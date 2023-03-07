SPORTS-BKC-PLASCHKE-COLUMN-GET

UCLA is surging, both toward the postseason and in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

While Houston was No. 1 for a third straight week in Monday’s poll, the Bruins rose two spots to No. 2 for their highest ranking of the season. UCLA (27-4) has won its last 10 games, including a showdown with highly ranked Arizona in the regular-season finale behind star Jamie Jaquez Jr. to complete a perfect home record.

