With the dust of Super Saturday settling and the District playoffs over, the surviving basketball teams in the area now have a new task at hand: the PIAA state tournament.
The Lady Terrors have had a storybook season this year. After losing to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 finals a year ago, O-E has responded with offensive firepower and an ironclad defense that has turned their program into a powerhouse.
The Lady Terrors amassed a 23-2 overall record, a perfect 16-0 league record for the second year in a row and also celebrated senior Katie Sheeler becoming the all-time leading scorer for O-E. To put the cherry on top, O-E found redemption in the D9 finals by beating ECC to claim its first-ever District banner.
“I’m just so proud of our girls. They’re the ones that put in the work. They’re the ones that sacrifice and do all the offseason work,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray. “Katie Sheeler doesn’t become the player she is just playing basketball from October to March. She works year round. Anna Merry works year round, Brooke Close works year round. It’s not an accident.”
Now, however, they find themselves in the small-fish-big-pond situation as they enter the PIAA state tournament. A season ago, the Lady Terrors made it to the quarterfinals before losing to District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic, which then went on to compete in the finals. This year, the newly crowned D9 champs will face off against Monessen in the opening round.
Monessen (17-6) is the fifth and final qualifier from District 7. A season ago, the Lady Greyhounds had their first PIAA appearance in at least five years, albeit being bounced from the tournament in the first round after facing then-D9 champion ECC.
Monessen will be traveling to the Terror Dome on Saturday to kick off the state tournament, facing off against O-E on Saturday at 3 p.m.
“We’re really focused on us and what we can do better, and there’s a lot of things we can do better. We can move the ball a little more, we can get the focus off Sheeler a little more,” said Gray. “We’ve played some iffy halves this year and starting now I don’t think we can do that. We’ve got to jump out to quick starts instead of getting down and trying to climb out of the hole. The focus is really be us, do what we do and make the other teams adjust to us.”
The Lady Terrors’ male counterparts had a similar season, although their run at the District title ended with a loss to Clarion-Limestone.
After moving up a classification into 2A, the Terrors dominated opponents throughout the regular and postseason. Making it to the championship game, the Terrors luck ran out, as C-L’s unforgiving defense and rapid-fire offense proved to be too much for the Terrors, beating them 68-54 and sending O-E home with the silver instead of the gold.
“When you win a bunch of games, it’s easy to forget about the little things and even the big things that you don’t realize you’re doing wrong and you don’t bring up in practice,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Derrick Francis. “Against Clarion-Limestone, we did not get back in transition to defend. I try to be a stickler every game and every practice and sometimes people wonder why when we’re up 30, but that’s the little stuff. It matters in big games.”
However, now O-E has a chance to prove themselves once again as they enter the PIAAs with a chip on their shoulder. Their first task: take down Greenburg Central Catholic at home.
GCC is a team with similar playoff experience to the Terrors. Similar to O-E, the Centurions had their first PIAA tournament berth in several years last season, coming in as the third seeded team from District 7. After making it to the second round, GCC was eliminated by D9 champions Ridgway.
“We’re super excited for the opportunity to play another game obviously at home,” said Francis. “It’s a great deal, these kids get to play at home one more time.”
This postseason, the Centurions made it back to the bracket with the same ranking, and will play O-E in the Terror Dome as part of the Saturday Duke Center double-header. Tip off is at 4:30 p.m.
Back in the Terrors former classification, Class A, the Elk County Catholic boys team is celebrating its second consecutive D9 title, head coach Aaron Straub’s 25th time hoisting a banner.
The Crusaders kept up their prolific play from a season ago, entering the postseason with a 25-2 record and the anticipated favorites to come out on top. However, once they got to the championship game, the Crusaders had to battle back with a second-half comeback to down Union and end the Knights underdog run.
ECC is no stranger to the state tournament, as the Crusaders have made a PIAA appearance in four out of the past five years. Last season was the team’s deepest run in that time frame, making it to the semifinals before being downed by District 7 champions Bishop Canevin. The Crusaders will look to build on their postseason success, with their first opponent being The Neighborhood Academy.
TNA might be the fifth seeded team in District 7, but have proven to be able to handle their own this season by collecting 20 wins. However, while they have had a strong regular season performance, TNA is a little light on playoff experience, having missed out on the PIAA tournament for the past five years, something the Crusaders will look to take advantage of come Friday when they enjoy home court advantage through the first round. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
The Lady Crusaders looked to defend their D9 title this year and made it all the way back to the finals, meeting, and losing to, the Lady Terrors. Failing to keep O-E at bay in the second half, ECC’s dream of back-to-back titles ended there. Despite that, however, the Lady Crusaders have earned their ticket to the state tournament for the third consecutive year.
Last year, as the former D9 champs, ECC won the first game of its bracket, but eventually fell to the District 7 third-seed Union (New Castle). A season before that, the Lady Crusaders were eliminated in the first round. This year however, they face Northern Bedford, the District 5 runner up.
The Lady Panthers have not made the state tournament in several consecutive years but have broken that streak with a 17-8 season and deep postseason run. Playing in front of their home crowd, the Lady Crusaders could possibly avenge their D9 defeat with a push through states.
ECC will take on the Lady Panthers on Friday at 2 p.m.
The Cameron County boys basketball squad had arguably the best game of the District 9 playoffs. Down seven points to Johnsonburg with a minute to go, the Red Raiders pulled off an immaculate comeback to survive and advance, breaking their multi-year streak of being bounced in the first round.
“(Our postseason success) has been pretty big for us coming off a couple cold years where we kind of struggled in the first round. A lot of the kids don’t have a ton of playoff experience so it’s nice for them to get that finally,” said Cameron County head coach Marcus Brown. “We’ve been a lot more focused in practice, especially in the second half of the season. We’re working very hard and coming along at the right time.”
Their elation was somewhat short-lived, as they faced soon-to-be D9 champs ECC in the following round, losing but securing their second PIAA appearance in the past five years.
As the fourth seeded D9 team, the Red Raiders will not be able to enjoy the luxury of playing on their own court, instead traveling to play District 6 champions Portage Area.
The Mustangs have not made the state tournament in five years, but, coming off a season with just two losses that was capped off with a banner, have momentum rolling into the next segment of playoffs.
The Red Raiders will take the two and a half hour bus ride to Portage on Friday, with tip off slated for 7 p.m.
“The thing about us is that you could throw anybody at us and we believe we’re going to be able to beat them on any given night. That’s one of the great things about all my guys, they’re super confident,” said Brown. “We have to make (Portage) play our style. They’re from a different district and every district has their own style of play. We need to bring District 9’s style of slow-it-down basketball, play good defense and that’s going to be the big key. If we can get them playing our style, I don’t think they’ll respond very well.”