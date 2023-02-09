SMETHPORT — The Smethport boys basketball team was able to come out with a 53-40 win over North Tier League opponent Northern Potter with the help of Preston Alfieri’s 19 points and an explosive second quarter that put the Hubbers in front for good.

After the first quarter, the Hubbers held just a five point lead but going into the second, Alfieri took over the game offensively. Alfieri scored 12 of his 19 points in the second quarter while the Hubbers carried out a 24-10 run that put them up 19 at the half.

