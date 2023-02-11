DUKE CENTER — No one needed to tell these teams they might see each other again in a few weeks.
They already knew it. Everyone at Otto-Eldred High School knew it.
Billed as a matchup between two of District 9’s best, Friday’s girls basketball game between the Lady Terrors and North Clarion gave Class A fans a preview of what they might see at PennWest Clarion in early March. Regardless of what happens in the District tournament, however, Friday belonged to Katie Sheeler, Anna Merry and Otto-Eldred.
Sheeler poured in 30 points and Merry added 20, pacing O-E in a game it led throughout the second half and for most of the first. It was far from easy, but against perennially powerful NC, O-E’s defense and 3-point shooting prevailed.
It took nearly all of 32 minutes to put NC away, but O-E finally did it, racing to a 63-50 victory at the Terror Dome.
“(NC) is a quality team with a quality coach,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “They had a long trip, so I’m sure that had a bit of an impact on them, but I can’t say enough good things about how my team came out and played together.”
Sheeler paced O-E’s offense out of the gate before Merry kept it afloat in the third quarter. Both sides struggled offensively at times, but O-E did enough to maintain a three-possession lead down the stretch.
When Sheeler knocked down her final 3-pointer with three minutes left, the deficit finally stretched above 10 points. It was far from O-E’s cleanest effort of the year, but against an opponent with scorers throughout the floor and a size advantage in the paint, a night marked by steals and rebounds was enough.
“We made some uncharacteristic mistakes; I think we forced some shots, didn’t make a couple around the bucket and, defensively, gave up some second shots,” Gray said. “I always tell the girls that defense wins games but rebounds are going to win championships. We need to rebound a little bit better, but when you have someone like (North Clarion’s Lauren) Lutz in there, she’s hard to get out of the paint.”
O-E played its strongest in the opening and closing minutes of each half. It opened the game with a 6-0 lead that, after vanishing for most of the half, stretched back to five by the break. Then, after NC had seemingly survived another O-E blow in the third quarter, the Lady Terrors didn’t allow their counterparts the room to climb back.
Lily Homan led NC with 16 points and Lutz scored 14. NC’s offensive struggles matched or exceeded O-E’s, but the Lady Terrors’ defense was to blame, as Bri Heller stood tall against Lutz under the basket and O-E’s guards swiped steals at their usual rate.
“Defensively, I didn’t think we were connected great. We gave up some easy baskets at times,” Gray said. “But just a tremendous effort from all the kids that played together.”
O-E improved to 19-2 overall and NC fell to 18-3. With the Class A playoff field all but decided, the two sides figure to join Elk County Catholic among the top-three D9 seeds.
O-E beat the Lady Crusaders Dec. 9 — a rematch of last year’s Class A final — before beating NC in what was a rematch of last year’s semifinals. Before Friday, their only common opponent was Redbank Valley, which handed O-E its only Pennsylvania loss thus far and blew out NC on Wednesday.
The Lady Terrors will conclude their regular season Tuesday with a trip to Smethport.
“Combine (Sheeler and Merry) with Brooke Close and we have three of the best guards in the District, without a doubt,” Gray said. “They’re not afraid to take big shots and they want the ball in their hands. They work really, really hard over the summer playing AAU ball and those kinds of things, and you can really see how it’s helped them when we play quality teams.”