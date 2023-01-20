SMETHPORT — The Smethport boys basketball team was able to complete the season sweep of Coudersport, beating the Falcons 54-38 with the dual efforts of Hayden Leet and Preston Alfieri’s combined 36 points.
Despite a first close quarter, Leet stepped up in the second quarter, scoring 11 of his 18 points and giving the Hubbers a sizable lead going into the break. In the third, it was Alfieri’s turn to carry the offense, scoring 12 of his 18 points to put the game out of reach.
“Both (Leet and Alfieri) were able to take good reads, drive to the hole, and finish around the basket. They were able to make good decisions with the basketball tonight,” said Smethport head coach Tim Brosky. “We never really know who’s going to be hot each night, but its nice to know that we have that consistency.”
Alongside Leet and Alfieri was Keegan Watson, who recorded eight points as the Hubbers moved to 6-3 in the conference season.
For the Falcons, Reilly Streich carried the offensive load with a team-high 14 points while tallying nine rebounds and Micah Batson also ended in double-digit scoring with 10 points.
“Our team’s mentality is sticking together as a team. We know that when we’re all on the same page and we play with the fire and intensity that we have within us, we can be a tough team to take down,” said Brosky. “As the season has progressed, the players have understood that there’s going to be changes and adjustments not only between each game, but within each game. We have to be able to make those adjustments on the fly and keep our head up.”
AT SMETHPORT Coudersport (38)
Streich 6 1-2 14, Batson 3 2-2 10, Howard 3 3-6 9, Vanwhy 1 0-0 3, Chen 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 14 6-10 38
Smethport (54)Leet 7 1-1 18, Alfieri 8 0-0 18, Dunn 2 0-0 5, Watson 2 2-2 8, Cole 1 0-0 2, Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Okerland 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 21 4-5 54 Coudersport 8 19 31 38 Smethport 8 30 46 54
Three-point goals: Coudy 4 (Batson 2, Streich, Vanwhy), Smethport 8 (Leet 3, Watson 2, Alfieri 2, Dunn); Total fouls: Coudy 5, Smethport 7; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 34, Ridgway 29
ST MARYS — Elk County Catholic survived a 20-point performance by Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski, holding on for an Allegheny Mountain League cross-over victory.
Kasmierski hit five 3-pointers for the Lady Elkers. Lucy Klawuhn led ECC with 13 points and Tori Newton scored 10.
AT ST MARYS Ridgway (29)
Kasmierski 7 1-2 20, Amacher 2 0-0 5, Ellenberger 1 0-0 2, Bon 0 0-2 2. Totals
: 10 3-4 29
Elk County Catholic (34)Strait 1 2-2 4, Newton 5 0-0 10, Alexander 2 1-2 5, Klawuhn 4 2-2 13, Mourer 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 13 5-6 34 Ridgway 7 11 20 29 Elk County Catholic 12 16 23 34
Three-point goals: Ridgway 6 (Kasmierski 5, Amacher), ECC (); Total fouls: Ridgway 10, ECC 4; fouled out: Bon (Ridgway)