DUKE CENTER — Monessen brought the intrigue of a District 7 opponent, but for the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team, extra-special circumstances did not make for an irregular Saturday.
The Lady Terrors have PIAA playoff experience. In this year’s Class A opener, the newly crowned District 9 champions replicated many of their prior efforts at the Terror Dome and won comfortably.
Katie Sheeler and Anna Merry led the offense. As scoring came and went, O-E’s signature defense remained, and as the second-half clock ticked away, the Lady Terrors’ double-digit lead stuck on the scoreboard.
It had all the makings of a typical O-E victory. For the Lady Terrors (24-2), Saturday’s 57-30 win over Monessen (17-7) in the first round of the PIAA playoffs got them halfway back to the state quarterfinals, where they reached last season.
Sheeler scored 30 points and Merry logged 17, as a 15-point first half lead only grew in the first leg of an afternoon doubleheader.
“We set the tone defensively for sure,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “I thought we rebounded well and we kept (Monessen) off the glass; that was one of the things we were trying to emphasize. It was a rough and tumble game for awhile but I thought we kept our poise and played Lady Terror basketball.”
O-E DIDN’T score until a pair of Merry free throws 5:07 into the first quarter.
Those shots opened a 10-0 run to close the quarter and, eventually, a 15-point lead by the end of the first half. The scoring drought hadn’t mattered much, though, as O-E held Monessen to one point during those five-plus minutes.
The Lady Terrors loosened up after a tight start and, after back-to-back 3-pointers by Merry and Sheeler and a breakaway layup by the latter, their lead reached 15 points with 48 seconds showing on the second-quarter clock. Their defense ensured Monessen never got comfortable, and by the fourth quarter, a 20-point margin took away the state stage’s potential pressure.
“They just always hang in there,” Gray said. “It bodes well for the future of our country; those girls don’t ever quit and they always have each others’ backs. No matter whether we’re up by 20 or down by 20, they’re together and continue to keep at it.”
O-E made 19 of its 32 free throw attempts while Monessen was a dreary 5-of-20 from the line.
The Lady Greyhounds played the last two minutes of the game with just four players on the court, as three had fouled out and they only dressed seven. Given the circumstances, however, it became an insignificant note.
“We need to emphasize rebounding. Defense can win you a game but rebounding is what truly can win you championships,” Gray said. “I got that from (former Tennessee women’s coach) Pat Summit. You can play the greatest defensive possession of your life, but if you don’t get the missed shot, you’ve got to do it again.”
MONESSEN WAS the 5th-place finisher in District 7.
In accordance with PIAA’s first-round site rule, the Lady Terrors were awarded their choice of venue in the first round since, as D9 champions, were seeded higher. They’ll meet District 6 runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle Wednesday in the Round of 16, a 7 p.m. start that will follow the O-E boys vs. Serra Catholic.
“We’re trying to emphasize rebounding and getting everybody a touch, especially early in the game, just to get in the flow,” Gray said. “I think sometimes we might have two or three that are in the flow and two or three that aren’t. We’re trying to get away from that.”
AT DUKE CENTER
Monessen (30)
Vining 0 1-2 1, M. Johnson 1 1-3 3, Carter 4 0-4 11, H. Johnson 1 1-2 3, Campbell 2 0-4 6, Majors 2 2-5 6. Totals: 10 5-20 30
Otto-Eldred (57)
Merry 4 6-6 17, Sheeler 9 8-11 30, Drummond 0 0-2 0, Perry 0 0-2 0, Rhinehart 1 1-2 4, Wheaton 1 1-2 3, Gordon 0 1-1 1, Prince 0 1-2 1, Heller 1 1-4 1. Totals: 15 19-32 57
Monessen 1 12 19 30
Otto-Eldred 10 27 38 57
Three-point goals: Monessen 5 (Carter 3, Campbell 2), O-E 8 (Sheeler 4, Merry 3, Rhinehart); Total fouls: Monessen 18, O-E 14; fouled out: Vining (Monessen), Wynn (Monessen), H. Johnson (Monessen)