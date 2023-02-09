SMETHPORT — The Smethport boys basketball team was able to come out with a 53-40 win over North Tier League opponent Northern Potter with the help of Preston Alfieri’s 19 points and an explosive second quarter that put the Hubbers in front for good.
After the first quarter, the Hubbers held just a five point lead but going into the second, Alfieri took over the game offensively. Alfieri scored 12 of his 19 points in the second quarter while the Hubbers carried out a 24-10 run that put them up 19 at the half.
“The biggest thing was working the ball through transition. Once we were working the ball through our press we were able to get some steals and get some scores in transition,” said Smethport head coach Tim Brosky. “(Alfieri) was able to really do a good job of reading the defense and taking what they were giving him.”
From there, the Panthers were unable to respond and with the lead out of reach early, the Hubbers were able to pick up NTL win number nine in their second-to-last home game of the season. Smethport’s final home game, where they will celebrate their Senior Night, will be on Friday against Austin.
Alongside Alfieri was Ryan Pelchy, who also ended in double-digits with 10 points in the win. For the Panthers, Ty Daniels led his team with 15 points while Noah Cady and Nolan Smith each scored eight points.
“It’s extremely important to end the regular season on a high note,” Brosky said of collecting wins late in the season. “We’re a team that has been battling all season long. We’ve been in really every game that we’ve played and to be able to end the regular season on a high note is really important for us.”
AT SMETHPORT Northern Potter (40)
Daniels 6 2-8 15, Cady 3 0-0 8, Smith 3 0-0 8, Fuhrer 3 0-0 6, Lewis 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 16 3-10 40
Smethport (53)Alfieri 8 1-2 19, Pelchy 4 1-2 10, Rousnville 3 0-0 8, Dunn 3 0-0 7, Leet 2 0-0 5, Sanderson 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 22 2-4 53 Northern Potter 8 18 28 40 Smethport 13 37 43 53
Three-point goals: NoPo 5 (Cady 2, Smith 2, Daniels), Smethport 7 (Alfieri 2, Rounsville 2, Dunn, Leet, Pelchy); Total fouls: NoPo 4, Smethport 10; fouled out:
None
Punxsutawney 58,
St. Marys 54, OT
ST MARYS — With its back pushed up against a wall, Punxsutawney was able to complete a fourth-quarter comeback, forcing overtime where they would sneak by with a four point win against St. Marys.
Through three quarters, the Dutch held the lead, including a 12-point lead going into the fourth quarter. However, a 18-6 scoring run from the Chucks knotted the game at 50 and forced an extra quarter. Once there, Punxsy was able to shut down the Dutch’s offense while taking advantage of trips to the free throw line. The lopsided scoring run continued in favor of the Chucks, as they outscored St. Marys 8-4 in overtime to come out with a win.
Cooper Hallman led Punxsy in scoring with 13 points, while Ryan Heighley, Bray Thomas
Noah Weaver and Noah Kengersky each scored nine points in the win.
For the Dutch, Tanner Fox and Quin Gavazzi both scored 16 points individually, while Anthony Nedzinski ended with 12 points.
AT ST MARYS Punxsutawney (58)
Hallman 3 2-4 13, Heighley 3 0-0 9, Neese 2 0-0 5, Thomas 3 3-4 9, Weaver 3 3-4 9, Nesbitt 1 2-2 4, Kengersky 4 0-0 9. Totals
: 19 10-14 58
St. Marys (54)Fox 7 2-3 16, Gavazzi 6 2-2 16, Nedzinski 4 1-3 12, Coudreit 2 1-2 5, Schutz 1 1-2 3, Thorwart 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 21 7-12 54 Punxsutawney 11 21 32 50 58 St. Marys 13 34 44 50 54
Three-point goals: Punxsy 8 (Heighley 3, Hallman 3, Neese, Kengersky), St. Marys 4 (Nedzinski 2, Gavazzi 2); Total fouls: Punxsy 13, St. Marys 14; fouled out:
None.
GIRLS
Coudersport 48,
Galeton 6
GALETON — Emma Chambers led the Lady Falcons to their 11th North Tier Leauge with a dominating victory over Galeton.
Chambers was one of two Lady Falcons who ended in double-digits, scoring a game-high 11 points while Kirsten Denhoff followed closely behind with 10 points in the win.
For the Lady Tigers, Olivia Rohrbaugh, Addie Reigle and Lynlee Basile each scored two points throughout the game.
AT GALETON Coudersport (48)
Chambers 4 1-2 11, Denhoff 4 0-0 10, Rigas 2 0-0 7, Myers 2 3-4 7, Porterfield 1 0-0 3, Chen 1 0-0 2, Dunn 2 0-0 4, Popchek 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 19 4-7 48
Galeton (6)Rohrbaugh 1 0-0 2, Reigle 1 0-0 2, Basile 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 3 0-0 6 Coudersport 18 28 41 48 Galeton 2 2 4 6
Three-point goals: Coudy 6 (Denhoff 2, Chambers 2, Porterfield, Rigas) Galeton 0; Total fouls: Coudy 6, Galeton 12 ; fouled out:
None.
Austin 34, Smethport 32
AUSTIN — After pulling off a comeback and beating Johnsonburg in overtime a night before, the Lady Hubbers once again found themselves in a tightly contested game that came down to the wire. However, this time Smethport would be unable to come out on top, losing to Austin by a single basket.
Hungiville, fresh off a 32-point, 16-rebound game, once again led the Lady Hubbers in scoring, finishing with 24 points. For the Lady Panthers, Lilly Clinger and Ella Brewer combined for 25 that proved to be the difference maker. Clinger ended with 15 while Brewer scored 10 points in Austin’s fifth North Tier League win of the season.
AT AUSTIN Smethport (32)
Hungiville 9 6-9 24, Lutz 1 0-1 3, Goodman 1 0-0 2, Gifford 1 0-0 2, Dinch 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 12 7-12 32
Austin (34)Clinger 7 1-4 15, Brewer 4 1-1 10, McKeirnan 3 0-0 6, Rus 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 15 3-7 34 Smethport 9 16 24 32 Austin 10 22 26 34
Three-point goals: Smethport 1 (Lutz), Austin 1 (Brewer); Total fouls: Smethport 15, Austin 11; fouled out:
Dinch (Smethport)
Northern Potter 36, Oswayo Valley 29, OT
SHINGLEHOUSE — Northern Potter was able to pull out its ninth North Tier League win of the season in overtime after completing a second half comeback and downing the Lady Green Wave.
Going into the second half, OV had led all game and held a six point lead with two quarters left. However, NoPo was able to respond, taking the lead in the third quarter but was unable to keep it in the fourth, where the score was knotted at 29 after the final eight minutes. Heading into overtime, the Lady Panthers used their stellar defense to completely shut out the Lady Green Wave, not allowing a single point as they collected seven of their own along with the win.
Rebecca Martin led NoPo with 11 points while Reagan Slawson finished with nine points. Makenna Manning scored a game-high 14 points for OV while also pulling down eight rebounds. Eva West added six rebounds and four points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Northern Potter (36)
Martin 4 2-2 11, Slawson 4 0-2 9, Brown 2 3-7 8, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Chapman 1 0-2 2, Hyde 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 14 5-13 36
Oswayo Valley (29)Manning 4 5-8 14, Austin-Keech 1 3-5 5, West 2 0-0 4, Enty 2 0-0 4, Kornenda 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 10 8-13 29 Northern Potter 2 10 26 29 36 Oswayo Valley 9 16 24 29 29
Three-point goals: NoPo 3 (Brown, Slawson, Martin), OV 1 (Manning); Total fouls: NoPo 14, OV 16; fouled out: None.
Port Allegany 66, Cameron County 25
EMPORIUM — Port Allegany was able to beat the Lady Red Raiders in dominating fashion on the road with three Lady Gators scoring 12 or more points and Leigha Nelson leading the way in the highest scoring performance of her career.
Nelson finished with a game-high 16 points, shooting 6-7 from the floor and 3-3 from 3-point range along with four steals. Ella Moses also had four steals to go along with her double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kayleigha Dowell was the the final Lady Gator to finish in double-digits, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, three assist and a team-high five steals.
For CC, Aubree Lorenzo and Navaeh Spaeth each scored seven points in the Lady Red Raiders tenth North Tier League loss of the season.
AT EMPORIUM Port Allegany (66)
Nelson 6 1-2 16, Moses 6 2-4 14, Dowell 5 2-2 12, Evens 2 3-4 8, Baxter 4 0-1 8, Stauffer 2 0-0 5, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Savers 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 26 9-16 66
Cameron County (25)Spaeth 3 0-0 7, Lorenzo 2 2-4 7, Rowen 1 0-2 3, Robinson 1 1-2 3, Skillman 1 0-0 2, Abriatis 1 1-1 3. Totals
: 9 4-9 25 Port Allegany 20 35 49 66 Cameron County 3 12 19 25
Three-point goals: Port 5 (Nelson 3, Stauffer, Evens), CC 3 (Rowen, Lorenzo, Spaeth); Total fouls: Port 15, CC 15; fouled out:
R. Earle (CC)
Elk County Catholic 47, Brookville 22
ST MARYS — Tori Newton and Lucy Klawuhn combined for 23 points as they carried the Lady Crusaders to District 9 League win number six in their victory over Brookville.
Newton finished with a game-high 12 points while Klawuhn followed closely behind with 11. For the Lady Blue Raiders, Reggon Olson led her team with six points.
AT ST MARYS Brookville (22)
Olson 2 0-0 6, Bowser 1 0-0 3, Davie 1 0-0 2, Hughey 0 2-2 2, Pangallo 0 1-2 1, Wonderling 1 0-0 3, Whittling 1 1-2 3, Yoder 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 7 4-6 22
Elk County Catholic (47)T. Newton 6 0-0 12, Klawuhn 4 1-2 11, Straub 4 0-0 8, Mouer 3 0-0 6, Alexander 2 1-2 5, Emmert 1 0-0 2, Hassleman 1 0-0 2, P. Newton 0 1-2 1. Totals
: 21 3-6 47 Brookville 1 5 14 22 Elk County Catholic 18 29 45 47
Three-point goals: Bville 5 (Olson 2, Bowser, Wonderling, Whittling), ECC 2 (Klawuhn 2); Total fouls: Bville 4, ECC 5; fouled out: None.