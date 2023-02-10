SMETHPORT — Smethport was 16 minutes away from a major upset.
Facing their cross-county rivals for the second time this season, the Lady Hubbers carried a two-point advantage into halftime against Port Allegany. The Lady Gators came to life in the second half, however, and held off short-handed Smethport for a North Tier League victory.
Kayleigha Dowell did a bit of everything for Port, scoring eight points to go with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. After they were held to three points in the second quarter, she and her Lady Gator teammates held Smethport to the same figure in the third, eventually running away with a 49-29 triumph.
“We didn’t show up in the first half. I think we got off the bus and expected to win,” Port coach Jamie Evens said. “Smethport came to play. Needless to say, I don’t think halftime was very enjoyable. We woke them up a little bit and put a little pressure on in the third quarter to create some turnovers and easy baskets.”
Port won the first matchup between the sides, a 15-point triumph less than three weeks ago. Smethport was down three players in the rematch, but early on, it didn’t seem to matter.
“I felt we did a great job of defending the perimeter and limiting them to one shot in the second quarter, and that obviously gave us an advantage,” Smethport coach Chad Goodman said. “We knew they were going to come out of halftime and put a press on, and they did. They were able to create quite a few transition steals and layups, and they built their lead off of that.”
Evin Stauffer helped lead Port’s charge out of the break. She finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Also for Port, Ella Moses had 10 points and eight rebounds, Leigha Nelson had 10 points, three assists and three steals, Jenn Baxter pulled down nine rebounds and Madison Errick added seven rebounds.
“A lot of rebounds for us, and that directly correlates to the number of missed shots,” Evens said. “That’s not something we want to replicate very often but we did a good job of battling and fighting, and I think we learned a bit of a lesson that you need to show up and actually play the games to get the ‘W.’”
Elizabeth Hungiville led Smethport with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Jaidyn Goodman posted 18 rebounds to go with nine points, two steals and an assist, while Ava Gifford had three steals for the Lady Hubs.
Smethport fell to 4-16 overall and 3-12 in the NTL. Port, meanwhile, improved to 18-3 overall and 13-2 in the league. Its only losses are to Portville (N.Y.) and twice to Otto-Eldred.
“We knew what Otto-Eldred had coming back and we knew that would be a challenge, but all we talked about early in the season was taking care of our own business and doing what we could,” Evens said. “I give credit to the girls; they’ve come out and done that. All the games haven’t been easy but they’ve done what they needed to do to win.
“I talked early in the season about still being young and learning how to pull some of these games out, and I thought we were able to do that in December. That’s made us successful later in the season — we’ve gone into games and figured out how to win them.”
AT SMETHPORT Port Allegany (49)
Stauffer 5 1-6 13, Nelson 5 0-0 10, Moses 3 3-4 10, Errick 0 0-4 0, Dowell 3 2-3 8, Evens 2 0-0 5, Baxter 1 1-4 3. Totals
: 19 7-21 49
Smethport (29)Neff 2 0-0 6, Goodman 3 0-0 9, Dinch 1 0-0 3, Hungiville 3 5-6 11. Totals
: 9 5-6 20 Port Allegany 13 16 34 49 Smethport 5 18 21 29
Three-point goals: Port 4 (Stauffer 2, Moses, Evens), Smethport 6 (Goodman 3, Neff 2, Dinch); Total fouls: Port 7, Smethport 16; fouled out:
None.
Kane 54,
Cameron County 33
EMPORIUM — Mia Anderson poured in 10 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks to lead Kane comfortably past Cameron County.
Maya Smith scored 14 points for Kane, while Leah Tigani added nine points and Emma Danielson dished out six assists.
AT EMPORIUM Kane (54)
Anderson 5 0-0 10, Hillman 1 2-3 4, Smith 7 0-0 14, Tigani 4 0-2 9, Haight 4 0-0 8, Danielson 1 0-0 2, Iak 1 0-0 2, Sof 2 1-1 5. Totals
: 25 3-5 54
Cameron County (33)Hilfiger 2 1-2 5, Rowan 1 3-5 5, Lorenzo 4 0-4 10, Umble 1 0-0 3, Robinson 1 0-2 2, Abnattis 0 0-2 0, Earle 1 4-4 6. Totals
: 11 8-16 33 Kane 16 35 46 54 Cameron County 6 11 20 33
Three-point goals: Kane 1 (Tigani), CC 3 (Lorenzo 2, Umble); Total fouls: Kane 14, CC 10; fouled out:
None.
Brookville 51,
Bradford 35
BROOKVILLE — Eden Wonderling’s 27-point performance sunk Bradford against District 9 League foe Brookville.
Alanna Benson led the Lady Owls with 10 points.
AT BROOKVILLE Bradford (35)
Benson 3 3-9 10, Perischini 0 1-2 1, Dixon 6 0-0 14, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Craig 3 0-0 6. Totals
: 14 4-13 35
Brookville (51)Olson 2 2-2 6, Bowser 1 0-0 2, Davie 5 2-2 12, Hughey 0 1-2 1, Wonderling 9 5-7 27. Totals
: 17 10-13 51 Bradford 12 20 24 35 Brookville 14 27 41 51
Three-point goals: Bradford 3 (Dixon 2, Benson), Brookville 5 (Wonderling 4, Whitling); Total fouls: Bradford 13, Brookville 14; fouled out: Perischini (Bradford)