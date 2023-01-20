wrap

Smethport’s Hayden Leet (30) drives to the basket during Thursday evening’s win over Coudersport. Leet and teammate Preston Alfieri each scored 18 points in the victory.

 Era photo by Molly Anderson

SMETHPORT — The Smethport boys basketball team was able to complete the season sweep of Coudersport, beating the Falcons 54-38 with the dual efforts of Hayden Leet and Preston Alfieri’s combined 36 points.

Despite a first close quarter, Leet stepped up in the second quarter, scoring 11 of his 18 points and giving the Hubbers a sizable lead going into the break. In the third, it was Alfieri’s turn to carry the offense, scoring 12 of his 18 points to put the game out of reach.

