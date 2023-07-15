ST. BONAVENTURE, NY — Dani Haskell called it “honestly crazy … like a full-circle moment almost.”
Growing up in Franklinville, Haskell spent plenty of time around coach Jim Crowley’s St. Bonaventure women’s basketball program. She attended camps at the Reilly Center and even attended games as one of the children who sweep the court during timeouts or free throws.
“My dad knows Coach Crowley, so when I was young I’d come to camps here and I’d be the person that sweeps during the middle of the games,” Haskell said. “It’s just kind of full-circle that I’m able to play my last two years here for Coach Crowley, so it’s been really cool.”
That full-circle moment came when Haskell, who entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Canisius College, committed to St. Bonaventure, where Crowley returned to lead the Bonnies after seven seasons at Providence College.
Haskell is a senior in 2023-24 but has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining and plans to play both at Bonaventure, she said.
She called the decision to transfer from Canisius “pretty difficult,” citing friendships with teammates.
“The coaches were great obviously, just didn’t end up being a fit for me,” Haskell said after an early workout at the Reilly Center Wednesday morning. “But my teammates (are) going to be the very hardest part. I still talk to my two roommates every single day. Now we (the Haskell family) live in Buffalo but being from that area too, I was considered local, so it was difficult. But they were great people and made the transition easy, so that was nice.”
Crowley left Bona following the 2015-16 season, when Haskell was an eighth grader. But knowing the Haskell family, he kept tabs on her historic high school career.
“We stayed in touch, kept an eye on her,” Crowley said. “I was thrilled for her success at Franklinville and was glad she had found Canisius and was having some good experience there. But I’m really glad she’s with us. Really glad she’s with us.”
Haskell led the small-school Franklinville Panthers to a Class D state championship in 2019 and finished her career as the all-time leading girls basketball scorer in Western New York, breaking a record held by another local product and former Bonnie, Randolph’s Mckenna Maycock.
Crowley saw Haskell as an ideal player to target in the portal.
“Obviously (I’ve) known her for a long time, know her family, so I knew she was the person that I wanted in the program,” Crowley said. “She has great character, she’s a great human being, great student. Her basketball skill certainly stands out, an ability to shoot it, score it. But I know she loves it. I know she works at it. I know she loves it. That was one of the things that I thought really was important to get back to our program. When we were able to have success, there was — more times than not if you walk through this building — one of our players would be in the gym. We knew Dani would be a part of getting us back to that.”
Haskell explored multiple options in the portal, making visits, but kept coming back to Bonaventure in her mind.
Bona was her first visit, an unofficial trip down to campus to see Crowley. It didn’t hurt that she knew the campus well from many visits to see her sister, Ally, a 2022 Bona grad and softball player.
“It was almost like I was comparing all my other schools and visits to Bonaventure, because I was already close to home and I was like, I don’t know if for my last two years I want to go further,” she said. “One of my visits, I went six hours away and I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I was just kind of comparing everything and ultimately nothing did compare to it, and I knew it was for me.”
Haskell averaged 10.7 points on 39.8% shooting as a junior, starting 24 of 28 games she played. Many of her career-best numbers were as a sophomore, when she averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
The 5-foot-6 guard will look to play more of an off-ball role at Bona than being a primary ballhandler.
“One of the things we talked to her a lot about is continuing to grow her ability off the ball: playing off of her teammates even more and connecting with them so that they can find her in her good spots,” Crowley said. “And I think she is an intense, highly driven competitor and our job, my job, is to let that loose. She’s a leader and we want to continue to help her develop that.
“She’s an outstanding shooter and we’re going to find a way to get her shots,” he added. “That’s my job, that’s what we tell our team, and it’s her job to be conditioned and read the defense well enough and be ready that we’re going to find them and keep firing them.”
Plenty of small guards have played big roles for Crowley before, from Jessica Jenkins to Emily Michael or current Bona assistant coach Tiara Johnson. So he’s not worried about the 5-6 Haskell finding a way to impact the game.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of players, if you can play and you’re smart and competitive, a couple inches don’t make that big of a difference,” he said.
The new Bonnie recalled the 2012 grad Jenkins, the program’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, working a camp with her father Jeff Haskell, the former Franklinville basketball coach.
“I’ve always thought because she was a great shooter, I was like, ‘oh, that would be so cool to do that at Bonaventure,’” Dani Haskell said. “So it was just kind of crazy, like full circle, now I get to be one of (Crowley’s) players too.”
Playing in Crowley’s system, and specifically in a scoring role, appealed to Haskell in her transfer decision.
“The past couple years I’ve felt like I didn’t really shoot the ball as much as I did in high school and how I was able to shoot from range and stuff like that,” she said. “(Crowley) actually was saying it yesterday, like a ‘weak-side warrior,’ so like moving off the ball and getting a bunch of shots. I’ve always wanted to play where I can just shoot it from deep and get my shots for me. I felt like I haven’t been able to do that, and I’m very excited. I feel like I fit in his system and how he coaches very well.”
The biggest thing Haskell’s learned about her teammates this summer? “We all work very hard.” She hopes the Bonnies can prove they can win in her first year.
“Obviously everyone wants to win,” she said, “but I think they’ve struggled here the past couple years with being a winning team, so with a couple new girls and Coach being back, it would be really important for us to show the community and other people and the other teams around, we’re here to play, and get some wins.”