, St. Marys 15; fouled out: Swisher (DCC).