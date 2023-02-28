SPORTS-BKC-CAL-UCLA-GET

Will McClendon (4) of the UCLA Bruins drives to the basket against Marsalis Roberson (0) of the California Golden Bears in the first half at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Bruins trounced the Golden Bears to remain atop the Pac-12 standings.

 Meg Oliphant/Getty Images/TNS

The top five spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble.

Houston was No. 1 for the second straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas received eight.

