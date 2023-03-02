CLARION — By the third quarter’s end, the game had slowed to a pace that appeared ideal for Ridgway.
Against high-flying Otto-Eldred, the Elkers had survived an early deficit and climbed within striking distance in Wednesday’s District 9 Class 2A boys basketball semifinal. O-E didn’t mind playing slow for a change, however, and proved so in the final moments of a wire-to-wire win.
How would No. 1 O-E (23-1) and its 65 points per game match up with No. 4 Ridgway (17-8) and its 31 points allowed per game? For the Terrors, well enough to dethrone the defending D9 champions.
O-E was far from dominant against the pesky Elkers, but did what it needed, especially in high-pressure situations. Five different Terrors logged five points or more in a 41-36 victory at PennWest Clarion, sending O-E to its first District title game since 1997.
“It feels good for our community,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “Hopefully we don’t go another 26 years without making it back.”
Brax Caldwell scored a team-high 14 points for O-E and Shene Thomas added 10 points. The two were crucial in the Terrors’ inside game, which carried them on a night where 3-point shots were hard to come by.
O-E opened the game up 6-0 and carried a multiple-possession lead for 20 minutes, one that never grew above nine points but never fell below three. As the game slowed down late in the third quarter, however, momentum seemingly swung in Ridgway’s favor, and a 6-0 run had the Elkers right back in it.
“Once we started pressuring a little on the ball, we got the energy up on the court,” Ridgway coach Eric Herzing said. “That led to some makes for us and you could definitely feel a change.”
Aaron Sorg hit a 3-pointer with five minutes left in the game that brought Ridgway within two, the closest it had been since 2-0. A 12-footer by Thomas and an O-E steal returned the Terrors some breathing room, however, as the clock bled to two minutes and under.
“We weren’t trying to stall the ball; we were trying to attack,” Francis said. “It’s really hard to coach how (Ridgway) can switch out of defenses in any given possession multiple times. That’s big-time stuff. They’re really impressive defensively.”
A missed shot by Ridgway turned into a lob to Caldwell, producing a layup that put O-E up by six with a minute left. The Terrors had weathered the proverbial storm, sending them onto Super Saturday.
“We’d better be able to figure out composure because we go to all these AAU tournaments and this is what we see 60 games a year,” Francis said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of recognizing (the momentum swing) and kudos to Ridgway. They slowed it down. They gave up 41 and we only gave up 35, so I guess our defense is pretty good, too.”
Sorg scored a game-high 20 points for Ridgway and Alex Merritt added nine. The Elkers will now need a win Friday to keep their season alive.
“We didn’t get enough loose balls or rebounds,” Herzing said. “Usually, if you lose the loose balls and rebounds statistically, you’re probably going to lose the game. That was the difference.”
Ridgway will play No. 3 Karns City, which fell to No. 2 Clarion-Limestone in the second leg of Wednesday’s doubleheader, on Friday. The winner will receive District 9’s third-place bid into the PIAA tournament.
“We turned the pressure up a little bit in the second half but the loose balls and rebounds in the first half stretched the lead out to nine and we just couldn’t overcome those,” Herzing said. “They led to easy baskets. Our plan is to always try to force buckets and those led to too many easy ones, so we kept chasing those.”
Otto-Eldred, meanwhile, will play for the Class 2A title Saturday in the same Tippin Gymnasium that saw their Wednesday win. They’ll tip off against C-L at 8 p.m.
AT CLARION Ridgway (35)
Benninger 2 0-0 4, Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Sorg 9 1-2 20, Merritt 3 2-2 9. Totals
: 15 3-4 35 Otto-Eldred (41)
Splain 2 0-0 5, Cousins 1 2-2 5, Francis 2 2-2 7, Caldwell 7 0-0 14, Thomas 4 2-3 10. Totals
: 16 6-6 41 Ridgway 10 16 26 35 Otto-Eldred 13 24 29 41
Three-point goals: Ridgway 2 (Benninger, Merritt), O-E 3 (Splain, Cousins, Francis); Total fouls: Ridgway 12, O-E 9; fouled out: None.