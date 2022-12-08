ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — This new St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, now nine games in, is clearly a different operation inside the Reilly Center.
“You can tell, right?,” coach Mark Schmidt said with a grin. “That’s how it is.”
Smiles were all around.
The Bonnies continued their flawless start to the season at home, with another victory – this time a sometimes ugly, but nonetheless convincing 61-42 non-conference takedown of Cleveland State before 3,158 observers on Wednesday night.
Bona (6-3) improved to 5-0 at the RC, where they are defeating opponents by an average of 13.2 points per game.
“Every team plays better at home,” Schmidt said. “That’s just the way it is. That’s why 70 percent of home teams win. We have to learn to play more on the road. The more experience we get, the better we’ll get. Today was a good day.”
THE BONNIES bounced back from a 17-point road loss at Buffalo with a near wire-to-wire triumph that halted a six-game winning streak for CSU (6-4).
Bona has now won five of its last six games, but a stretch of three of four away from home comes next. It starts with Iona in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday.
The Bonnies are 1-3 away from the Reilly Center, the only win coming over Notre Dame at a neutral site.
“We just have to come with that same mindset that we have at home. Play hard for 40 minutes,” said Daryl Banks III, who led the Bonnies with 15 points. “On the road, things always go bad in certain moments. We have to learn how to bounce back and not let those phase us.”
Banks, who was honored before the game for scoring 1,000 career points, led a quartet of Bonnies in double figures. Kyrell Luc and Chad Venning each added 12 points and Barry Evans 10 to help Bona recover from a poor shooting first half.
AFTER THE Bonnies shot 10-of-39 and 2-of-14 on 3-pointers over the first 20 minutes, they scored on six of their first seven possessions out of halftime to ignite a 14-3 run and extended an 8-point lead to 17.
Though Cleveland State trimmed the deficit to 11 points with just under 10 minutes left, Bona put it away with a 13-3 run.
Both second half runs included a pair of 3-pointers from Banks, who started 1-of-8 from the field.
“I feel like in the second half there were more open rhythm shots,” said Banks, who finished 5-of-12 from the perimeter. “I’ve been in the gym shooting. I just got into a rhythm and knocked them down.”
Evans chipped in with his best all-around effort of the season with career highs in rebounds (9) assists (3) and steals (3). The freshman forward also hit double figures in scoring for the first time since putting up 12 in the opener against St. Francis.
“Barry, sometimes, he’s like a free safety. He forgets what he’s doing … he just runs around from sideline to sideline,” Schmidt said. “But I thought he was active. He was more disciplined today. He hadn’t been rebounding. He got a really big putback in the second half. He was really active. Barry knows his deficiencies, and I think he’s playing to his strengths right now. That’s attacking the offensive glass, and open court stuff.”
Evans rebounded from a 2-point effort against UB in which he only played 18 minutes.
“It was very important,” Evans said of bouncing back. “During the Buffalo game I was kind of down on myself. I just wanted to come back and play good for my teammates. Today was a good win.”
ALTHOUGH THE Bonnies didn’t hit their average of 75.8 points at home, the offense was far more efficient after halftime. The Bonnies finished 23-of-65 from the field (13-of-26 in the second half) and 7-of-23 from deep (5 of 9). Venning, who had 10 of his points in the second half, shot 6-of-8 and Luc had four assists without a turnover.
“We had 16 assists on 23 baskets. That means we’re sharing the ball,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t play perfect on offense, but I thought our defense really carried us.”
Yann Farell grabbed eight rebounds to go with three steals, and Venning and Anouar Mellouk chipped in six boards each to help Bona to a 49-33 edge on the glass.
In collecting 10 steals and limiting the Vikings to 15-of-49 overall and 1-of-13 on 3-pointers, Schmidt called the effort the most complete game the Bonnies have played defensively.
“I thought we were locked in right from the very beginning,” he said, adding that Bona was much more active and committed on the defensive end compared to the UB loss.
Deante Johnson led CSU with eight points and six rebounds. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half and struggled to an 11-of-22 showing from the foul line.
Tip-off for the Iona game is set for 11:30 a.m. Sunday.